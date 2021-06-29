More Than 12,000 Gardeners Swear by This Moisture and Light Meter—and It's $10 on Amazon
Whether you're a long-time gardener or you're brand new to the hobby, or somewhere in-between, figuring out if your plants are receiving enough sunlight and water can be tricky. That's because it depends on several factors, such as changing weather patterns and the season, as well as the type of plants you're trying to grow. To take some of the guesswork out of the equation, Amazon shoppers turn to this meter that tests the soil, light, and water needs of any plant in 10 minutes or less—and it's on sale at Amazon.
Rather than testing these qualities separately, the Sonkir MS02 Soil pH Tester reads all three at the same time. The tester is equipped with three sensors: The light sensor is located at the top, while the pH and water sensors are located on the probes. When the probes are inserted in 3 to 4 inches of soil, all three sensors are able to provide an accurate reading, according to the brand.
Buy It: Sonkir MS02 3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester, $10 with coupon (originally $15), Amazon
"This device is amazing," said one of the 2,700 gardeners shopping on Amazon who left a review. "I used this device to make sure that I was watering properly and my plants are thriving! It's a real plant saver."
Customers frequently use the tester to make sure indoor plants are getting enough sunlight. And in outdoor gardens, the meter makes it easy to check the pH level of the soil, so you can figure out if you need to adjust it to support the types of plants you want to grow. Simply wipe off the probes between uses to ensure each reading is accurate.
"Go for this tester," said another reviewer. "Before I made this purchase, I looked up online to see which brand has the best soil pH meter, and I found a page that recommends Sonkir soil pH meter. The price is very reasonable for its high quality."
Keep your garden at its healthiest with the Sonkir MS02 Soil pH Tester. When you apply the on-page coupon available right now, the price drops to $10.