This Genius Outdoor Planter Doubles as a Bench—and It’s 25% Off at Wayfair

Warmer weather is on the horizon, so it’s time to start prepping your outdoor spaces for entertaining and relaxing. Whether you have a backyard, porch, or patio, you can already find early discounts on tons of outdoor furniture at Wayfair—like this planter that doubles as a bench—before the retailer’s annual Way Day savings event starts this week. It has more than 2,000 five-star ratings and is currently 25% off, so hurry to shop it now while you can save nearly $50.

The Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench features planters on either side where you can grow flowers, bushes, trees, and more. It’s made with solid Meranti hardwood that’s weather-resistant and designed to be used all year long. (Note: The brand does suggest treating it with wood oil every year to keep it in tip-top shape.) The entire structure is 5.7 feet long, and the seating area on the bench is 3.4 feet long.

Better Homes and Gardens

Buy It: Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench, $112 (was $150), Wayfair

The bench can be detached if you need to move or store it, and customers say it’s “incredibly easy” to put together with useful assembly instructions. One reviewer commented that they swap out the greenery in the planters each season, including pumpkins for fall and flowers for spring, to make their yard look festive. Keep in mind that the bottoms of the planter sections are open, so you’ll have to place pots inside.

One shopper said the seat and planters “add so much character to [their] patio,” and another added that the wood is durable enough to withstand “dogs and kids.” After purchasing two benches, one reviewer said, “They are exactly what I was looking for! The wood is beautiful, and they look so nice on my patio! I highly recommend the bench!”

“This is a great accent to your porch,” commented one customer. “Just throw two potted plants/trees in there and it looks really unique! I get compliments all the time!”

Be sure to take advantage of the 25% discount on this outdoor bench while you can, and check out more early deals at Wayfair. The sturdy yet stylish bench and planters make the perfect seating and decor duo.