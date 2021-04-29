More Than 24,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Long-Lasting Garden Hose  

Homeowners with lawns and avid gardeners alike will tell you there are five key characteristics to look for in a garden hose. First, it has to be flexible, even in freezing temperatures. Second, it shouldn't kink under pressure. Third, it's got to be lightweight so you can easily maneuver it around your lawn or garden. Fourth, it can't leak (for obvious reasons). And finally, it must be durable enough to last season after season.