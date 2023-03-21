Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Flexible Garden Hose With 7,800 Perfect Ratings—and It’s on Sale

There are plenty of helpful things to have on hand in order for your garden to flourish, but few items are as important as a garden hose. Simply put, flowers, plants, herbs, and vegetables can require extra water that Mother Nature simply cannot always supply. And that’s where a lightweight garden hose that expands easily comes into play. To shorten your search and get you outside tending to your garden quickly, we found this highly rated hose Amazon shoppers say is the one to buy—and it’s on sale.

With 7,800 perfect ratings and over 1,000 five-star reviews, the Giraffe Tools Hybrid Garden Hose has climbed into the top 10 on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Garden Hoses category. It’s available in five sizes that range from 10 feet to 100 feet, and you can also choose from three connector sizes (2.5 feet, 3 feet, and 5 feet) just in case you need to add extra length to your hose. Right now, you can scoop up the 100-foot hose for just $78, which means it costs less than $1 per foot.

Amazon

Buy It: Giraffe Tools 100’ Hybrid Garden Hose, $78 (was $100), Amazon



“It is lightweight, very flexible, not stiff at all, and easy to maneuver around my garden. I have already recommended it to a neighbor,” said one five-star reviewer.

A lightweight, leak-proof hose that doesn’t kink is paramount when you’re tending to the lawn and plants throughout your backyard, and the Giraffe Tools hose weighs just 7.04 pounds. It’s made from a combination of rubber and polymer, which means that it stays flexible and retains its ability to coil and uncoil through the heat of the summer and the cold of the winter, according to the brand. Plus, Giraffe Tools highlights that the hose is “abrasion-resistant and durable” with a rotating handle that prevents the hose from twisting.

An important thing to highlight is that the hose does not come with a nozzle, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. If you do want to have the option to choose your watering pattern, you may also want to pick up this easy-to-connect 9-pattern adjustable sprayer by Giraffe Tools for just $26.

“It’s lightweight, rolls off and on the hose reel with ease, and the hose ends are heavy duty,” wrote a shopper. Another reviewer added that the ends of the hose make it “super easy to make a tight connection to both the water supply and whatever accessory you connect to it.”

While you’re still in the planning stages for this year’s garden, pick up a 100-foot Giraffe Tools hose while it’s on sale for just $78—or snag a smaller size if you prefer. Then get ready for a flourishing season filled with all of your favorite spring flowers and summer vegetables.