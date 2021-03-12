This $17 Extendable Weed Remover Is Made to Save Your Back in the Garden—but It Has Other Clever Uses

One shopper, who calls this their "favorite garden tool," says, "This thing is very high quality. Plenty strong enough for the jobs you will want to use it for. [It's] death on weeds. I'm 66 and in a power wheelchair due to Guillain-Barre syndrome. I used to have trouble pulling weeds by hand but not anymore. When you plant the razor-sharp tines deep on the far side of a weed, pulling it up roots and all is a snap."