8 Halloween Sweaters to Order Instead of a Costume This Year

Ugly Christmas sweaters aren’t just for Christmas anymore! This year, there are dozens of “ugly” Halloween sweaters on the market—and actually, most of them are pretty cute! Since trick-or-treating is canceled this year, we’re looking for alternative ways to celebrate at home instead—and a low-key at-home celebration calls for a quick and cozy Halloween outfit.

If you don’t plan to go door-to-door with the kids, skip the DIY costume this year and don a festive Halloween sweater instead. These options are cozy to keep you warm all month long and are festive enough to replace a traditional costume for future Halloween parties. Plus, you can pair these sweaters and sweatshirts with your favorite joggers or leggings for a holiday look that’s way comfier than a stiff costume.