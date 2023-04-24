This Genius Outdoor Planter Doubles as a Bench—and It’s 25% Off at Wayfair

Reviewers say it’s “incredibly easy to assemble” and that they “get compliments all the time” on it.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on April 24, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fallah Outdoor Bench
Photo:

Better Homes and Gardens / Wayfair

Warmer weather is on the horizon, so it’s time to start prepping your outdoor spaces for entertaining and relaxing. Whether you have a backyard, porch, or patio, you can already find early discounts on tons of outdoor furniture at Wayfair—like this planter that doubles as a bench—before the retailer’s annual Way Day savings event starts this week. It has more than 2,000 five-star ratings and is currently 25% off, so hurry to shop it now while you can save nearly $50.

The Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench features planters on either side where you can grow flowers, bushes, trees, and more. It’s made with solid Meranti hardwood that’s weather-resistant and designed to be used all year long. (Note: The brand does suggest treating it with wood oil every year to keep it in tip-top shape.) The entire structure is 5.7 feet long, and the seating area on the bench is 3.4 feet long.

Fallah Outdoor Bench

Better Homes and Gardens

Buy It: Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench, $112 (was $150), Wayfair

The bench can be detached if you need to move or store it, and customers say it’s “incredibly easy” to put together with useful assembly instructions. One reviewer commented that they swap out the greenery in the planters each season, including pumpkins for fall and flowers for spring, to make their yard look festive. Keep in mind that the bottoms of the planter sections are open, so you’ll have to place pots inside. 

One shopper said the seat and planters “add so much character to [their] patio,” and another added that the wood is durable enough to withstand “dogs and kids.” After purchasing two benches, one reviewer said, “They are exactly what I was looking for! The wood is beautiful, and they look so nice on my patio! I highly recommend the bench!”

“This is a great accent to your porch,” commented one customer. “Just throw two potted plants/trees in there and it looks really unique! I get compliments all the time!”

Be sure to take advantage of the 25% discount on this outdoor bench while you can, and check out more early deals at Wayfair. The sturdy yet stylish bench and planters make the perfect seating and decor duo.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2800Pa Suction Power
Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum ‘Helps Tremendously’ With Pet Hair—and It’s Currently Half Off
midcentury bedroom black walls bed
40 Primary Bedroom Ideas for Every Style
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Recommend This Cooling Mattress Topper If You ‘Overheat When Sleeping’—and It’s Only $40
Related Articles
Safavieh Collection Deacon Natural and Beige 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Upgrade Your Patio with These Conversation Sets Up to 56% Off at Amazon, Wayfair, and More
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Pad TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Recommend This Cooling Mattress Topper If You ‘Overheat When Sleeping’—and It’s Only $40
Xiofio 6 Tiers Heavy Duty Garment Rack Tout
This Closet System Is the ‘Perfect Solution’ for Small Spaces—and It’s on Sale with a Double Discount
Amazon Outlet Backyard Deals Tout
These 12 Amazon Outlet Deals Will Help You Prep Your Backyard and Patio for Spring Entertaining
Amazon sheets tout
​​The Viral Mellanni Sheets With 239,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale With a Double Discount at Amazon
Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2800Pa Suction Power
Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum ‘Helps Tremendously’ With Pet Hair—and It’s Currently Half Off
Commerce Photo Composite
These Outdoor Egg Chairs Sell Out Constantly—Here's Where You Can Still Find Them
Best Deck Boxes of 2023
The 11 Best Deck Boxes of 2023
Best Raised Garden Beds of 2023
The 11 Best Raised Garden Beds of 2023
The Best Garden Stools for Style, Support, and Mobility
The 10 Best Garden Stools of 2023 for Style, Support, and Mobility
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 tout
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers
Commerce Photo Composite
The 7 Best Electric Patio Heaters for Outdoor Living, According to Customer Reviews
Owl Focus Portable Gardening Mat tout
This Gardening Mat Is a ‘Lifesaver’ for Containing Dirt and Water When Repotting Plants
Commerce Photo Composite
The 18 Best Patio Furniture Pieces of 2023 to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Summer
outdoor den seating area with firepit
24 Cheap Backyard Ideas for Small Yards and Large Outdoor Spaces
Commerce Photo Composite
The 15 Best Outdoor Storage Essentials for Your Backyard