This No-Squeeze Garden Hose Nozzle That Amazon Shoppers Love Is on Sale
Through the heat of summer, it's important to keep your outdoor greenery hydrated, especially during dry spells. Plenty of gardening tools can help make this task a breeze, from a moisture and light meter to a long-lasting hose. And thousands of Amazon customers swear by this garden hose nozzle that's so easy to use. The best part? It's on sale right now.
Whether your yard requires a high-pressure jet, a gentle mist, or anything in between, the Innav8 hose nozzle has you covered thanks to its 10 spraying patterns. Ideal for long periods of watering, the nozzle features a no-squeeze design and a rubber-coated handle. In other words, you won't have to worry about your thumb getting sore or tired because you don't have to continuously hold down a handle.
Buy It: Innav8 Garden Hose Nozzle, $16 (originally $25), Amazon
The best-selling garden hose nozzle has racked up 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Not only do customers love that there are plenty of watering patterns to choose from, but they also appreciate its ergonomic design. "My mother (a pro garden designer in her seventies) mentioned how much she loved this, and I got to use hers and was equally impressed!" one customer wrote. "The thumb-activated valve is fantastic and way easier to control and use for long periods than the traditional squeeze-handle type nozzle."
Customers also rave that the nozzle is well-built and comes with a gasket (and an extra one) for precise fitting. "I love this nozzle," another reviewer wrote. "It is sturdy, fits tightly on the hose, and smoothly moves from one selection to the next." But if anything happens to the nozzle, you won't have to worry. According to the product listing, it has a one-year warranty.
Normally, the garden hose nozzle retails for $25, but right now you can get it for $16. Don't miss out on this deal and keep your garden flourishing during the hot days ahead with the garden hose nozzle.