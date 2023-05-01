What to Know About the Recent Gold Medal Flour Recall

The FDA announced that General Mills voluntarily recalled two, five, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour on April 28. The bags have a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The flour recall follows the detection of Salmonella found during the sampling of a five-pound bag. No other types of General Mills flour are part of this recall, according to the company.

The recall affects bags of flour with the two date codes 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024. Double check the bleached and unbleached flour in your pantry, and dispose of any product on-hand with these codes:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour: Package UPC 000-16000-19610

Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour: Package UPC 000-16000-19580

Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour: Package UPC 000-16000-10710

Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour: Package UPC 000-16000-10610

According to the CDC, the bacteria Salmonella affects 1.35 million Americans each year. Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pains, and fever. These symptoms can appear anywhere from hours to six days after infection and usually go away five to seven days after their onset, and the CDC recommends consumers contacting their physician if they're concerned about illness. Children under five and adults over 65 are most susceptible to infection.



General Mills reminds consumers that flour isn’t meant to be eaten raw (no matter how tempting your cookie dough looks). “We are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient,” said Mollie Wulff, spokesperson at General Mills, in a statement. “Anything made with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.” This includes tasting raw cookie dough, cake batter, or other foods containing raw flour before they’ve been thoroughly cooked or baked. Also, remember to refrigerate raw dough if you don't plan to bake it right away.

In addition to not consuming raw flour, cooks and bakers should make sure that all surfaces, hands, and utensils are thoroughly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

If you’ve had to throw away flour covered by this recall, contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

