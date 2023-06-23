It’s hard not to be swept up in the romance of elegant historic decor when we watch period pieces. Netflix’s Bridgerton series is a prime example: With its lush sets and jaw-dropping costumes, Bridgerton ushered in an obsession for all things Regencycore, drawing attention to every part of the style of the age, from clothing to decor.

Now, Netflix has released Queen Charlotte, a Bridgerton prequel series set in the Georgian age, which immediately precedes (and follows) the Regency period in which Bridgerton takes place. If the past is any indicator, we’re in for a revival of gorgeous Georgian style. But what are the hallmarks of Georgian style, and how is it different from that of other historical eras? And, more importantly, what does that mean for current design trends?

To give you what you need to know to stay ahead of this trend, we spoke to a design expert who filled us in on all things Georgian style and how you can infuse this sophisticated style into your home, no matter the era in which it was built.

JULIE SOEFER

What is Georgian style, and how does it differ from Regencycore?

Georgian style spanned the reigns of King George I to Kind George IV—or from 1714 to 1830. Due to the large timespan, there are several subgenres that fall under this umbrella, but they all take inspiration from classical and neoclassical styles.

While the style originated in England, it achieved popularity across the globe, including in America, where it remains a dominant type of architecture in much of New England and continues to inspire the design of contemporary houses.

“Overall, Georgian architecture is characterized by its symmetry, classical details, and understated elegance. These features have made it a popular style for centuries, and many Georgian buildings still stand today as reminders of a bygone era,” says Danielle Nash, a designer for Freemodel, a company that does presale renovations of homes.

And while there are quite a few similarities between Georgian and Regency buildings, there are some noticeable differences that set them apart, Nash says.

“Georgian and Regency styles of architecture are closely related to each other, as the Regency period followed the Georgian era. However, there are some distinct differences between the two styles,” Nash says. “The Georgian style is known for its decorative, ornate features such as intricate moldings, carved woodwork, and plasterwork. In contrast, the Regency style is characterized by a more restrained, classical aesthetic with less ornamentation and cleaner lines.”

Both styles draw heavily on classical Greek and Roman designs, so they both include lots of columns and stately front-facing roofs.

But it’s not just how the buildings of each style are constructed that sets them apart.

“Georgian interior design typically features more traditional, formal elements such as heavy draperies, upholstered furniture, and chandeliers,” Nash says. “Regency interiors, in contrast, incorporate more light and airy elements such as sheer fabrics, minimal furniture, and light fixtures.”

Additionally, Georgian floorplans incorporate the style’s love of symmetry, with rooms extending from either side of a center hall, while Regency homes had more open floorplans.

Annie Schlechter

How to Add a Touch of Gorgeous Georgian Style to Your Home

If you own a home in this elegant style, this is the perfect time to add more Georgian touches to your space, as the popularity of the look will undoubtedly increase with the introduction of Queen Charlotte, giving you more options for historic-inspired decor.

This is also a perfect time to play up the signature elements of Georgian architecture. For example, try playing up the sash windows with beautiful curtains and enhancing the symmetry inherent in the design by echoing it in the decor. Or add items in pairs to keep the balance of the style, and consider using mirrors to create additional impact, especially if you have a smaller space. Any of these steps can draw attention to the traditional style of your home.

But can you add a touch of Georgian grace to a home from another era? “Absolutely!” Nash says. “[The] Georgian trend is all about creating a more elegant and more sophisticated design.”

There were no big box stores in Georgian England, so Nash suggests you look for unique finds.

“When investing in furniture, avoid corporate and widely known companies,” she says. “Go thrifting and give some love to a set of wingback chairs!”

Continuing on that theme, focus on the individuality of pieces for a more authentically vintage look, and don’t be afraid to go a little out of your comfort zone, especially when it comes to accessories.

“Use patterned fabric and go bold!” Nash says. “Look for floral, stripes, and pastels and use everywhere from a statement piece with ornate features all the way down to some throw pillows with silk tassels.”

And don’t forget the proper lighting to set the mood.

“Georgian style is all about creating that vintage/elegant look,” Nash says. “Think chandeliers with a glass shade or crystal accents.” Focusing on details as small as the shades on a chandelier will ultimately be what brings your whole design scheme together.

But, most importantly, Nash says to think about the big picture of what this type of style represents.

“Although Georgian style might not be for everyone, at its core, Georgian style is all about symmetry, balance, and proportion,” she says. “All of these things are extremely beneficial to anyone who is looking to achieve a more balanced life.”

