The 9 Best Weed Whackers to Keep Your Lawn in Tip-Top Shape, According to Reviews 

Also known as string trimmers or weed eaters, weed whackers are endlessly useful tools for keeping your lawn and garden in tip-top shape. A good one will help you trim back not only weeds, but also grass where your lawn mower might not be able to, like up a sharp incline, against the sidewalk, or even around that limited edition garden gnome you just acquired. You can use them to edge along your flower beds, too. There are a few choices to make when shopping for the best weed whacker for your needs, so here's what to consider while making your selection.
In terms of power, they typically come in two main varieties: gas and electric. A gas version offers more power, while an electric model is quieter, more lightweight, and generally easier to use. Electric, battery-powered trimmers are a good option for home use, because they're more maneuverable than gas options or corded electric models.
You can also choose between a curved or straight shaft. The curved shafts can feel better-balanced and easier to use but may have less torque, while the straight ones will have a longer reach and can more easily do double duty as edgers. A straight shaft also puts less strain on the interior mechanisms of the weed whacker, and is more likely to be able to handle different attachments.
You'll also want to look for good handling and a weight that won't strain your lifting capacity, as well as good battery life if you're choosing a battery-powered pick, of course. It's also useful to have an easy way to replace the string, as well as a wide guard to keep you from getting smacked by high-speed grass trimmings.
Read on for the best top-rated weed whackers for 2021:
The Ego Power+ wins an impressive 4.8 stars on Amazon and praise from experts around the internet. Its carbon fiber shaft makes it light and easy to handle, and the Powerload feature makes reloading string a snap. As a bonus for those who are committed to maintaining their tool ecosystem, the 56V battery can be used on tools across the Ego line.
Buy It: Ego ST1521S Power+ String Trimmer ($229, Amazon)
Worx’s PowerShare trimmer has a 4.5-star average from a whopping 9,800+ reviewers on Amazon praising its ease of use. It converts between a trimmer and edger, and the head has a 90-degree tilt capability to let it sneak into complicated corners or work on uneven terrain.
Buy It: Worx WG163.8 GT 3.0 PowerShare Cordless String Trimmer & Edger ($97, Amazon)
Another Amazon standout with 4.5 stars from nearly 5,000 reviewers, this Black+Decker option easily switches from trimmer to edger and between two power modes, so you can choose whether you want greater power or longer run time. One reviewer calls it “hands down the best I've ever owned.”
Buy It: Black+Decker LSTE525 String Trimmer & Edger ($93, originally $99, Amazon)
The Craftsman V20 packs plenty of power into its frame, alongside adjustable trimmer options that allow you to switch between trimmer and edger, higher power or longer battery life, and shaft or handle options. Filament feeds can also be easily controlled with the touch of a button. Reviewers mention being impressed by its battery life, too.
Buy It: Craftsman V20 String Trimmer & Edger ($129, originally $159, Amazon)
Husqvarna has a long-standing reputation in the industry that it upholds with this gas-powered weed whacker. Its 17-inch head will help you cut a wide, even swath, and you can add attachments to edge, till, or cut. No need to worry about running out of gas because a translucent tank lets you monitor fuel levels as you go.
Buy It: Husqvarna 128 Gas String Trimmer ($177, originally $220, Amazon)
This well-reviewed option isn’t cheap, but you’ll get a quality return on your investment with a product designed for the professionals. It boasts a long battery life, three different speeds, and a solid build. You’ll also get premium touches like a well-balanced structure, temporary string reverse, and smooth, quiet operations, as well as an automatic torque system that adjusts the RPMs for you for maximum efficiency.
Buy It: Makita XRU15 String Trimmer, ($269, Amazon)
Another gas-powered option, the SRM 225 is billed by Echo as its most popular straight-shaft gas trimmer. The brand has addressed many of the usual complaints about gas trimmers by creating an easier starting system, ergonomic handles, and a low-vibration design. “This is a beast!” one Amazon reviewer writes. “[It] cuts through knee-high grass and hogweed thicker than your thumb with ease.”
Buy It: Echo SRM 225 String Trimmer ($228, Amazon)
Get the benefits of Black+Decker’s expertise at a budget price point. Reviewers express concern about the rate at which this trimmer goes through string due to its auto feed system and the fact that its port can’t fit a three-prong extension cord, but they like its low, easily maneuverable weight and powerful cutting abilities.
Buy It: Black+Decker ST86000 String Trimmer & Edger ($47, Amazon)
More than 9,000 Amazon reviewers have given this Greenworks model a 4.5-star average rating, which is extra impressive given its low price tag. Using a corded model means you can run as long as you’re plugged in, and you carry slightly less weight thanks to the lack of fuel tank or battery pack. Just make sure you’ve got an extension cord long enough to reach the edge of your lawn.
Buy It: Greenworks 13” Electric Corded String Trimmer ($30, originally $50, Amazon)