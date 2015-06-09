Using a rain barrel can save you a significant amount of money in a season. For each inch of rain that falls on 500 square feet of roof, you can collect 300 gallons of water.

In most areas of North America, that means you can collect more than a thousand gallons of water a year to use in your containers, houseplants, garden, or even your lawn. However, rain barrels are illegal in some areas -- be sure to check your local regulations before starting.

We'll show you how to make a rain barrel -- inexpensively -- in just a couple of hours.