9 Halloween-Themed Face Masks You Can Order Online Right Now
Hurry—these festive face masks are already selling out!
Halloween will look a bit different this year as we practice proper social distancing guidelines and wear cloth face masks with our DIY Halloween costumes. But even though you won’t be trick-or-treating or bobbing for apples at a Halloween party, you can still go all-out for the holiday. This year, grab a festive face mask to accompany your Halloween costume—or even incorporate a mask into your costume!
We’ve rounded up our favorite Halloween-print face coverings so you can practice safety in style this season. While it is still early in the planning process, holiday masks are already selling out—so don’t wait!
This spooky black and white jack-o'-lantern design is the only costume you need this year! Pair the washable face mask with a black and white outfit for a look that's perfect for all your virtual Halloween festivities.
Buy It: Washable Pumpkin Face Mask, ($12, Etsy)
These might be the most fun holiday face masks we've seen yet (how fun are those dancing skeletons?) but they're practical too. These masks include a few extra features to help you stay safe this season: Each one comes with a pocket to add a filter, and you can add a nose wire when you order it to ensure a perfect fit around your face.
Buy It: Halloween Face Mask, ($12, Etsy)
Witches and wizards of all ages will appreciate this festive cotton face mask. This handmade mask uses two layers of cotton fabric and black elastic ear loops that can be easily washed between uses.
Buy It: Purple Bat Reusable Face Mask, ($11, Etsy)
If you're looking for a classic Halloween print, order this jack-o'-lantern mask from Amazon. It's made from moisture-wicking, quick-dry material, so it's ideal for any Halloween activities you have planned. Plus, it's totally adjustable, so you don't need to worry about sizing.
Buy It: Pumpkin Print Face Mask, ($8, Amazon)
This punny face mask is one-size-fits-all, but the stretchy soft material ensures it will fit any size face. Pair it with our 'Here for the Boos' free printable wine label and you'll be ready to celebrate the holiday in style.
Buy It: Stretchy Halloween Face Mask, ($11, Etsy)
This orange and black pumpkin spice-theme face mask is perfectly suited for celebrating spooky season, but it's neutral enough to be worn all season long. Just be sure to whip up a pumpkin spice latte to go with it!
Buy It: Washable Pumpkin Spice Face Mask, ($11, Etsy)
This cotton and polyester mask is soft enough to wear day and night, and ships free anywhere in the U.S. within 3 business days. Plus, the pumpkin design comes printed on nine different colored masks, so you can choose the one that matches your style best.
Buy It: Halloween Face Mask, ($11, Etsy)
Halloween parties may be canceled this year, but you can still celebrate in style with a variety pack of masks from Amazon. This pack includes 10 fabric face masks in different Halloween-theme patterns, so you can swap out your style in the days leading up to the holiday, or outfit the whole family in festive protective face wear.
Buy It: 10-Pack Halloween Masks, ($25, Amazon)
Even if you're spending Halloween at home this year, you can still add a festive holiday touch with these adorable patterned face masks. Choose seven different size option to make sure the mask fits perfectly. You can also request a nose wire and filter pocket be added to the mask.
Buy It: Custom Sizing Face Mask, ($14, Etsy)
If you're looking something festive that's still work-appropriate, opt for this black and white mask rather than one patterned with pumpkins or scary faces. It's available as a single mask, but also comes in 2- and 3-packs so you can outfit your friends or family in matching masks.
Buy It: Spider Web Washable Face Mask, ($10, Etsy)
While we don't yet know what trick-or-treating will look like this year, we're guessing it won't happen as normal—but you can still make Halloween fun for little ones! This 6-pack of kids' Halloween face masks features bright jack-o'-lantern patterns that'll make your little ghouls and goblins feel dressed up, even if they're not going door-to-door this year.
Buy It: Child's Washable Face Mask 6-Pack, ($15, Oriental Trading Co.)
Comments