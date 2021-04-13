Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When your houseplants need repotting or you want to create a fun indoor garden project (dish garden, anyone?), things are bound to get messy. Potting mix, leaves, and water drips tend to get everywhere, no matter how careful you are, and can be a pain to clean up. A simple solution is using an inexpensive potting mat, and Amazon shoppers love this $11 ZZ Lighting Indoor Repotting Tidy Square Mat for the job.

Measuring a little bit bigger than 3 feet square (37.37 inches square, to be exact), this waterproof tarp has snaps on each corner, allowing you to create a raised edge that will help keep messes contained. When you're done with your gardening projects, just unsnap a side and shake out any excess soil and other debris, either outside or over a trash can. After unsnapping the rest of the sides, wipe the mat clean and dry, then fold it up for easy storage.

plant and potting supplies on tarp Credit: Chelsea McDonnough

The mat is beloved by Amazon shoppers, garnering a stellar 4.5-star rating. And when we spotted one of our very own Better Homes & Gardens Stylemakers, Chelsea McDonnough of the lifestyle blog Two Twenty One, using the mat, we asked her to share her experience. "When I'm potting smaller houseplants, I use the mat on my kitchen island to contain the mess that comes with potting plants," she says. "I also use the mat outside on our outdoor dining table to pot my succulent planter arrangement." McDonnough also loves the large size of the gardening mat. "I can fit everything on it—the plants I'm potting or repotting, the planter, potting mix, and any tools I need to use," she says.

green indoor gardening mat Credit: Courtesy of Amazon