6 Genius Gardening Gadgets That Make It So Much Easier to Take Care of Your Yard
Taking care of your garden can require a significant investment of time and sweat equity. Though all of that effort is always worth it, there are still some not-so-desirable parts to creating the landscape of your dreams. For example, you may not really enjoy spending an hour (more) mowing the lawn, watering your plants, or getting rid of annoying pests. Thanks to some nifty technology, there are a handful of garden gadgets that take care of the more tedious parts of yardwork for you.
Here, you'll find six clever products that can make caring for your yard so much easier, including a robotic mower, a smart sprinkler controller, a soil tester, and even a tool that pollinates your plants. Available at a variety of price points, shop these items now so you can zip through your chore list and spend more time just enjoying your beautiful outdoor spaces.
Robotic Mower
Finally, you can spend your Saturdays enjoying the beautiful weather and making memories with your friends or family instead of mowing your lawn. This cordless robotic mower can take on up to a half-acre of land with a high-efficiency motor. Plus, you can control the machine without leaving your couch from the Landroid app. One buyer who gave the mower a perfect 5-star rating writes that the machine "bought back an hour of my Saturday mornings. It took a day to set it all up and a couple more to work out the trouble spots in my yard. I'd say it's worth the price."
Buy It: WORX Cordless Robotic Mower ($1,400, Amazon)
Smart Hose Faucet Timer
Take the hassle out of watering your lawn and other plants with this smart timer. The device analyzes conditions including slope, soil type, sun, shade, and both historical and live weather predictions to adjust the watering amount to your outdoor plants. It has a built-in meter that allows you to track how much water it's using, so you can make sure there's no overwatering going on. All you need to do is create an account with the B-hyve app, install the device between your outdoor faucet and hose, and program your timer with the app. The single-zone version retails for $56, the two-zone option sells for $149, and the four-zone device is $225.
Buy It: Orbit Smart Hose Faucet Timer (from $56, Amazon)
Smart Sprinkler Controller
Another gadget to help keep your plants properly watered is this smart sprinkler controller. It creates a custom watering schedule for your yard based on your plant type, soil type, sun exposure, and more. The gadget comes in two versions, one that works for up to eight zones and another that can water up to 16 zones. To use, remove your old controller, plug the wires into your new smart sprinkler controller, and finish the installation using the Rachio app. According to the Rachio website, users save up to 50% on their monthly watering bills with this controller.
Buy It: Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller ($269, Walmart)
Soil Tester
It can be tricky to tell when your potted plants need more water. Skip the guesswork with this soil tester. It measures your soil moisture in just 72 seconds to let you know exactly when you need to water your containers by showing easy-to-read icons. It uses AA batteries ($6, The Home Depot) and is waterproof. You can use the soil moisture tester for both outdoor and indoor plants.
Buy It: ECOWITT Soil Moisture Tester ($30, Amazon)
Garden Pollinator
Pollinators are an important part of helping your garden flourish, especially when you're growing certain vegetables. Increase your harvests with this device that imitates the vibrations made by bees and other pollinators when visiting flowers. The rechargeable pollinator works at five different speeds and can create 29,000 to 44,000 sonic vibrations every minute. Each purchase comes with a pollinator, a vibrating wand, a spoon to collect pollen, and a base for storage. To use, place the wand by the flower and turn on the device. Then, collect the pollen that shakes out with a spoon to pollinate other flowers of the same type of plant.
Buy It: VegiBee Garden Pollinator ($51, The Home Depot)
Motion-Activated Animal Repellent
You're not the only one who wants to enjoy your garden; hungry critters often want to get in on the fruits of your labor. This motion-activated repellent and sprinkler will keep animals such as deer, dogs, cats, opossums, raccoons, rabbits, and more at bay. The gadget features an infrared sensor that can detect animals up to 60 feet away. When triggered, the repellent releases a spray of water to scare the unwanted visitor away. One happy buyer gives the item a 5-star review and writes that it's the "Best pest repellent I ever found. Works great on large pests that keep invading my property. Worth the money, and entertaining also."
Buy It: Havahart Motion-Activated Animal Repellent and Sprinkler ($40, Amazon)