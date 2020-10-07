8 Halloween Sweaters to Order Instead of a Costume This Year
Celebrate spooky season in style.
Ugly Christmas sweaters aren’t just for Christmas anymore! This year, there are dozens of “ugly” Halloween sweaters on the market—and actually, most of them are pretty cute! Since trick-or-treating is canceled this year, we’re looking for alternative ways to celebrate at home instead—and a low-key at-home celebration calls for a quick and cozy Halloween outfit.
If you don’t plan to go door-to-door with the kids, skip the DIY costume this year and don a festive Halloween sweater instead. These options are cozy to keep you warm all month long and are festive enough to replace a traditional costume for future Halloween parties. Plus, you can pair these sweaters and sweatshirts with your favorite joggers or leggings for a holiday look that’s way comfier than a stiff costume.
Here are a few of our favorite Halloween sweatshirts and sweaters.
This not-so-ugly Halloween sweater is made in the traditional ugly Christmas sweater style—but instead of snowflakes and Santas, it features candy corn and ghosts. The sweatshirt comes in eight sizes, and the listing also includes four child sizes, so you can grab a matching set for the whole family. Order by October 18 for delivery by Halloween.
Buy It: Happy Halloween Sweatshirt ($13, Etsy)
Need an outfit for the pumpkin patch? Look no further! This cozy pumpkin-theme sweater will keep you warm on the chilliest of October nights, and is made from ultra soft yarn—so you don’t have to worry about it being itchy! Pair it with a Halloween-theme face mask for the ultimate holiday look.
Buy It: Adult Pumpkin Sweater ($40, HalloweenCostumes.com)
Nothing says "Happy Halloween" quite like a big orange jack-o'-lantern, so why not don one as your Halloween costume this season? This bright orange option from Target is available in nine different size options and includes free two-day shipping when you spend $35.
Buy It: Pumpkin Pullover ($20, Target)
This white-on-black design of skeletons on skateboards is the perfect understated look. Wear it on a day you want to feel festive without going over the top. It’s available in sizes up to 3XL and has rave reviews about the fit and comfort.
Buy It: Skeleton Sweatshirt ($28, Etsy)
If you’re on the hunt for an outfit that’s festive and stylish, add this adorable sweatshirt to your cart ASAP. The sweatshirt comes in three colorways (with 12 different size options) so you can mix and match styles for the whole family.
Buy It: Halloween Doodles Sweatshirt ($26, Etsy)
Sure, orange jack-o'-lanterns are a Halloween classic, but you don’t have to stick to the traditional orange-and-black color scheme. This listing has 28 different color options, so you can dress as a hot pink pumpkin, or order one for each member of the family in their favorite colors.
Buy It: Pumpkin Crewneck Sweatshirt ($18, Amazon)
Halloweentown is a spooky season must-watch, and we’re loving the chance to dress up in attire inspired by the film. This sweatshirt is subtle enough to wear all season long—plus, it comes with free shipping! If you don’t already own the movie, pick up a copy of the Halloweentown DVD ($8, Target) or stream it on Disney+ as part of their Hallowstream event.
Buy It: Halloweentown Sweatshirt ($32, Etsy)
If you need me this month I’ll be watching Halloween movies while wearing this fuzzy sweater patterned with cats and pumpkins. It’s made from a thin, soft material that’ll keep you warm no matter what Halloween activities you have planned this season.
Buy It: Women’s Crewneck Sweater ($13, Amazon)
