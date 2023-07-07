In brand-new Netflix series Hack My Home (available to stream starting July 7), four design experts team up to hack shared living spaces, bringing functional solutions to crowded family homes with truly impressive results. Offering the perfect blend of “that's so smart” awe and organizational inspiration, Hack My Home brings an inventive approach to the classic home makeover show.

“We are reinventing spaces in ways that people would never imagine,” says interior designer Mikel Welch, a member of the makeover team, in the series trailer.

The show caters to the pandemic-era need for truly liveable homes, with multipurpose design and space for the whole family. Trailer snippets of spaces madeover in the show depict a cluttered living room simultaneously being used as a nursery and work-from-home space, a colorful playroom doubling as a neutral-toned lounge, and a kitchen with absolutely no pantry storage.

“A living room is no longer just a living room—it’s an office, or a bedroom, or a classroom,” architect and designer Brooks Atwood, another key cast member, says in the minute-long teaser, which dropped on June 22. “Families are struggling to make it work.”

To help them accomplish that, the show brought together a group of experts in various fields to make every home upgrade smart, beautiful, and practical. In Hack My Home, the team’s design process is split into four parts, with each cast member bringing their own expertise into the featured homes.

Self-described “renovation ninja” Ati Williams, a general contractor, kicks off the show’s process, bringing “scribbled-down ideas” to life. A designer and licensed contractor, she hosted HGTV’s DC Flippers in 2016, and now owns Honeycomb, a home remodeling firm based in San Diego.

Engineer and roboticist Jessica Banks then integrates robotics and physics to spark “functional magic,” as she says in the trailer while a video clip shows her installing a moveable feature to a dining room table. The owner of RockPaperRobot, a design company in New York City that describes its specialty as “shape-shifting and moveable furniture,” Banks brings an MIT master’s degree and years of experience to the show.

Atwood brings innovation and creativity to the mix, supplying the next step of the process. An accomplished designer who was featured on the Disney+ series Shop Class, Atwood hosted the show Trashformers in 2015 and was the runner-up on HGTV’s Design Star in 2013. He is based out of Brooklyn, and runs his own company, Brooks Atwood Design, as well as Berries Design, a firm he started in 2020 with his wife, Gianna.

Finally, Welch spruces each project up, delivering finishing touches and an eye for aesthetic. “You can dream it and then build it, but I make it look good,” he says in the trailer. The interior designer hosts Quibi’s Murder House Flip, which transforms infamously creepy homes, has appeared as an on-air designer on TLC’s Trading Spaces, and placed fourth on the seventh season of Design Star in 2012. He was named one of House Beautiful’s Next Wave Designers in 2020, and he now owns his own firm, Mikel Welch Designs.

Hack My Home’s eight episodes, each 30 minutes long, add to the vast array of home improvement shows available to stream on Netflix, including Queer Eye, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, Get Organized with the Home Edit, and Instant Dream Home.

All eight episodes of Hack My Home are available to stream on Netflix starting July 7.

