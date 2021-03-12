This $17 Extendable Weed Remover Is Made to Save Your Back in the Garden—but It Has Other Clever Uses

Ridding your garden of weeds will help to maintain its overall health, but you don't want to compromise your overall health in the process. If you experience back or knee pain from tending to your garden, the Corona Extendable Handle Weeder might give you some relief: It allows you to remove weeds while standing up.
The "indispensable" weeder is made of a strong yet lightweight aluminum, so carrying it around your garden won't tire you out. The tine bottom allows you to get under the root of the weed, pulling it up whole with nothing left behind. The device is also fully heat-treated, so it's extra durable, and the handle reaches out by 32 inches.
Buy It: Corona Extendable Handle Weeder, $17 (Originally $25), Amazon
One shopper, who calls this their "favorite garden tool," says, "This thing is very high quality. Plenty strong enough for the jobs you will want to use it for. [It's] death on weeds. I'm 66 and in a power wheelchair due to Guillain-Barre syndrome. I used to have trouble pulling weeds by hand but not anymore. When you plant the razor-sharp tines deep on the far side of a weed, pulling it up roots and all is a snap."
Another customer mirrors that sentiment: "This thing is perfect for me. I need to sit while working in the garden and with this, I have a great reach. It's narrow enough to get in between bushes and sturdy enough to scrape along the edge of the grass to keep a nice clean edge. Use the tool extended or shortened—it's great."
Shoppers have found other clever uses for the device beyond weeding. They're using it to clear leaves out of their gutters, to dig for clams, to remove debris before setting up a tent for camping, and even to stir up their compost bins.
If you're looking for a device that's tough on weeds and easy on your back, shop the Corona Extendable Handle Weeder at Amazon while it's on sale for $17.