This Is the Best Wheelbarrow to Lighten Your Landscaping Load

Unlike some wheelbarrows with one center wheel, this garden cart has two air-filled wheels in the front that make it easier to maneuver through your landscape. The tires help evenly distribute weight, which means there’s a lot less clunking over bumps as you’re wheeling through the yard. Plus, you can also easily pull it backward if you’re working in a small space.

The Yard Rover features a plastic 5-cubic-foot tray that can hold up to 300 pounds. This means you can pile in a few bags of mulch or soil without overloading it or making the cart difficult to move. The tray is also rust-proof, so it’ll last for years without showing much wear and tear.

If you order from Amazon, the wheelbarrow won’t come fully assembled, but it should take you just a few minutes to make it yardwork-ready. Reviewers say it comes together fast, and you only need a crescent wrench and flat-head screwdriver to assemble it. Once it’s put together, the cart weighs about 25 pounds. It’s easily stored upright if you have the room in your garage or shed, but you can also hang it from a wall and take it down when needed.