Awesome Gifts, Small Price: Under $25 Finds for Anyone on Your List

Great gifts don't need a hefty price tag. Check out our picks for statement-making, wallet-friendly presents.

By Anna Chandler
February 23, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

The S'well water bottle keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.  This beautiful, sustainable design is painted to look like teakwood.  

S'well Water Bottle

Price: $25

17 Month Classic Agenda

This planner is perfect for the overly organized pal. She can jot down all her friendly reminders and meetings with this mini planner.

Classic Agenda

Price: $20

Mini Waffle Maker

Say hello to a better Saturday morning! This mini waffle maker is great for the friend who adores all things breakfast.  

Waffle Maker

Price: $12

Hanging Metal Planter

This hanging planter is a stylish, foolproof gift for your friend with the green thumb. Just adding a favorite houseplant to the planter brings the outdoors in.  

Hanging Metal Planter

Price: $16

 

Keytag Keychain

Have a friend that loves a good quote? Then this simple key tag is perfect! It'll give them a friendly reminder that life is good whenever they grab their keys.

Keychains

Price: $15

Clip-On Camera Lense

Do you have a friend who aspires to be a photographer? Now they can be, for much less! These clip-on camera lenses are great for on-the-go photo-ops.  

Clip-On Camera Lense

Price: $11

Portable Phone Charger

We've all had the days of attempting to reserve our fast-dwindling phone battery. Give the gift of never worrying with this portable phone charger. 

Portable Phone Charger

Price: $13

Travel Essentials Journal

Know someone who loves to travel? This journal allows them to jot down memories from their endeavors. With lined and unlined pages, it is perfect for sketching or writing!

Travel Essentials Journal

Price: $15

 

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This portable speaker allows the friend who is the life of the party to play music anywhere through a Bluetooth connection.  

Portable Speaker

Price: $20

On the Move Pens

Chic pens that look and feel great? They're the perfect gift for the busy bee in your life. 

On The Move Pens

Price: $14

Roll-On Perfume

This roll on perfume is a fabulous blend of scents that will give intoxicating confidence to your gift-ee.  

Roll-On Perfume

Price: $25

  • By Anna Chandler

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com