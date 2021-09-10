No Costume Needed: These Halloween Earrings Are Just What You Need for This Year's Holiday
Halloween is the perfect excuse to get dressed up and head out to a costume party, go trick-or-treating, or even stay home and watch your favorite scary movies. (With all the festive snacks, of course.) But not everyone wants to put on a full costume. First, some Halloween getups can be on the pricier side. Plus, there are other options, like Halloween sweaters and sweatshirts, that give the same vibe. Whether you go all out or keep it simple for October 31, these sparkly Halloween earrings are an effortless addition to any outfit.
The accessories are great because you can wear them just about anywhere, including work and school. All of these options are made of high-quality, lightweight materials so that they won't bother even the most sensitive skin. Plus, the majority of the options have posts (not dangle style), which means they're far less likely to weigh your earlobes down. Shop these affordable Halloween earrings now to have them ready for October.
Ghost Halloween Earrings
Casper has never been so sparkly. These two grinning ghosts have pearls on their faces and arms with crystals hanging below. The studs measure 1.5 X 1.25 inches and weigh 26 ounces.
Buy It: Casper Crystal Earrings ($48, Bauble Bar)
Spider Halloween Earrings
This affordable pair looks perfect with anyone who has a single piercing on their lobe and another one on their cartilage. Both pairs are studs that feature multi-colored gems. The cobwebs are 1 inch each, and the spiders are .5 inches each. One buyer gives their purchase a 5-star rating and writes that they're "Super cute. Just as pictured."
Buy It: Spider and Web Stud Earring Set ($13, Target)
Candy Corn, Pumpkin, and Spider Halloween Earrings
Little ones and adults will love these dainty studs. There are three options to choose from: a pair of pumpkins, a pair of candy corn, or a pair of spiders. You can also buy a set of all three for $22. The Etsy shop Pretty Baby Bowtique has a nearly perfect 5-star rating with more than 31,100 sales. One happy customer gave these studs a 5-star review and writes, "These earrings are perfect for any Halloween lover like myself! They're dainty, which I love."
Buy It: Small Halloween Earrings (from $7, Etsy)
Witch Halloween Earrings
Wizard of Oz fans will love this set of dangly earrings. Each one features a black gem-encrusted witch hat that is 1.5 inches long. The pair is made of alloy and is nickel-free.
Buy It: Witch Hat Drop Earrings ($13, Kohl's)
Bat, Boo, and Ghost Halloween Earrings
Another festive option is this trio. Each one is a lightweight stud-style earring made of zinc alloy. With the tree pair retailing for just $6, it will be tough to beat that price.
Buy It: Bat Boo and Ghost Multi Earring Set ($6, Target)
Skeleton Halloween Earrings
This post-style pair gives the allusion of dangling earrings without dragging your lobes down. The skeletons are a mix of pearls and crystals for a mix of sparkle and shine. They're made of rhodium plated zinc, measure 3.6 X 1.1 inches, and weigh .64 ounces.
Buy It: Grim Earrings ($52, Bauble Bar)
Orange Tassel Halloween Earrings
You can wear these super fun earrings all year round. Each of these posts features a druzy quarts at the top with a tassel made of silk string dangling below. They're 3.35 inches long, weigh .45 ounces, and are available in 28 other shades. The earrings have an almost flawless 5-star rating from more than 5,400 buyers, with one pleased purchaser writing, "Beautiful earrings just like the picture. Lightweight and look so pretty when on. Will buy again."
Buy It: Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings ($15, Amazon)
Jack-o'-Lantern Earings: Jack Earrings
Jack gets a colorful upgrade with this jewel-encrusted pair. Each one has a post-style back from the stem with the pumpkin face hanging below. The earrings are made of gold plated brass with titanium posts, measure 1.4 X 1.79 inches, and weigh .76 inches.
Buy It: Jack Earrings ($48, Bauble Bar)