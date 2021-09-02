This Weeding Robot Does All the Work for You, And It's On Sale This Labor Day Weekend
With summer coming to an end and autumn right around the corner (along with the beautiful fall foliage, of course), you might find yourself hustling to get all of your yardwork done before the weather gets colder. This time of year, it's especially important to stay on top of weeds that are trying to go to seed or sprout up before the ground freezes. And there just happens to be a garden gadget that can make it much easier to keep all those pesky unwanted plants at bay. The machine is called the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot, and this Labor Day weekend, from Friday, September 3, to Monday, September 6, you can get a $50 discount on the device.
Buy It: Tertill Garden Weeding Robot ($299, originally $349, Amazon)
Think of the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot ($299, originally $349, Amazon) as an automated hoe or cultivator, which is designed to prevent weeds from sprouting by stirring up the top layer of soil with its wheels (hence the "till" part of its name). This robot is an environmentally friendly alternative to using a pre-emergent weed killer in your garden, which you especially want to avoid in food gardens. If any small new weeds escape the Tertill's wheels, the machine will cut them down with a trimmer.
The Tertill is solar-powered and operates in short bursts equaling one to two hours of work per day. It can cover a garden up to 200 square feet and is completely weather-proof, so it can stay outside all year long. Once you have the device set up, you can just leave all the tedious weeding to it. One buyer, who gives their purchase a 5-star rating, writes, "No more back-breaking weeding for me. Got my Tertill, and I'm ready to go." Another 5-star reviewer raves that it's "So much better than we imagined!" They write that "We LOVE this robotic weeder. It is a great investment and super easy to use. It's awesome!"
To use the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot, first you'll need to set up a border around your garden at least 4 inches high to corral the device, or it might just go visit the neighbors. Also, it's best if you have at least one foot between your plants or rows and a slope of fewer than 7 degrees so the Tertill can maneuver itself correctly. A handy instructional video that you can check out on the Tertill website can help you get everything set up just right. From there, place the machine in a weed-free area and let it run. (Remember, the tool prevents weeds; it won't remove existing ones.)
You don't have to worry about the Tertill getting rid of your plants because it has sensors that help it determine the difference between a plant and a weed. Your purchase will also come with plant guards that you can place around seedlings to turn the device away when it comes near the protectors. Along with the robot and the plant guards, your package also comes with replacement whacker strings and a laminated garden planner.
With the Tertill Garden Weeding Robot, garden maintenance becomes so much easier. Plus, you'll be able to spend less time dealing with weeds and more time actually enjoying your garden. Shop the Tertill this Labor Day weekend to get the discount, which will be automatically applied on Amazon.