7 Bad Habits That Are Making Your House Dirtier

We all want a clean home: Beyond the sanitary aspect, there’s something immensely soothing and satisfying about living in a tidy space, which is why we’re always researching how to clean better. Still, despite our best efforts, our homes will eventually get dirtier and in need of cleaning again—but there are also ways you can make cleaning easier and extend how much time passes before you need to get out your cleaning kit again.

Believe it or not, there are things you (or household members) are probably doing that are sabotaging your cleaning efforts. By breaking these habits, you can help your home stay cleaner, even if you’re cleaning the same amount—or less often.

In celebration of our sister brand The Spruce’s first-ever print issue, Cleaning Made Easy, we’re highlighting bad habits worth breaking for a cleaner home. Read on for top tips from The Spruce’s cleaning experts, plus a few of our own.

1. Wearing Outside Shoes in the House

“Taking just a few seconds to remove your shoes each time you come in from the outside will save you hours of vacuuming,” writes Mary Marlowe Leverette, cleaning expert at The Spruce, in her article “The Dirty Dozen,” as featured in Cleaning Made Easy. “Not to mention the bacteria and germs that will stay out of living areas. Make this habit simple for everyone by providing a bench or chair for easier shoe removal.”



This simple at-the-door step will ensure that you’re not tracking outdoor grime indoors with every coming and going. Don’t be afraid to ask guests to remove their shoes before entering, either—chances are, they’d ask the same of you when you visit their home.



2. Not Closing the Toilet Lid Before You Flush

That lid isn’t there just to keep you from dropping your toothbrush in the toilet: Research has found that that flushing the toilet with the lid up can spread contaminated aerosol particles as far as 1.5 meters, effectively undoing any disinfecting or sanitizing you’ve done in your bathroom. To keep surfaces clean of the things you can’t see, close the lid before you flush—and encourage your household members to do the same.



3. Cleaning with Dirty Tools

“A dirty mop or sponge simply pushes around soil and bacteria,” Leverette writes in Cleaning Made Easy. “Take the time to thoroughly clean tools after every use by emptying completely or washing in hot water and adding a disinfectant. Periodically replace with new tools.”



Additionally, grimy appliances, such as washing machines, dishwashers, and vacuums, won’t clean as effectively, leaving everything you clean them with a little dirtier than it could be. Keep all your tools clean and in good condition to make sure you’re getting the most out of your cleaning efforts.



4. Neglecting Kitchen Towels

Speaking of tools: Few cleaning items are as helpful—or used as often—as your trusty kitchen rag. Just make sure you’re cleaning that rag enough. The data shows that kitchen towels are easily contaminated, and even if you’re only using those towels to dry clean hands, you’re probably not tossing them in the wash enough—and spreading bacteria and other filth to your clean hands and other surfaces every time you use the towel. Try to wash these towels more often, especially if you’re using them to clean up after cooking with meat or fish.



5. Skimming the Instructions

Few things are more frustrating than when a cleaning spray or tool doesn’t work as expected—but sometimes, you can’t blame it all on the tool.



“Maybe you didn’t read the directions,” Leverette writes. “Most cleaners don’t work instantly. Bottom line: Spend 30 seconds reading the directions to avoid 30 minutes of extra scrubbing.”

Many of these instructions are necessary to use a product to its full potential, too, particularly if you’re sanitizing or disinfecting, so be sure to read those directions carefully and follow them exactly.



6. Trusting Everything You See Online

Viral cleaning videos may be entertaining, but they may not all give you the cleaning results you’re hoping for, and some may even lead to declines in the quality of your possessions (we’re looking at you, boiling wooden spoons). Take the tips you find online with a grain of salt. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you see something that would really help you out, test it carefully before going all-in.



7. Letting Cleaning Jobs Pile Up

“Most of us will find reasons to avoid a mess for as long as possible,” Leverette writes. “But if you and your family do a bit of cleaning each day, like load and empty the dishwasher, complete a load of laundry, and vacuum one or two rooms, then cleaning the entire house will not be so overwhelming.”



Make a short daily to-do list or assign daily tasks to everyone in your household: With a few minutes each day, you’ll save yourself from hours of cleaning during the weekend.



