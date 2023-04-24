Home Improvement Ideas Porches & Outdoor Rooms This Genius Outdoor Planter Doubles as a Bench—and It’s 25% Off at Wayfair Reviewers say it’s “incredibly easy to assemble” and that they “get compliments all the time” on it. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 24, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes and Gardens / Wayfair Warmer weather is on the horizon, so it’s time to start prepping your outdoor spaces for entertaining and relaxing. Whether you have a backyard, porch, or patio, you can already find early discounts on tons of outdoor furniture at Wayfair—like this planter that doubles as a bench—before the retailer’s annual Way Day savings event starts this week. It has more than 2,000 five-star ratings and is currently 25% off, so hurry to shop it now while you can save nearly $50. The Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench features planters on either side where you can grow flowers, bushes, trees, and more. It’s made with solid Meranti hardwood that’s weather-resistant and designed to be used all year long. (Note: The brand does suggest treating it with wood oil every year to keep it in tip-top shape.) The entire structure is 5.7 feet long, and the seating area on the bench is 3.4 feet long. Better Homes and Gardens Buy It: Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench, $112 (was $150), Wayfair The bench can be detached if you need to move or store it, and customers say it’s “incredibly easy” to put together with useful assembly instructions. One reviewer commented that they swap out the greenery in the planters each season, including pumpkins for fall and flowers for spring, to make their yard look festive. Keep in mind that the bottoms of the planter sections are open, so you’ll have to place pots inside. This BHG-Approved Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set Is Just What You Need for Summer Entertaining One shopper said the seat and planters “add so much character to [their] patio,” and another added that the wood is durable enough to withstand “dogs and kids.” After purchasing two benches, one reviewer said, “They are exactly what I was looking for! The wood is beautiful, and they look so nice on my patio! I highly recommend the bench!” “This is a great accent to your porch,” commented one customer. “Just throw two potted plants/trees in there and it looks really unique! I get compliments all the time!” Be sure to take advantage of the 25% discount on this outdoor bench while you can, and check out more early deals at Wayfair. The sturdy yet stylish bench and planters make the perfect seating and decor duo. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum ‘Helps Tremendously’ With Pet Hair—and It’s Currently Half Off 40 Primary Bedroom Ideas for Every Style Amazon Shoppers Recommend This Cooling Mattress Topper If You ‘Overheat When Sleeping’—and It’s Only $40