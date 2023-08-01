Are You Ready to Jump on the Big Bed Trend? Here's What to Know

These extra-large beds are perfect for big families, but they do pose a few obstacles.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a writer with more than a decade of writing and editing experience. She covers home decor trends, food related news, and DIY content for Better Homes & Gardens, and she is also a regular contributor at Real Simple.
Published on August 1, 2023
Empty king sized bed with pink duvet and pillows
Remember that scene in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory where Grandpa Joe and the entire fam are camped out in a bed big enough to comfortably fit multiple people? The oversized furnishing isn't just part of a movie anymore, but a real, growing furniture trend. Here’s what to know about the cozy new style, along with its pros and cons. 

The winners of HGTV’s Battle on the Beach, Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis, had viewers buzzing when they pushed two twin beds together foot to foot to create a mega bed, or as show mentor Ty Pennington called it, a twin king. 

Basnight posted her design to her Instagram, writing, "I love creating designs that are out of the box, and this oversized king guest bed took the cake! The funnest beach house I’ve ever seen.” 

“I thought it was a genius idea!” one user commented on the post, while another wrote, “This bed is girls trip ready. Just finished watching the episode. Very different, but it works.” 

And while the megabed design might have been the deciding factor in their win, social media has been in on the trend for a while. TikTok creator @vegesis's video of her custom-made co-sleeping bed has gained over 24,000 likes. Her version features DIY wooden bed bases, which equate to two king beds put together side by side. 

It’s a great idea even if you don’t have a big family: “You don’t even need kids to enjoy this bed. It’s just more room for dogs," one user commented. “I would have loved this when my kids were little. I bedshared it with all 5 of my girls. I had 3 in the bed at one point,” said another.

The main downside? The time and effort it takes to make the bed, as demonstrated by TikTok creator @stephanieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeb in this video. “Watch me take 16 years to make my bed," she captioned it.

“The way it would take me 2 business days to find my phone in that bed every morning,” one commenter wrote. “I’ve always said I want a huge bed, but I don't even like making my queen-sized bed,” said another. 

So, is the big bed trend for you? That depends on if you’re willing to make a huge bed every morning, find custom bedding, and occasionally lose your phone in the sheets—if you consider that no big deal, then the space and comfort might just make it worth it.

