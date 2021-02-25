The 9 Best Weed Whackers to Keep Your Lawn in Tip-Top Shape, According to Reviews 

Also known as string trimmers or weed eaters, weed whackers are endlessly useful tools for keeping your lawn and garden in tip-top shape. A good one will help you trim back not only weeds, but also grass where your lawn mower might not be able to, like up a sharp incline, against the sidewalk, or even around that limited edition garden gnome you just acquired. You can use them to edge along your flower beds, too. There are a few choices to make when shopping for the best weed whacker for your needs, so here's what to consider while making your selection.