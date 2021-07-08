Breathing in the fresh air while carefully pruning and weeding around hydrangea bushes and tomato plants in the garden is a lovely way to spend a summer afternoon. However, all of this time spent kneeling in the dirt with your gardening gloves on can painfully strain your knees and lower back. If you want to avoid being sore and in knots for days after gardening, take a tip from the nearly 3,700 shoppers who left five-star ratings for the Abco Tech Garden Kneeler, an ingenious tool that offers cushion and stability for the whole body while you garden. The best part is that BH&G readers can save 41% with the exclusive code 41GARDEN.