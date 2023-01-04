Why You’ll Be Seeing Glazed Dishware on Tablescapes Everywhere in 2023

If you haven’t jumped on the glazed dishware trend yet, consider this your sign to get on board. From pastel plates to jewel-tone dutch ovens, you can find a huge range of glazed pieces and kitchenware in stores and all over the internet. If you’re hosting any parties or looking for a nice gift (or both), here’s what you need to know about selecting the ideal glazed dishware for your dining table, how to style it when entertaining, and a background on its popularity.

“Glazed dinnerware is classic,” says Shiza Shahid, co-founder and co-CEO of Our Place. “In the past few years, high quality tableware has become more popular as the table has become a means for self-expression at home and the foundation for sharing and celebration with loved ones in daily life.”

Our Place, known for the internet-famous Always Pan, recently released a new collection of ceramic hand-glazed plates, midi plates, bowls, and serving trays in rich shades like charcoal and terracotta—and they’re a perfect manifestation of what’s trending in dishware. The Anthropologie Reactive Glazed Latte collection is also a favorite among customers, and you can find glazed dinnerware sets on Amazon with more than 20,000 reviews. Looking at pop culture, Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut manicure went viral this summer and could be credited for a shift toward a preference for shine over matte.

Playing with different materials, finishes, and patterns has grown in popularity with the rise of personalized, playful interior design. According to a report by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, “designers are combining multiple elements to create new styles for clients” in 2023, meaning you’re going to continue to see a range of pieces coming together for a unique, distinctive look. Adding a few pieces of glazed tableware to your collection makes for an easy way to incorporate a different texture as contrast in your dining room but is still simple enough to tie into with whatever aesthetic you’re going for. Natural elements are also big right now, so look for stoneware or ceramic pieces in green, beige, and blue hues.

“We encourage people to pair [glazed dishes] with their abuela's platter, add in their friend's handmade salt dish, or mix and match colors for an eclectic, collected-over-time look,” Shahid says.

The new line from Our Place features a unique dimensional glazing application, which gives each piece a semi-matte exterior, a glossy interior, and a hand-painted rim. The set also stacks to save you space—the plates can even act as a lid.

When caring for glazed pieces, be sure they’re safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator, and freezer. Also, be cautious about extreme temperature changes (like going from the oven to the freezer).

Upgrading your dining area and kitchen should ultimately depend on what you like and gravitate toward naturally. Glazed dinnerware is a trend that feels fresh and modern, but it’s also a timeless staple.

“[Set] the table not according to old school standards but with your own personal style,” Shahid says. “That means an embrace of eclectic colors or shapes and custom sets based on how you live and what inspires you the most in gathering with loved ones.”

