In the paint color world, prediction season is in full swing as brand after brand announces its pick for Color of the Year 2024—and now Glidden paint by PPG has made its selection: Limitless, a warm, sunny neutral that conveys a sense of possibility and optimism. Of the Color of the Year 2024 picks we’ve seen so far, Glidden’s Limitless leans lighter than some other colors, but as a neutral it can be used in almost any setting, similarly to other 2024 predictions that function as neutrals, such as Behr’s Color of the Year 2024 color, Cracked Pepper.

Limitless by Glidden is a warm neutral tone that blends white, very light yellow, and nude. Glidden describes this creamy beige as an “anything but yellow honey beige tone.” Use this color to as an interior color to add something more to your classic white home, or paint accent walls, trims, and cabinets with it. Glidden color experts even recommend painting ceilings, geometric shapes, or interior doors: The possibilities (like the color’s name) are limitless.

“I love the use of this color in more ‘unconventional’ ways,” Ashley McCollum, the PPG color expert for the Glidden brand, tells Better Homes & Gardens.

Glidden

“We are entering a new era of explosive creativity and change,” McCollum said in a press release announcing the color. “Consumers are using color in even more unconventional ways than ever before and they need a palette that offers versatility to work with both new and existing decor. Limitless understands the assignment and embodies this perfectly.”

Glidden color stylists call the color a “boujee beige” and see it as an opportunity for customers to get more creative with their home decor style.

“This modern neutral is as adaptable as its name implies and is taking the place of cool neutral tones that are so last year,” McCollum said. “With the selection of Limitless, gray is officially canceled. What can we say—warm neutrals just hit different.”

Glidden

If you do end up painting your home with Glidden’s 2024 Color of the Year, the site recommends using the color Black Magic—a “dark, warm, bat black with a true black undertone”—as an accent.

“Think of Limitless as a fresh and energizing take on a neutral. Limitless can be your main room color or act as an invigorating pop against warm or cool tones,” McCollum said. “Limitless can be applied on exterior doors and even all-over exterior and trim to add curb appeal and get ready for TFW (that feeling when) your house is the main character of your block.”

Glidden

After Glidden’s Color of the Year 2023, Vining Ivy, Limitless is a more adaptable paint color that plays into the current popularity surrounding creative neutrals. Limitless is also the PPG Color of the Year 2024 (PPG is Glidden’s parent company).

The options for this Color of the Year really are just that: Limitless. You can buy the paint, or try out a swatch, at Home Depot, Walmart, Glidden.com, or Amazon.

