Be the best-dressed at every Halloween party with our classic and inventive Halloween costumes. Send your kids trick-or-treating in style with our creative Halloween costume ideas -- from a circus acrobat to Jack and the Beanstalk, we have tons of Halloween costumes that are easy to make. Get some inspiration for your grown-up Halloween get-up -- from pirates and flappers to Renaissance attire, we've got the most popular Halloween costume ideas that are sure to be a hit at any Halloween party. Batman, a "chick magnet," and Superman all top our list of Halloween costume ideas for men -- it takes only a quick trip to the costume store to pick up one of these cool costumes. A white dress, blonde wig, and strappy heels is all women need for a Marilyn Monroe Halloween costume, but we have more costume ideas for women that are sure to catch your interest, such as a Snow White or go-go girl outfit. Don't want to buy a costume? Use things you already have with our last-minute costume ideas, including a tacky tourist, an aerobics instructor, and a paparazzo.

7 Halloween Makeup Ideas So Good, You Won’t Even Need a Costume

Bust out your face paint and fake lashes—it’s time to party! 
19 Easy and Affordable Halloween Costumes that Make Holiday Shopping a Breeze

It’s not too early to start planning.
10 of the Most Popular Halloween Costumes, According to Google

Guess what? Martha's mastered them all.
Adorable Halloween Costume Ideas for You and Your Pet

Step aside, couples costumes. These fun pet and owner costumes might be the cutest thing on the Internet this Halloween, and we've rounded up our favorites. 
The Top Halloween Costume Trends of 2018

Whether you're in search of the ultimate funny couples costume or flying solo this year, we've got you covered with the most popular Halloween costume trends of 2018. 
The Best Fortnite Costumes for Halloween

The video game Fortnite gave us new dance moves, and now has the best Halloween costumes of 2018. Here's how to get one—or make one yourself.
21 Adorable Last-Minute Kid's Halloween Costumes to Make at Home

Whip up a costume in under an hour!
Easy-to-Make Adult Halloween Costumes

Check out these awesome adult costume ideas for both men's and women's Halloween costumes. Dressing up on Halloween isn't just for kids — you'll be the best-dressed at any Halloween party with these creative (and simple!) Halloween costume ideas for adults. Keep reading for great ideas to make your own Halloween costume. Don't worry, we've got plenty of costume-making tips.
Make This DIY Airplane Halloween Costume

Kind of easy
Make a Kids Wolf Costume for Halloween

Kind of easy
Make this Easy Kids Ladybug Costume

Easy
Make This Easy Mouse Costume for Kids

Easy
7 Last-Minute Costumes

