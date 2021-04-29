More Than 24,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Long-Lasting Garden Hose
Homeowners with lawns and avid gardeners alike will tell you there are five key characteristics to look for in a garden hose. First, it has to be flexible, even in freezing temperatures. Second, it shouldn't kink under pressure. Third, it's got to be lightweight so you can easily maneuver it around your lawn or garden. Fourth, it can't leak (for obvious reasons). And finally, it must be durable enough to last season after season.
The Flexzilla garden hose checks all of these boxes, according to thousands of Amazon shoppers. The popular garden tool has an impressive 24,000 five-star ratings and 3,900 five-star reviews. So if you're in the market for a long-lasting and easy-to-use hose, this option should be at the top of your list.
Besides its unmistakable neon green color, the hose is constructed with a special polymer blend that allows for year-round flexibility, whether it's -40 or 140°F. This material also prevents it from kinking and lets it coil easily for seamless storage. Plus, the polymer is lead-free, meaning the hose is safe to use for drinking water.
Not only can the lightweight hose handle all types of weather, but it has an abrasion-resistant cover and crush-resistant aluminum fittings for durability, too. You can even snake it around corners without worrying about tears or loss of pressure. Most importantly, it has high-quality O-rings to maintain a leak-free connection that will last year after year.
Buy It: Flexzilla Garden Hose, from $21 (originally $26), Amazon
It "works just as good going into year three as it did the day I bought it," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "If you're looking for something that can survive in all weather and will be easy to use and last you several years on the cheap, get one of these."
Others confirm how lightweight and flexible the hose is, especially compared to similar options. "If there was a Nobel Prize for gardening equipment, this should be on the short list," said a shopper. "The only time a 'normal' hose behaves remotely like a Flexzilla is when it is blazing hot outside. If you are tired of struggling with stiff, bulky hoses, this is for you!"
The hose is available in a range of sizes, from 10 to 75 feet long. Prices start at $21, thanks to a 19% discount right now, so head to Amazon to buy Flexilla's garden hose in time to help keep your garden and lawn well-hydrated this summer.