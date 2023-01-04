Why You’ll Be Seeing Glazed Dishware on Tablescapes Everywhere in 2023

Glazed pieces bring a classic look that feels fresh and cool to any table setting.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 4, 2023
Stacked glazed bowls and dishes in neutral tones
Photo:

Our Place | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

If you haven’t jumped on the glazed dishware trend yet, consider this your sign to get on board. From pastel plates to jewel-tone dutch ovens, you can find a huge range of glazed pieces and kitchenware in stores and all over the internet. If you’re hosting any parties or looking for a nice gift (or both), here’s what you need to know about selecting the ideal glazed dishware for your dining table, how to style it when entertaining, and a background on its popularity.

“Glazed dinnerware is classic,” says Shiza Shahid, co-founder and co-CEO of Our Place. “In the past few years, high quality tableware has become more popular as the table has become a means for self-expression at home and the foundation for sharing and celebration with loved ones in daily life.”

Our Place, known for the internet-famous Always Pan, recently released a new collection of ceramic hand-glazed plates, midi plates, bowls, and serving trays in rich shades like charcoal and terracotta—and they’re a perfect manifestation of what’s trending in dishware. The Anthropologie Reactive Glazed Latte collection is also a favorite among customers, and you can find glazed dinnerware sets on Amazon with more than 20,000 reviews. Looking at pop culture, Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut manicure went viral this summer and could be credited for a shift toward a preference for shine over matte.

Playing with different materials, finishes, and patterns has grown in popularity with the rise of personalized, playful interior design. According to a report by the National Kitchen and Bath Association, “designers are combining multiple elements to create new styles for clients” in 2023, meaning you’re going to continue to see a range of pieces coming together for a unique, distinctive look. Adding a few pieces of glazed tableware to your collection makes for an easy way to incorporate a different texture as contrast in your dining room but is still simple enough to tie into with whatever aesthetic you’re going for. Natural elements are also big right now, so look for stoneware or ceramic pieces in green, beige, and blue hues. 

“We encourage people to pair [glazed dishes] with their abuela's platter, add in their friend's handmade salt dish, or mix and match colors for an eclectic, collected-over-time look,” Shahid says. 

The new line from Our Place features a unique dimensional glazing application, which gives each piece a semi-matte exterior, a glossy interior, and a hand-painted rim. The set also stacks to save you space—the plates can even act as a lid.

When caring for glazed pieces, be sure they’re safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator, and freezer. Also, be cautious about extreme temperature changes (like going from the oven to the freezer). 

Upgrading your dining area and kitchen should ultimately depend on what you like and gravitate toward naturally. Glazed dinnerware is a trend that feels fresh and modern, but it’s also a timeless staple.

“[Set] the table not according to old school standards but with your own personal style,” Shahid says. “That means an embrace of eclectic colors or shapes and custom sets based on how you live and what inspires you the most in gathering with loved ones.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sophie CollÃ©'s barbie house kitchen and a wavy, Memphis style stand
This Furniture Designer Is Making Waves with Her Barbiecore Pieces
tropical green yellow and brown bedroom
Maximalist Bedrooms Are the Bright, Bold Look Your Room Has Been Waiting For
Good Morning Mulled Punch
People Are Trying Damp January as a Moderate Alternative to Dry January
Bedroom with monogrammed pillows on bed and bird wall art
How to Make Monogrammed Decor Feel Thoroughly Modern (Yes, Really)
midcentury bedroom black walls bed
6 Design Trends We're Leaving in 2022
For Rent sign in front of home
More Homeowners Are Trying Co-Living by Renting Out Part of Their Space
blue green master bedroom with rug dark wood accents and white bed sheets
These 2023 Bedroom Design Trends Will Give You Sweet Dreams
bright red quilt tapestry behind cottage bed
Decorate Your Home with Modern Twists on Americana in 2023
eclectic living room with striped black and white chairs
Oversize Furniture Is Taking Over Living Rooms Everywhere
14-best-flatware-sets-of-2022-tout
The 14 Best Flatware Sets of 2022
Cottagecore tablescape design with red plaid tablecloth, floral plates, pumpkin decor, etc.
How to Curate a One-of-a-Kind Cottagecore Tablescape, According to the Pros
The 13 Best Napkin Rings of 2022 to Accent Your Tablescape
The 13 Best Napkin Rings of 2022 To Accent Your Tablescape
Best Dinnerware Sets to Make Every Meal Feel Special
The 15 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2022 to Make Every Meal Feel Special
black bedroom velvet blanket
Whimsigoth Is the Moody Style Your Home Needs for Fall
Dave and Jenny Marrs Indoor Collection dinnerware tabletop
How to Get a Handcrafted Home Decor Look on a Budget
earth tone living room with sectional
Super Comfy Decor Is the Cozy Approach to Decorating We Can All Appreciate