The 5 Best Wheelbarrows for All of Your Home and Gardening Needs

Best Collapsible Wheelbarrow: Seina Compact Folding Outdoor Utility Cart

Although it may not resemble what you might think of as a wheelbarrow, this collapsible fabric cart has a similar function: helping you haul loads. This device can hold up to 150 pounds thanks to its steel frame and sturdy polyester fabric bed, so you can use it in the garden for smaller tasks and to lug around household items such as all your supplies for cleaning day. Once you’re finished using the utility cart, simply fold it up and store it away until your next use. It fits inside closets, garages, and even car trunks if you wanted to take it with you for plant shopping.

“It’s lightweight, compact, and perfect for smaller jobs around the yard or for taking to the beach,” said a shopper.

