5 Electric Mowers That Will Make Mowing Your Lawn More Enjoyable

Forget the mess of filling a gas tank or protecting your ears from loud engines. Cutting the grass becomes a much more pleasant experience with an electric, battery-powered mower. That's because it can get the job done with powerful lithium-ion batteries and quieter brushless motors that keep it humming for longer between recharges. Plus, using an electric lawn mower improves your green footprint because it doesn't emit air pollution. These features all add up to a big win for you, the environment, and your neighbors.

Depending on the size of your yard and your mobility, you may have specific needs that your mower has to meet. Here are our 5 top picks to help you figure out which battery-powered model would work best for you.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Cub Cadet.

1. Best for Big Yards

Electric lawn tractors need to reach a high bar: They have to cover lots of ground and meet the power demands of handling irregular terrain on one charge. This mower makes the cut using three high-efficiency brushless motors, a one-touch control panel, and a fully welded steel frame to mow up to 2 acres in one charge and scale 15-degree slopes.

Buy It: LT42e Cub Cadet Battery Tractor, $3,999.00, The Home Depot

Image zoom Image courtesy of The Home Depot.

2. Best for Your Budget

Tired of a self-propelled mower that runs away from you? Choose a model that automatically adapts to your walking speed. Adjustable telescopic handles allow you to set the height that works best for you and can be folded for compact storage. Simply start the mower with a push of a button.

Buy It: RYOBI 40-Volt 21-Inch Brushless Mower with SmartTrek Self-Propelled Technology, $369, The Home Depot

Image zoom Image courtesy of Greenworks.

3. Best for Beginners

Featuring a highly efficient brushless motor, this mower comes with a push-button start, a steel deck, more power and torque than a gas mower, and a long life span to make cutting quick and easy. Its 3-in-1 discharge design allows you to mulch, rear-bag, or side-discharge clippings. Mows for up to 60 minutes straight. And it stores vertically, taking up 70 percent less space in the garage.

Buy It: 60-Volt 21-Inch Self Propelled Brushless Lawn Mower, $399, Greenworks

Image zoom Image courtesy of Amazon.

4. Best for Efficiency

With a push of a button, this budget-friendly, 20-inch steel deck walk-behind mower runs for up to 40 minutes to mow up to ½ acre. With the interchangeable battery platform, you can pop in a second battery to run even longer. Store vertically to save space in your garage.

Buy It: Kobalt 40-Volt Brushless Lithium Ion 20-Inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, $377.90, Amazon

Image zoom Image courtesy of WORX.

5. Best High-Tech Option

Rather spend more time gardening or playing with the kids than mowing your lawn? This fully automated 20-volt robotic mower does the work for you. It can be programmed through its control panel’s interface or using the Landroid smartphone app.

One of the app’s features is a lawn size calculator. Walk the lawn’s perimeter, and the app calculates its size. Or confine the mower inside a boundary wire that keeps it on track—and out of your flowerbeds. The mower will retract its 7-inch blades and change direction if it encounters an obstacle such as a tree. It will also shut down automatically if it becomes tilted or lifted. Its innovative electronics allow for mowing on hills and slopes, but it functions best on flatter terrain.

Buy It: WORX Landroid 20-Volt Robotic Mower, $1,028.97, The Home Depot