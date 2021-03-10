These Top-Rated Pruning Shears Are So Easy to Use, People with Arthritis Can Garden with Them for Hours

Keeping your garden looking its best requires a little maintenance, especially trimming away dead growth. This chore can be difficult when you suffer from arthritic joints or cramped hands, but using the right tools can make all the difference. If you're looking for an easier way to prune your trees and shrubs this spring, Amazon shoppers highly suggest The Gardener's Friend Pruning Shears, which are currently on sale for 20% off. The pruning shears are so effective because they were designed to minimize strain from use.
Developed by professional gardeners with more than 30 years of experience, the shears use a spring-free ratchet and leverage mechanism to cut through branches up to one inch thick with much less effort (and pain) than traditional pruners. The sturdy aluminum shears are also precise enough for more detailed work, such as deadheading flowers.
Buy It: The Gardener's Friend Pruning Shears, $40 (Originally $50), Amazon
Amazon shoppers note that these pruners have lasted them five years and counting, and they love that they're lightweight and "easy on the palms." They also come with a convenient finger guide and a neoprene hand grip for added comfort. They're so comfortable, in fact, one shopper says they gardened for six hours without any sign of soreness.
Another pleasantly surprised reviewer writes, "These pruners cut small branches like butter. I'm VERY impressed with them. High quality, easy to use, and they even come with instructions (and an oil brush) to maintain them."
A customer who is so impressed that they "would give these 6 stars if they could" says, "A very satisfying purchase! I cannot recommend them highly enough. Very worthwhile and allowed my life partner to carry on his pruning and clipping more freely and with less ache."
They're compatible for both left- and right-hand users, so they can be shared among partners if needed, but you might as well grab more than one pair while they're on sale. Another useful feature? They come with a removable oiler sponge that attaches neatly to the handles, so you'll never forget to lubricate your shears after each use.
If arthritic joints have kept you from tending to your garden, try the top-rated Gardener's Friend Pruning Shears and get back to what you love.