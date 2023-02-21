Great Jones Just Launched Its First-Ever Glass Kitchen Tool for Only $35

If you’re familiar with Great Jones, you probably know the brand for its cast iron, ceramic, and stainless steel products. Motivating yourself to cook during the week can be extremely difficult, so Great Jones aims to “equip and empower people to cook at home” by providing kitchenware that’s useful while also looking great. And you can even get real-time cooking advice from the Great Jones team with Potline (1-878-POTLINE), the brand’s free text service. Basically, Great Jones makes cooking your own meals so effortless that you’ll be excited to do it.

And there’s good news for fans of the brand—it just introduced glass kitchen tools for the first time with two new pieces, Beyond Measure and Spout. Both items are made of durable borosilicate glass that’s sturdier and more resistant to temperature changes compared to regular glass. Plus, they’re almost too beautiful to use (but you’ll still want to). Beyond Measure is available to purchase as of February 20, and Spout launches later this year, but you can sign up for the waitlist to make sure you snag it before it sells out.

Find out everything else you need to know about the new products below.

Great Jones

Buy It: Beyond Measure, (from $35, Great Jones)

The Beyond Measure measuring cups come in two sizes (2-cup and 4-cup) and can be purchased individually or as a duo set, starting at $35. The glasses are etched with measurements in ounces, cups, and milliliters to make them even simpler to use. And the multicolored cups are so pretty that you’ll want to have them on display all the time. There are two fun color combinations to choose from: Blueberry & Taffy (blue and lilac) or Broccoli & Butternut (green and orange/yellow).

Great Jones

Buy It: Spout, ($60, Great Jones)

Spout will be officially available to buy in Spring/Summer of 2023, but you can get a head start by adding your name to the waitlist now. Spout is a drizzler that holds up to 19 ounces and features an easy-to-hold oversized handle. The removable top seals in oil, dressing, syrup, or whatever else you add to the container, while the long spout allows you to control where and how much you pour. Choose from two colors, Broccoli and Blueberry, that can be mixed and matched with the Beyond Measure cups.

You don’t want to miss out on Great Jones’ first-ever glass line, so be sure to scoop up Beyond Measure right now and sign up for the waitlist for Spout.