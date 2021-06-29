More Than 12,000 Gardeners Swear by This Moisture and Light Meter—and It's $10 on Amazon 

Whether you're a long-time gardener or you're brand new to the hobby, or somewhere in-between, figuring out if your plants are receiving enough sunlight and water can be tricky. That's because it depends on several factors, such as changing weather patterns and the season, as well as the type of plants you're trying to grow. To take some of the guesswork out of the equation, Amazon shoppers turn to this meter that tests the soil, light, and water needs of any plant in 10 minutes or less—and it's on sale at Amazon.