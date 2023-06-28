After a Long Day, 'Girl Dinner' Is the TikTok Meal Idea You Need

With over 8.7 million views on TikTok, this trending concept will have you enjoying making (an effortless) dinner.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 28, 2023
Sangria Jelly on tray with cheese and crackers
Photo: Blaine Moats

Putting together a homemade meal every night can turn into a tedious and time-consuming chore, even for the biggest cooking enthusiasts. Whether you spend the day working, running errands, or couch surfing, sometimes mincing a garlic clove sounds like the last thing you want to do. Luckily, TikTok has come to the rescue with the #girldinner trend.

TikTok creator @liviemaher first posted about #girldinner on May 11, and her video has since received over 170,000 likes and 1.2 million views. The hashtag itself has been viewed 8.7 million times—safe to say, people are into it.

So what exactly is a #girldinner? Maher likens hers to a “Medieval peasant" meal, consisting of a block of cheese, a few pieces of bread, pickles, and grapes. There’s nothing aesthetically curated about it—video after video shows food carelessly thrown together in an appetizing, yet not very visually pleasing way (compared to a similarly-stocked charcuterie board). Other #girldinner videos feature bags of popcorn, sliced cucumbers, salami, everything-bagel chips, and in @marieevevenne’s case, whipped ricotta and Tostitos, topped off with sea salt.

#Girldinner can go by many different names: As one user commented, “Omg when i eat cheese and berries i call it my rat girl meal.” Others referred to this tossed-together way of eating “picky bits,” “French girl meal,” or “mouse meal.” 

So while the hashtag is #girldinner, there’s no limitations on who you can serve it up to—especially if you have kids. After a long day of school, sports, and carpools, a casual, low-key handheld meal is probably exactly what's needed. Table manners can be, well, tabled, for the evening, and replaced by dipping, dunking, and crunching. If you’re clever, you can sneak in a few healthy options, like cut-up carrots or celery dipped in peanut butter. A #girldinner is also a great way to clear out your fridge and pantry of almost-empty bags and containers of food. 

Plus, the #girldinner trend and summer go hand in hand—it's all about relaxation, right? So step away from the stove, turn off the oven, and channel your inner Medieval peasant. A piece of bread and slab of cheese might turn out to be your favorite meal you've ever made.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ice cubes with frozen mint leaves inside on blue background
The Flavored Ice Cube Trend Is Here to Save You from Diluted Drinks
LitFresh cheddar and apple sourdough bread cooling on a wire rack
Painted Bread Is the Prettiest Baking Trend—Here’s How to Try It Yourself
Bowl of popcorn with spoon of salt, lemons, and rosemary on wooden counter
TikTok's Viral Lemon Sea Salt Popcorn Is a Must for Movie Nights
Complementary Color Scheme: Apricot + Azure
How to Translate the Wes Anderson TikTok Trend Into Stunning Home Design
putting white shoes into the dryer
This Free Hack Was a Total Game-Changer to Dry My Machine-Washed Shoes
Photo collage of chicken nugget being dipped in honey and salami rolls
TikTok’s ‘Rat Snacks’ Trend Is All About Joyful Snacking
Bowl of olives with blue photo treatment
People Are Making Stuffed Olive Ice Cubes for Better Martinis
Dirty martini with olive garnish on marble cutting board
Turn Your Favorite Cocktail into Dinner with the TikTok Dirty Martini Pasta
person using slow cooker in kitchen with friends
The Biggest Benefits of Owning a Slow Cooker
Bowls of ice cream with banana and chocolate toppings
Is Cottage Cheese Ice Cream the Cool New Must-Try Dessert?
Jars of pickles with green photo treatment
Is the Pickle in a Blanket the Perfect Snack?
butter spread on white oval platter topped with edible flowers
The Top TikTok Food Trends of 2022
Grammy charcuterie boards by Lauren Delp
The Expert Behind the Grammys Charcuterie Shares Her Tips for Making the Best Board
Pancake and mango pie
The BHG Test Kitchen Breaks Down the 10 Most-Googled Recipes of 2022
Margarita Grilled Corn
2023 Grilling Trends That Are Totally In (And 3 That Are on the Way Out)
Mindy Kaling seated at outdoor decorated table
It’s Mindy Kaling’s Colorful, Joy-Filled World and We’re Happy to Be Living in It