The 8 Best Weeding Tools on Amazon for a Flourishing Garden—Starting at $13 

With an innovative claw extractor design, this stand-up weeding tool ensnares stubborn weeds right down from the root and removes the whole thing in one go. Easy on joints, the Worth Garden claw weeder is designed with five steel claws that go around the pesky plant without you ever having to bend over. Use the foot lever to push the claws into the ground before pulling it up with the weed securely attached. Simple, right? It even has a release button that drops the weed without having to finagle it off by hand. It's especially handy for dealing with prickly weeds such as thistles.

Buy It: Worth Garden Stand-Up Claw Weeder, ($30, Amazon)