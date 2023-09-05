Instead of bogging yourself down with a million questions, scroll through our list of the best gift ideas for women. From sweaters to jewelry to travel essentials, there’s something for everyone on your list.

Whether it’s a gift for your mom, a friend, or an acquaintance whose taste you don’t know that well, shopping for the women in your life is both fun and challenging.

Gift giving is supposed to be a joyous act, but it can easily become a stressful one. How do you decide what to get someone? What if they hate it? Is it going to feel personal enough? Is it something they’ll actually use?

Mersea The Catalina Travel Sweater View On Mersea.com The Ecuador-made Catalina is Mersea’s most popular piece, designed to be effortlessly chic with its three-quarter sleeves, split sides, mini-pockets, and drop shoulders. As far as gift ideas for women go, its superpower is that it’s one size fits most (the chest is 33 inches and the length is 26 inches, for reference), eliminating any guessing games. Its second superpower? Versatility. The billowy sweater can be worn loose or French tucked, at work or on the weekend. Price at time of publish: $95

Youthforia BYO Blush 4.8 View On Amazon View On Credo Beauty View On Ulta Makeup or magic? Let the recipient decide. This blush oil is formulated to chemically react to your skin’s natural pH, becoming the perfect naturally flushed tone for them with a dewy finish. (Because of this, there’s no way to know what color it’ll be until it’s on the skin.) Application is as easy as one, two, three: apply two dots, wait for the color to change, and then blend it with a brush. Get more color by taking advantage of the buildable coverage. In addition to being vegan- and cruelty-free, this blush oil is also paraben-, silicon-, and phthalate-free. Price at time of publish: $36

Hart Personalized Baby Heart of Gold Initials Necklace View On Shophart.com A personal piece of jewelry is always a solid gift idea for women, like this necklace featuring a uniquely designed heart charm and up to three initials. The chain itself is available in 22 inches or 26 inches and able to be clasped at any link to create a length for every look. Both the gold-filled chains and gold-plated brass charms are made in the USA, and every necklace is assembled in Charleston, South Carolina. The 14k gold plating is more than three times thicker than the industry standard, making it more durable while still being super lightweight. Price at time of publish: From $195

Daysie Certified Organic Syrup Trio 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Enjoydaysie.com This set of three certified organic syrups can be used in a range of ways, including in your coffee, on ice cream, or in a smoothie. The salted caramel, coconut almond, and Madagascar vanilla flavors are all equally delicious, and none of them have the artificially sweet aftertaste of similar options. This is due to the ingredient list, which is impressive in its brevity: organic cane sugar, organic wildflower honey, natural organic flavor, water, citric acid, and salt (only for salted caramel). Heads up that because Daysie is made with premium ingredients, it does come at a premium price. Because the USA-made syrups are gluten-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO, anyone can enjoy them. And as if the syrup itself wasn’t delightful enough, there’s more good news: 2.1% of Daysie’s post-tax profits are donated to organizations that provide grants to women who own consumer packaged goods businesses. Price at time of publish: $42

Cozy Earth Charcoal Twin/Twin XL Bamboo Sheet Set View On Amazon View On Cozy Earth If it’s good enough for Oprah, it’s good enough for all of us. Named one of Oprah’s favorite things in 2018, these sheets are mind-blowingly soft and cozy—and get softer and cozier with every wash. You can thank the 100% premium viscose made from bamboo that’s also breathable, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking. Because of the drapey, oversized fit, the sheets will fit on mattresses up to 20 inches deep, though the oversized bedding look may not be for everyone. Craftsmanship is taken very seriously at Cozy Earth. Items are warrantied against pilling, abnormal rips and tears, and workmanship defects, and will be replaced ASAP should anything occur. The stain-resistant sheets are incredibly low maintenance, able to be washed in cold water on a regular cycle with your usual detergent and no fabric softener. Price at time of publish: From $255

Proper Table Stewart Blue Check Placemat View On Propertableco.com For the host with the most or a mom who just wants nice things, these placemats are going to be a game changer. They may look like fabric, but they’re actually acrylic. The placemats rinse clean in an instant—not after rounds of stressful spot cleaning. You can choose from two shapes, circular or rectangle, and even add complementary coasters and/or napkins to the order. Each one is handmade in the USA. Price at time of publish: $54

Neely & Chloe Packing Cubes X Addison Bay Addison Bay View On Addisonbay.com View On Neelyandchloe.com View On Tnuck.com Packing cubes can change a jetsetter’s travel experience, and these are simply too cute to resist. Available in four fun and feminine patterns, they can also be embroidered (for an extra $55) as a special touch. You’ll be surprised to find out just how much the cubes can hold, which is due to the lightweight, flexible, and durable nylon. Add to the traveling team with the small laundry bag, large laundry bag, or garment bag.. Price at time of publish: $148

Papier Classic Border Notecard Set Papier View On Papier.com Take them back to pretexting days with personalized notecards. The Classic Border is timeless, yet made more playful with a rainbow of color options—10, to be exact. Quality is obvious even at first glance, as each card is sharply printed without any smudges or fuzziness. The order minimum is 20 7 x 5-inch notecards, and the more you buy, the more you save. Price at time of publish: From $66

Fanm Mon Winter Bloom White Rose View On Fanmmon.com Each one of these sweaters is knit and embroidered by hand by local artisans in Turkey, using 100% organic cotton that’s been naturally dyed. Because everything’s done to order, it can take 2-3 weeks to ship and an additional 4-6 days to arrive. Though you’ll have to plan ahead, it’s all a part of Fanm Mon’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint and waste. The other positive of this process is that it allows for custom orders in any size or color combination. Price at time of publish: $349

Made In Mise en Place Navy Rim 4 Sizes View On Madeincookware.com These bowls are a great gift idea for women who love to cook. Each bowl is fired in Stoke-on-Trent, England, which is known for clay and pottery that creates professional-quality kitchen essentials like these. The hard-wearing high alumina vitrified china can stand up to continuous use, making them an heirloom addition to the home. The Mise en Place set of four comes with either two or four sizes nestled together or as part of a larger prep set (another amazing gift idea for women). The bowls are dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe, as well as oven-safe up to 580° Fahrenheit. Plus, they come with a 45-day trial, a one-year no-chip guarantee, and a lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $99

M. M. Lafleur The Merritt Jardigan Ivory View On Mmlafleur.com This jacket-cardigan combo will work for any occasion your giftee may find themselves in. The stretchy knit (available in eight chic colors) is wrinkle-resistant and just thick enough to keep her warm without feeling heavy. More fan-favorite elements include the waist sash that you can tie to emphasize your figure or leave open for a more casual effect. The removable shoulder pads allow for the best of both worlds as well: keep them in for more structure and volume, or take them out for a more relaxed silhouette. Price at time of publish: $325

Easy Plant Money Tree The abundant giving tree View On Easyplant.com Even the least skilled plant parents can take care of this money tree. The concept is simple: Inside the ceramic pot is a water reservoir that you fill up and the plant drinks from as needed. As a result, it’s never underwatered and very rarely overwatered. The reservoir needs to be filled once a month on average. When scrolling through the plants, you’ll notice badges on the photos telling you which ones are low-light and/or pet-friendly, so no guessing is needed. Price at time of publish: $55

Material The Full Glass Set View On Materialkitchen.com Finding the right glass is a little like Goldilocks finding her just-right bed. Let your recipient know their search is over with this set of four sleek and sculptural glasses by Material. Whether they’re pouring water or wine, they’ll be impressed with how gorgeous drinks look in the crystal-clear glasses. The first thing you’ll notice about this set is the borosilicate glass, which looks delicate and feels thin but is actually incredibly strong and resistant to thermal shock. Unlike many glasses that are this good-looking, you can save space in your cabinet by stacking the glasses together and run them in the dishwasher after use. Price at time of publish: $65

Jane Win LOVE JW Original Pendant Coin Jane Win View On Janewin.com Symbolic and stylish, Jane Win’s coin pendants are the picture of timeless originality. This one is made of sterling silver plated in 14k gold, and double sided with the quatrefoil design on one side and the LOVE inscription with the Jane Win logo on the other. Choose from four different chains, or a leather cord, to accompany the pendant. And if they already have the perfect chain? That works too. Price at time of publish: From $278

Weezie Signature Hand Towels Light View On Weezietowels.com Turn hand washing into an aesthetic moment with this set of two hand towels. Whether for the primary suite or the powder bath, they’ll elevate the space with their designer look. The eight piping colors and six solid colors stand out on their own, but you can customize the towels for a personal touch. The towels are made in Portugal with 100% organic long-staple cotton, and are OEKO-TEX® certified, hypoallergenic, and low linting. They should be machine washed on cold and tumble dried on low without bleach or fabric softener. Price at time of publish: From $54

Swells Santorini Scarf View On Shopswells.com Scarves are the ultimate accessory, and this one from Swells pairs vibrant colors with a timeless pattern to create a stunning statement. The artwork is originally hand-drawn, and every scarf is printed and hand-sewn in Montreal. The scarf is available in two sizes: 26 x 26 inches or 36 x 36 inches. The former can be worn in your hair as a headband, bandana, or ponytail, as well as tied around your neck. The larger size can work as a shawl, pareo, belt, or even top. With so many styling possibilities, your recipient is certain to get plenty of use out of theirs. Price at time of publish: From $65

Omnilux Contour Face View On Omniluxled.com The red (633 nanometers) and near-infrared (830 nanometers) LED lights on the Contour stimulate collagen production, kill acne-causing bacteria, and reduce redness and pigmentation. All it takes is 10-minute treatments three to five times a week for the first month, and then it’s all maintenance from there. The surface is bendable to allow the diodes to get as close to the skin as possible, while the two velcro straps make the mask wearable so you don’t have to lay down to use it. The one potentially annoying detail is the external battery, which is attached by a cord and needs to be tucked away or held while using the mask. Price at time of publish: $395

Corto Virtual Tasting Experience View On Corto-olive.com This virtual tasting experience is a fantastic gift idea for women of all kinds, whether they enjoy cooking or not. It’s run by Corto Olive Oil, which was started by an Italian family in California and is used by James Beard award-winning and Michelin Star chefs around the world. The tasting lasts an hour and is hosted by an expert with a decade of experience in everything olive oil. Because it’s flexibly structured, you can ask any and all questions you want. You can either give them the experience alone or earn some brownie points and add on a 500ml bottle of Corto’s classic, best-selling oil. Price at time of publish: From $50

Laurel Denise Undated Horizontal Weekly Planner View On Laureldenise.com Google Calendar is convenient, but this planner by Laurel Denise is a great analog alternative. Because the planner’s undated, your recipient can start using it whenever they want. To keep everything under control, it includes a gold foil bookmark-ruler duo, two pocket folders, eight checklist pages, two yearly planning pages, and monthly bullet dots note-taking spaces. As much as a planner is about structure, there’s also plenty of flexible space, including 10 blank graph paper pages and eight blank fine bullet paper pages. A bonus for gift givers: The planner arrives beautifully packaged—you don’t even have to wrap it if you don’t want to. Price at time of publish: $55

Red Land Cotton Heirloom Bed Blanket View On Redlandcotton.com Who wouldn’t appreciate an American-made heirloom? Craftsmanship is a top priority for Red Land Cotton, which is why the blanket is made of 100% cotton from their family’s Alabama farm and woven on antique shuttle looms in Maine. The combination of the striped pattern and thick yarn allows you to see and feel the substantial quality. Despite the weight, the weave creates plenty of airflow to keep you comfortable all night long (or during a midday nap). Price at time of publish: From $255

Better Homes & Gardens 3 Pieces Diffuser Set View On Walmart Let your gift work smarter, not harder. This fan-favorite multitasker comes at a remarkably affordable price, serving as both a humidifier and a diffuser. Using ultrasonic vibration, it releases cool mist into the air while also providing aromatherapy. The most fun part is the LED lights complete with 16 different color-changing options. Your recipient can use whatever essential oils they want, but to make it easy, five milliliters of lavender and peppermint are included. Price at time of publish: $27

Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set View On Cuyana.com Pretty and practical, this travel duo is a great gift idea for women who are always busy. The sustainably sourced, Argentinian pebbled leather is certified by the Leather Working Group, which means that it’s tanned in an environmentally responsible way. It’s exceptionally supple while still having structure, and easily wiped clean with a damp cloth or cotton pad. Gold foil monogramming can be added for an additional charge. Even when they’re not traveling, it’s ideal for storing everyday essentials on the go. Price at time of publish: $168

Dogwood Hill Desktop Calendar View On Dogwood-hill.com Brighten up their desk with this vibrant and joyful desktop calendar. Every piece of original artwork is specifically inspired by and created for each month by female artists (talk about an amazing gift idea for women). The 5 x 7-inch calendar cards are printed on Mohawk eggshell white paper. The custom-designed brass easel and keepsake box (recommended for first-time buyers) can be added for an extra cost. Price at time of publish: From $34

Lake Pima Bundle in Parisian Green View On Lakepajamas.com Help them sleep better at night with the perfect set of pajamas. Everything in this line is made from 100% Peruvian Pima cotton, which is largely considered the best cotton because it’s soft, strong, and silky. Another pro to the fabric is that it’s temperature regulating, keeping you cool when it’s hot and cozy when it’s cold. With a bundle (a short-sleeved top, shorts, and pants), you’re giving the gift of options. If you think your recipient may be between sizes, go up one because the pajamas will shrink a little bit in the wash. It’s recommended that they be laid flat to dry, but if that’s not realistic, it’s one more reason to size up. Price at time of publish: $148

Caroline's Cakes 7-Layer Caramel Cake View On Carolinescakes.com View On Goldbelly.com It’s said that the way to the heart is through the stomach, and Caroline’s Cakes knows this all too well. Their famous 7-layer caramel cake has garnered a following since 1982. After just one bite, you’ll understand why. This nut-free Southern tradition arrives as a 9-inch round, which can serve between 14 and 20 people (if your recipient really wants to share). It can be frozen and refrozen for up to six months, so they can spread out their enjoyment. Price at time of publish: $70

M. Gemi The Danza Tan Leather View On Mgemi.com The Danza by M.Gemi is proof that the best flats aren’t actually flats—a hidden 20-millimeter wedge adds extra comfort and support without compromising the look. Adding to the aesthetic is the modern square toe and grosgrain binding (which also makes the shoes more durable). Every pair is handcrafted in small batches in Pisa, Italy by a father-son duo. The leather acts as a mold for your feet, creating a one-of-a-kind fit that further emphasizes comfort. Being able to flex the shoes in half means that they’re all the easier to wear, plus easier to pack too.

Price at time of publish: $248

Olay Super Serum 1.0 oz with Niacinamide View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart This serum is an all-in-one solution with five incredibly effective ingredients: anti-inflammatory vitamin E, hydrating activated niacinamide, protective vitamin C, brightening ACA, and anti-aging collagen peptide. The beautifully packaged workhorse is actually a drugstore find—and luckily for you, comes at a drugstore price. Price at time of publish: $30

Machete Everyday Hair Brush in Alabaster View On Shopmachete.com A hairbrush might not seem like a great gift idea for women, but this one is special. The brush is made of Italian acetate available in a range of patterns and colors like tortoiseshell, terrazzo, and pistachio. Both a travel bag and a storage box are included, so you can keep it safe at home and on the road (you can also purchase a more petite travel-sized one). The combination of natural boar hair bristles and nylon detangling bristles will not only get unruly knots out, but it’ll also distribute natural scalp oils so every strand of hair is smooth and shiny. Price at time of publish: $160

Hotel Lobby Signature Candle View On Neiman Marcus When it comes to gift ideas for women, candles are hardly novel. Hotel Lobby Candle, however, is truly an escapist experience. Founded by a former magazine editor, the scents are inspired by hotels all over the world. Signature is the original scent, with notes of agarwood, vetiver, and atlas cedar that are warm yet clean, and somehow unlike anything you’ve ever smelled before. It arrives in a white box tied with a ribbon, fully ready to gift, plus a clever key card printed with instructions. Every candle is handmade in America out of 9.75 ounces of natural soy wax with a burn time of 65 hours. The glass vessels are hand-painted, so you can repurpose them after all the wax is gone. Price at time of publish: $56

Oura Heritage Ring View On Ouraring.com The Oura Ring is an impressive piece of technology in a very small package. It’s primarily an activity tracker, but it also logs details about sleep experience, including blood oxygen levels, and gives the user personalized recommendations. They can also personalize goals, sync health and workout data, listen to audio sessions like meditation, and track and predict their period cycles. Price at time of publish: From $299

Naot Unwind Quilted Slipper Women View On Nordstrom View On Naot.com View On Zappos Introduce them to the most comfortable slippers ever. The Naot Unwind is lined with soft fleece that makes your feet feel warm and cozy without overheating them. The insoles are made of mattress foam padding to provide substantial support. You can feel good gifting these slippers because all Naot shoes are sustainably crafted with quality materials. Price at time of publish: $70

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan View On Jennikayne.com There are cashmere sweaters, and then there are Jenni Kayne cashmere sweaters. The 100% Mongolian cashmere is lightweight enough for year-round wear and likely the softest the lucky recipient will ever feel. The intentionally oversized fit makes this cardigan the perfect layering piece, and it’s ideal for traveling as it can moonlight as a blanket, wrap, or pillow. Price at time of publish: $445

Pottery Barn Personalized Silver-Plated Picture Frames View On Pottery Barn Silver picture frames like these are the very definition of elegance and make a stunning gift idea for women. The grosgrain ribbon mat (available in red, dark gray, and white) introduces unexpected yet timeless texture, drawing more attention to the meaningful moment framed inside. Engraving takes it one step further, though it’s only available for select styles. The frames come in three standard sizes. You have the choice to prop it up with the easel stand or use the D-rings on the back for horizontal wall mounting. Price at time of publish: From $50

Stoney Cloverlane Classic Tote Bag Flamingo View On Stoneycloverlane.com Tote bags are about as useful as they come, and this one is fun. The customization opportunities are truly limitless, starting with 15 signature colors like flamingo, sand, periwinkle, and sapphire (sometimes they even have limited edition options). Then it’s time to add patches. From pearl-accented letters to sparkly symbols to illustrations of travel destinations, there’s something for everyone. Stoney Clover Lane stands out for its quality. The nylon is easy to clean as well as lined, which creates extra durability and attractive structure. Both the zipper at the top and on the interior pocket are strong and very unlikely to get caught or break. In addition to the handles, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap is also included. Price at time of publish: From $168

French Knot Women's Woodstock Crochet Hat Natural Maisonette View On Frenchknot.com View On Maisonette.com One look at this hat and you’ll recognize the inspiration immediately: 1970s granny square patchwork. Add in a modern color palette and comfortable fleece lining, and your recipient will be begging for a cold front so they can wear it. Bonus: Ensure they’re fully prepared for the next winter storm or snow day by surprising them with the matching scarf, hand warmers, headband, and earflap hat.

Price at time of publish: $86

Loren Hope Tropical Punch Earring Set View On Lorenhope.com Who doesn’t love options? Designed for your most fashion-forward gift recipients, this earring set by Loren Hope will delight in a new way each day. Included are seven sets of handset glass charms, all an inch long, and a pair of 24k gold-finished hoops. There are 43 different ways to wear them, including 42 color combinations (the hoops can be worn on their own). If they’re less of a pastel person, the Over the Rainbow set features translucent options in a richer palette. Price at time of publish: $348

Better Homes & Gardens Scented Reed Diffuser B Uplifted View On Walmart Scent can transform a space—and our moods. This reed diffuser combines citrus and floral notes like grapefruit and jasmine to create an extra joyful fragrance certain to brighten the day. After adding the 4.5 ounces of diffuser oil and eight reeds to the glass bottle, the recipient will instantly smell a difference in their space. In order to maintain a consistent, fresh fragrance, the reeds need to be flipped often. Other than that, it’s fairly low maintenance until the oil runs out: no batteries, electricity, or flames are required. Price at time of publish: $10

Our Place Always Pan 4.9 View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie Whether the recipient is short on space, considers themselves a chef in the making, or just loves the next big thing, the Always Pan 2.0 is a no-brainer upgrade to their current pans—even if they already have the original version. The beauty of the newly oven-safe (up to 450° Fahrenheit) Always Pan is its versatility. It has 10 uses—braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, bake, serve, and store. The pan is made of 100% recycled aluminum and has a new nonstick ceramic coating they call Thermakind that lasts 50% longer than it did before, in addition to a stainless steel handle and knob that should stay cool while you’re cooking. Included with the pan is a modular steam-release lid, nesting beechwood spatula, steamer basket, and colander. Three sizes are available: the 8.5-inch mini, 10.5-inch standard, and 12.5-inch large. The most popular is the standard, which is super lightweight at three pounds and has a 2.6-quart capacity. Six modern, evergreen colors are available, as well as some limited edition ones. Free shipping and returns are offered, as well as a 100-day trial. Price at time of publish: $150

Tuckernuck Blue and White Floral Cocktail Napkins Set of 4 View On Tnuck.com Hostess gift alert! Cocktail napkins make one of the best gift ideas for women who love to entertain because they can always use more of them. This set of four is inspired by teatime florals and hand embroidered in a pretty range of blue hues. Another darling detail: the scalloped edges. Make your gift extra special with embroidery and choose from seven monogram fonts, three-word fonts, and 10 thread colors. It costs an additional $15 and will take longer to ship. Heads up: Because these napkins are made out of linen, they’ll wrinkle easily. Price at time of publish: $68

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Dad Coat View On Abercrombie.com Abercrombie has become known in recent years for chic staples like their Dad Coat. Warm but not bulky, it’s a fantastic layering piece, though we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it for hardcore weather. Design details include a tailored fit, a back vent, front buttons, and side pockets. The wool-blend shell is 61% polyester, 33% wool, 4% acrylic, and 2% nylon, while the lining is 100% polyester. Price at time of publish: $220

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask 4.8 View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Drunkelephant.com Celebrities swear by this resurfacing mask, and for good reason. The formula is packed with skincare ingredients. It’s a 25% AHA and 2% BHA blend of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric, and salicylic acids. Translation: It works really hard to exfoliate built-up dead skin cells, leaving only the smoothest skin with minimized pores, fine lines, and wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $80

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Flap Shoulder Bag View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus An elevated bag that can fit all the day’s essentials, your recipient will be all too excited to unwrap the Edie. The pebbled leather with chevron quilting is timeless, while the chain link strap and dog clip add a touch of edge and modernity. At 11 x 7.5 x 3.75 inches, a wallet, phone, small water bottle, and more can all fit neatly inside. The exterior slip pocket and interior zipper pocket allow for some easy organization. The 21-inch strap can be styled as a single chain or doubled up like a shoulder bag, but it’s not long enough to be used as a crossbody. Price at time of publish: $298

Quince Bold 14k Gold Hoops View On Quince.com Fine jewelry for $100 does in fact exist, and it’s going to make you the best gift giver ever. These hoops, available in both white and yellow gold, are versatile enough that they can be worn for any occasion. Plus, because they’re made from 14k solid gold, they never have to be taken off. Price at time of publish: $100

Vello Fleece Park Slope Turtleneck View On Dudley-stephens.com View On Tnuck.com This is the sweater that’s going to change their wardrobe. Made of recycled fleece, terry fleece, and waffle material, the high-performing staple has all the comfort of their favorite sweatshirt. Its signature detail is the structured stand-up collar that makes the sweater look way more elevated and able to be worn to the office or out to dinner. For versatile styling, the collar can also be folded down. Make it their own by adding embroidery to the left cuff for an extra $15. Price at time of publish: $158

GIR 7-Piece Ultimate Tool Set 7-Piece Ultimate Tool Set View On Food52 View On Gir.co GIR has done more than simply introduce cool colors to essential cooking tools—they’ve completely upgraded them. This set comes with seven home cook staples: a ladle, spatula, flip spatula, spoon, spoonula, whisk, and quad chopper. Though you save 25% on the bundle, you do have fewer color options than you would if you purchased the pieces individually. Every tool is thoughtfully designed with its purpose in mind. They’re heat-proof up to 464° Fahrenheit and heat-resistant up to 550° Fahrenheit. Plus, they’re stain- and odor-resistant, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $71

July Carry On July View On July.com July is an up-and-coming travel brand soon to be on everyone’s radar because its luggage includes many details its popular predecessors don’t. For example, the curved eggshell corners of the 7.4-pound carry-on (reinforced by aluminum bumpers) help to minimize damage from big hits. The polycarbonate shell is both scratch- and crush-proof, while the 360° spinner wheels roll like a dream and are surprisingly quiet. At the top is the rubber handle, which can stop at 20 different heights, as well as an ejectable battery with USB and USB-C docks for charging your phone and laptop, and an integrated TSA lock. You also have the option to add personalization to the top, side, or back for an extra $50. On the inside, you’ll find tons of storage, including a Y-strap compression system to maximize space, nylon lining, and a nylon odor- and stain-proof laundry bag. Price at time of publish: From $295

Birdies Starling Flat Women Navy Suede View On Nordstrom View On Birdies.com View On Zappos When a pair of shoes has this much buzz, it’s probably an amazing gift idea for women. This smoking slipper silhouette is classic, and it’s available in eight eight core colors/materials with limited edition ones launching all the time. Zero break-in time is needed, so the recipient can put them on right out of the box (and, most likely, never take them off). The footbed is truly like walking on a cloud, thanks to seven layers of pure comfort. With a non-slip rubber sole, it can be worn both indoors and outdoors. Price at time of publish: From $98

Vineyard Vines Tissue Cashmere Short-Sleeve Tee View On Vineyardvines.com Cashmere’s luxe softness is simply irresistible, but it’s often reserved for cold weather. Not this piece though—the cashmere is a sustainably sourced, grade A long-staple yarn that’s tissue-thin and extra fine. Because of it, this short-sleeve top can be pulled out in any weather. It’s available in three colors offering something for everyone: neutral marshmallow, bold rhododendron, and soothing hull blue. Price at time of publish: $228