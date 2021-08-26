5 Ways to Dress Like a Bridgerton Character This Halloween
Dear reader, the Halloween season is upon us and it's time to choose a costume. If you're considering dressing up as your favorite Bridgerton character, we've got everything you need to help you build a costume that would impress even Lady Whistledown.
Whether you're dressing as Daphne, Lady Danbury, or Penelope, these Bridgerton Halloween costume ideas will help you create the perfect look. The formula is simple: You'll need a dress, a pair of fancy gloves, a statement necklace, an eye-catching hair accessory, and simple shoes.
If you execute it just right, this Bridgerton Halloween costume could even land you in Lady Whistledown's infamous gossip column.
Related Items
Nap Dress
You don't need a fancy ball gown to create a Bridgerton Halloween costume. Copy the simple-yet-elegant style the Bridgerton girls are known for wearing for a costume that's comfortable and on-theme. And luckily, nap dresses are in style right now, so you can absolutely wear this look again (though maybe without the gloves).
Statement Necklace
A simple dress requires a statement necklace, much like the one Prince Friedrich gives Daphne before the ball in season 1. This option is sparkly and just the right amount of over-the-top. At $32 with free shipping anywhere in the United States, this is a purchase even Lady Featherington would approve of.
Buy It: Brass Flowers Clover Charm Dangle Necklace ($32, Etsy)
Fancy Gloves
Of course, no Bridgerton costume is complete without a pair of fancy gloves. These ruffled lace gloves are available in five colors—purple, gray, pink, white, and black—so you can easily match them to your dress and shoes.
Buy It: Ruffled Lace Gloves ($17, Etsy)
Sparkly Hair Comb
Prepare for the ball (er, Halloween party) by curling your hair and accessorizing with a sparkly hair comb. The Bridgerton girls frequently accessorize with hair clips, combs, and feathers so you can't go wrong with a bold look. This shop has more than 3,000 five-star review, and the comb ships free anywhere in the U.S.
Buy It: Champagne Rose Gold Hair Comb ($39, Etsy)
Velvet Ballet Flats
The ladies of Bridgerton are rarely caught in heels (after all, that would make running through dark gardens with an off-limits love interest very difficult) so for this costume, choose a simple ballet flat instead. This pink velvet option is pretty and practical, since you can re-wear them all winter.
Buy It: Ballet All Day Velvet Flat ($49, Modcloth)