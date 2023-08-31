The TikTok Ghost Painting Trend Adds a Festive Touch to Your Fall Decor

It might seem a bit early to begin decorating for Halloween, but we find ourselves on the cusp of autumn—when the leaves begin to change color and a chill begins to prick the air, you'll probably want to update your home to match soon enough.

Amid this anticipation, some TikTok and Instagram users just can’t wait for October to make their homes a hint spookier. And for the past couple of years, creators have flocked to social media to show off a DIY that achieves that festive look: the TikTok ghost painting trend. Revered for being uncomplicated and a fun activity, this delightful piece of art never fails to impress.

First, make your way to your favorite local thrift store or Facebook Marketplace. Your mission is to find a painting—any painting, as long as you love it. The best part of buying artwork that’s already been loved is that it can really get your creative juices flowing.

TikTok creators choose from a wide range of dark ocean tableaus and serene landscapes, portrayals of architectural wonders and heartwarming family portraits. Once you’ve chosen the painting that speaks to you, all you need are a few acrylic paints and assortment of paintbrushes to turn your painting into a Halloween masterpiece.

This makes your decor piece a true original, and there really are no rules here. Paint one (or a few) white blobs for ghosts. (For a cute twist, this TikTok creator incorporated a little dog ghost into their painting.) Once your ghosts dry, add in some shadows and black dots for the eyes. Remember: The charm of this DIY lies in your artistic freedom, so have fun with it.

If you want to take it a step further, add some autumnal foliage colors on any trees in the painting, along with pumpkins, bats, or any other fall adages. Once it all dries, integrate your work into your other fall-themed decor by creating a gallery wall or displaying it on a mantle.

