Gardeners with Knee Pain Are 'Totally Thrilled' with This Kneeler, and You Can Get It for Half Off Now
Breathing in the fresh air while carefully pruning and weeding around hydrangea bushes and tomato plants in the garden is a lovely way to spend a summer afternoon. However, all of this time spent kneeling in the dirt with your gardening gloves on can painfully strain your knees and lower back. If you want to avoid being sore and in knots for days after gardening, take a tip from the nearly 3,700 shoppers who left five-star ratings for the Abco Tech Garden Kneeler, an ingenious tool that offers cushion and stability for the whole body while you garden. The best part is that BH&G readers can save 41% with the exclusive code 41GARDEN.
Buy It: Abco Tech Garden Kneeler, $30 with code 41GARDEN and coupon (originally $60), Amazon
The kneeler can be used in two ways: It acts as a bench to sit on when you're working with taller plants such as roses, and it flips upside down to act as a kneeler while weeding, planting, and doing other ground-level tasks. While in the kneeling position, the gadget's legs turn into handles to help you get down onto your knees and then back up again. And shoppers are using it to its full potential.
"I have had a knee replacement and have severe arthritis in my lower back," one shopper wrote. "I love gardening and could not do most of my planting and weeding without this handy little bench."
The soft foam padding that keeps your knees supported, dry, and clean is covered in weatherproof material, making it easy to rinse off if it gets dirty and safe to leave outside, too. The kneeler also comes with a pair of weeding gloves and a tool pouch that attaches to its side so trowels, weeders, and other small gardening tools are always within reach.
Typically, this whole set costs $60, but the code 41GARDEN—available to Better Homes & Gardens readers through July 11—plus an additional 10% off coupon from Amazon brings the price down by half to $30. Even without this steep discount, the kneeler is well worth the investment according to shoppers who say it's essentially the only thing that enables them to keep gardening.
"I've only had my Garden Kneeler for a few days, and I'm totally thrilled with my purchase," a reviewer said. "Because of my arthritis in my back and hips, I had thought about giving up my gardens. I have worked outside every day using my kneeler and have had no issues with pain. So glad I bought it!"
Give yourself the gift of a comfortable gardening experience this summer with the Abco Tech Garden Kneeler while this special discount lasts. Just enter the code 41GARDEN at checkout to get 41% off (and don't forget to clip the extra 10% off coupon from Amazon). Hurry, this low price is only available for a few more days.