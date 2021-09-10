Motion-Activated Animal Repellent

You're not the only one who wants to enjoy your garden; hungry critters often want to get in on the fruits of your labor. This motion-activated repellent and sprinkler will keep animals such as deer, dogs, cats, opossums, raccoons, rabbits, and more at bay. The gadget features an infrared sensor that can detect animals up to 60 feet away. When triggered, the repellent releases a spray of water to scare the unwanted visitor away. One happy buyer gives the item a 5-star review and writes that it's the "Best pest repellent I ever found. Works great on large pests that keep invading my property. Worth the money, and entertaining also."

