The 5 Best Wheelbarrows for All of Your Home and Gardening Needs
Yardwork can be, frankly, exhausting. Transporting mulch, soil, and other bulky items from point A to point B drains the energy out of just about anyone. That's where wheelbarrows come in handy. These hard-working tools are a landscaper, amateur, or pro's best friend. They're obviously a must for moving large and heavy materials from one place to another, but there are a few characteristics to look out for when investing in a wheelbarrow that's right for your needs.
For starters, pay attention to the material of the tray—the area that holds what you're hauling. There are steel, plastic, and fabric options, and you'll want to pick one that's sturdy enough for the type of work you do regularly. If you need to haul hefty materials like bricks, wood, or stone, a steel tray is your best bet, but a plastic tray will typically do the trick for an everyday gardener.
The next element to consider is the wheel (or wheels). Traditional wheelbarrows only have one wheel, but modern models also come in two- and four-wheel options to help with balance and rolling over rough, uneven terrain. The wheels should be durable and strong enough to keep going, even with oversized loads.
Finally, it's important to note how much a wheelbarrow can hold. There's no need to have an oversized wheelbarrow if you only need to move small amounts of mulch around your yard. But if you're working with large materials, a high-capacity wheelbarrow is a must. Thankfully, there are a variety of size options to choose from when it comes to finding the best wheelbarrow for you.
The following wheelbarrows have excellent ratings and reviewers can't stop raving about them. From a two-wheel option to one that collapses for easy storage, these are the best wheelbarrows for making your yardwork easier.
- Best Two-Wheel Wheelbarrow: Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Two-Wheel Wheelbarrow
- Best Four-Wheel Wheelbarrow: Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart
- Best Small Wheelbarrow: Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Cart
- Best Wheelbarrow for Rough Terrain: Gorilla Carts Evolution Poly Yard Cart
- Best Collapsible Wheelbarrow: Seina Compact Folding Outdoor Utility Cart
Best Two-Wheel Wheelbarrow: Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Two-Wheel Wheelbarrow
This versatile steel wheelbarrow easily converts between eight different functions such as a dolly so you can move, lift, and transport heavy items with ease. Its “Turbo Lift” design makes even the heaviest loads feel more manageable, and its patented two-wheel alignment shifts the center of gravity to make for a more balanced push and pull. Its durable tires are flat-free, so you don’t have to worry about refilling them with air.
“This cart is perfect for all kinds of yardwork,” one reviewer said. “I have been using it to move logs, leaves, fallen tree limbs, and lawn equipment. One thing that amazes me every time I use the cart is how little effort it takes to lift it.”
Buy It: Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Two-Wheel Wheelbarrow, $172 (originally $200), Amazon
Best Four-Wheel Wheelbarrow: Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart
One of the best options for protecting your back and joints from strain is this four-wheeled option, no lifting required. It features a padded handle, similar to one you’d find on a wagon, that makes pushing and pulling more comfortable, too. It can carry up to 600 pounds in its durable plastic tray, which has a capacity of 4 cubic feet. There’s even a patented dump and release mechanism that makes unloading a cinch. But the real selling point on this wheelbarrow is the fact that the 10-inch pneumatic tires can roll across any terrain, rough or smooth, and they'll keep the cart steady, so you won't ever struggle to keep your load from tipping over.
“This thing is a beast,” one reviewer raved. “[It’s] well built, sturdy, easy to move across different terrains, and, yes, it’s easy to assemble.”
Buy It: Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart, $100 (originally $110), Amazon
Best Small Wheelbarrow: Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Cart
This cross between a garden cart and wheelbarrow is on the smaller side, but it's still very sturdy. Its plastic tray and steel frame can handle everyday gardening tasks, like spreading mulch and moving potted plants around. The thick, padded handlebar provides a comfortable grip with or without gardening gloves (no blisters here), and it can haul up to 330 pounds. The two-wheel design keeps the cart steady and balanced when going over bumps and dips, and the 13-inch wheels are easy to inflate. Reviewers love the moderate price tag and how durable it is when used for typical outdoor work.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Cart, ($100, Amazon)
Best Wheelbarrow for Rough Terrain: Gorilla Carts Evolution Poly Yard Cart
The key to moving a wheelbarrow over rough terrain is in the wheels. These 12-inch never-flat tires can go over bumpy and muddy ground with ease. The two-wheel design helps keep materials from spilling out while you push and pull the cart. And because steering may be more of a challenge on rocky ground, the ergonomic handles are comfortable to grip even when you hit a dip or bump.
“The big wheels make it easy to carry heavy loads over rough terrain,” one reviewer wrote. “The wheels are solid, so there’s no need to constantly check tire pressure and refill, and the handles allow you to push or pull a load at any angle.”
Buy It: Gorilla Carts Evolution Poly Yard Cart ($119, Home Depot)
Best Collapsible Wheelbarrow: Seina Compact Folding Outdoor Utility Cart
Although it may not resemble what you might think of as a wheelbarrow, this collapsible fabric cart has a similar function: helping you haul loads. This device can hold up to 150 pounds thanks to its steel frame and sturdy polyester fabric bed, so you can use it in the garden for smaller tasks and to lug around household items such as all your supplies for cleaning day. Once you’re finished using the utility cart, simply fold it up and store it away until your next use. It fits inside closets, garages, and even car trunks if you wanted to take it with you for plant shopping.
“It’s lightweight, compact, and perfect for smaller jobs around the yard or for taking to the beach,” said a shopper.
Buy It: Seina Compact Folding Outdoor Utility Cart ($85, Amazon)