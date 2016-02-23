Awesome Gifts, Small Price: Under $25 Finds for Anyone on Your List
Great gifts don't need a hefty price tag. Check out our picks for statement-making, wallet-friendly presents.
The S'well water bottle keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. This beautiful, sustainable design is painted to look like teakwood.
S'well Water Bottle
Price: $25
17 Month Classic Agenda
This planner is perfect for the overly organized pal. She can jot down all her friendly reminders and meetings with this mini planner.
Price: $20
Mini Waffle Maker
Say hello to a better Saturday morning! This mini waffle maker is great for the friend who adores all things breakfast.
Price: $12
Hanging Metal Planter
This hanging planter is a stylish, foolproof gift for your friend with the green thumb. Just adding a favorite houseplant to the planter brings the outdoors in.
Price: $16
Keytag Keychain
Have a friend that loves a good quote? Then this simple key tag is perfect! It'll give them a friendly reminder that life is good whenever they grab their keys.
Price: $15
Clip-On Camera Lense
Do you have a friend who aspires to be a photographer? Now they can be, for much less! These clip-on camera lenses are great for on-the-go photo-ops.
Price: $11
Portable Phone Charger
We've all had the days of attempting to reserve our fast-dwindling phone battery. Give the gift of never worrying with this portable phone charger.
Price: $13
Travel Essentials Journal
Know someone who loves to travel? This journal allows them to jot down memories from their endeavors. With lined and unlined pages, it is perfect for sketching or writing!
Price: $15
Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This portable speaker allows the friend who is the life of the party to play music anywhere through a Bluetooth connection.
Price: $20
On the Move Pens
Chic pens that look and feel great? They're the perfect gift for the busy bee in your life.
Price: $14
Roll-On Perfume
This roll on perfume is a fabulous blend of scents that will give intoxicating confidence to your gift-ee.
Price: $25
