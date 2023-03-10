During the past six months, we’ve seen shortages of everything from turkey and eggs to lettuce and butter (and now even oranges). Although grocery prices for these items might be much higher than usual, thankfully, we’ve yet to see anything as stark as the toilet paper shortage of 2020. Phew!

But for all of us with a hint of a sweet tooth, the latest supply chain-related food shortage challenge might be the most worrisome of all. According to a December 2022 press release, a Girl Scout Cookie shortage has arrived.

Ahead, learn more about how cookies are sold, why a 2023 Girl Scout Cookie shortage is happening, and how to stock up before the end of Girl Scout Cookie season, if you haven’t done so already.



Why There’s a Girl Scout Cookie Shortage in 2023

Those iconic Girl Scout Cookies are produced at one of two supplier locations: Little Brownie Bakers (LBB) and ABC Bakers. The manufacturer of Girl Scout Cookies varies by region. This is why some parts of the country have Caramel deLites, and others have Samoas; each supplier has a slightly different list of cookies. And each supplier is responsible for distributing to troops who sell in their locations.

ABC Bakers makes Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Toast-Yay! cookies. LBB makes Samoas, Adventurefuls, Do-si-dos, S’mores, Tagalongs, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, and Trefoils cookies. LBB Bakers has experienced power outages, which is the cause of the shortage.

“The good news is that this will not impact our cookie orders for in-person sales,” the December announcement from the Girl Scouts notes. “Communities that ordered cookies this fall should receive their full order as scheduled. Unfortunately, supply chain disruptions will impact digital cookie sales—which are shipped directly from LBB to the customer. LBB anticipates fulfillment of shipped Digital Cookie orders beginning February 27, 2023.”

February 27 signaled the start of the online sales, as well as the launch of the brand-new, Thin Mint-inspired Raspberry Rally cookie, which is a digital-only offering. Cookie monsters have until March 19 to stock up online … if you can find any cookies in your neck of the woods.

Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

How the Girl Scout Cookie Shortage Is Impacting Sales

Supply chain issues are affecting cookie availability in some parts of the country, especially if you’re seeking out Samoas, Toffee-tastic cookies, or some of those new Raspberry Rallys. The latter are so coveted—yet in such short supply—that some boxes are going for around $100 on eBay. They normally retail at $5 per box.

A Scouts spokesperson told Today, “Girl Scouts of the USA is disappointed to see unauthorized resales of Girl Scout cookies online through third-party e-commerce platforms. While we are happy that there’s such a strong demand for our cookies year-over-year, we’re saddened that the platforms and the sellers are disregarding the core mission of the cookie program and are looking to make a profit off of the name without supporting our mission and the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world.”

According to a history lesson on the Girl Scout website, their signature cookies have been a staple across America since 1917, when troops sold homemade cookies to raise money to pay for activities. This spring tradition continued solely in person through 2014. Since then, the non-profit organization has hosted on-site sales door-to-door and at communal locations like supermarkets, as well as via their Digital Cookie platform. Online, cookie-cravers can search by zip code to ensure the proceeds from their order will support a local troop.

These official methods of getting a box (or several) of Girl Scout Cookies support the Girl Scouts cause—and they’ll get you that cookie fix for far less money than you’d spend purchasing cookies from third-party sellers online.

How to Get Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

The best way to score your favorite Girl Scout Cookies continues to be in-person, directly through a local scout or through the official Digital Cookie platform. The handy Cookie Finder will help you pinpoint what’s available locally. If the selection is limited near you, you can zoom out or try other zip codes and have the cookies still shipped to your home—and most importantly, have your funds still go to the right place. (The Scouts, not eBay sellers.)

If you come up short on your favorite flavors before March 19—or you came across this story after Girl Scout Cookie season has officially ended—you can turn to our Copycat Girl Scout Cookie recipes for DIY Samoas/Caramel deLites, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, and S’mores cookies.