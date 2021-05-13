The 10 Best Watering Cans for Indoor and Outdoor Plants, According to Reviews
Whether you're just starting to hone your gardening skills or you have years of experience, you know that keeping both indoor and outdoor plants well watered is essential. With the right watering can by your side, it's easier to get into a regular watering routine, which is key to making sure your plants stay properly hydrated.
Watering cans come in many different designs that can be useful for a variety of situations. If you have small houseplants or pots displayed in hard-to-reach places, like a shelf or high window sill, a watering can with a long and narrow spout is a must. It can help reach the pots and get in between leaves to ensure minimal spillage. For outdoor plants or gardens, a watering can with a larger capacity and a stronger nozzle would offer the best coverage.
Each of the following high-quality watering cans offers specific advantages or aesthetics:
- Best-Rated: Bloem Watering Can
- Best Indoor: Haws Handy Indoor Plastic Watering Can
- Best Outdoor: Behrens Steel Watering Can
- Best Copper: Homarden Copper-Colored Watering Can
- Best Plant Mister: Offidix Glass Plant Mister
- Best Value: Novelty Indoor Watering Can
- Best Splurge: Blomus Limbo Watering Can
- Most Versatile: Qilebi Watering Can with Detachable Nozzle
- Best Set: Coka Watering Can with Plant Mister Spray Bottle
- Best Size: August Grove Teebar Metal Watering Can
To help you find the best watering can for your gardening needs, we combed through thousands of customer reviews on Amazon and Wayfair to find highly rated options. Below, shop the 10 best watering cans for delivering the moisture your plants require.
Best-Rated: Bloem Watering Can
Bloem watering cans are highly rated among avid gardeners and indoor plant enthusiasts alike. Amazon customers praise this one for its durability and long spout. They also appreciate how easy it is to use. “I love Bloem watering cans!” one shopper said. “The water flow is smooth and quick, and the handling is excellent. I've been using them for a few years… and am very happy with them.”
Buy It: Bloem Watering Can ($17, Amazon)
Best Indoor: Haws Handy Indoor Plastic Watering Can
A mini version of the classic Haws watering can, this 700-mL watering can is perfect for indoor use. The long spout has a removable brass-faced rose that makes it easy to water a variety of houseplants, from bonsai trees to succulents. Customers describe this watering can as charming yet efficient. “The rose is perfect for watering my orchids and other indoor plants,” one reviewer said, adding that it’s “easy to control the flow of water.” Another customer called it “the perfect indoor watering can.”
Buy It: Haws Handy Indoor Plastic Watering Can ($23, Amazon)
Best Outdoor: Behrens Steel Watering Can
For outdoor plants and gardens, it’s essential to have a durable watering can that can hold a large volume of water and withstand the elements. This Behrens watering can checks off all these boxes. This classic outdoor watering can is made with sturdy, weather-resistant steel, which means it won’t rust. Plus, the large rose on the end of the spout provides a steady stream of water that can cover a wide area. It’s “perfect for outdoors,” one reviewer said. “It's large, sturdy, and actually quite attractive.”
Buy It: Behrens Steel Watering Can, $35 (originally $37), Amazon
Best Copper: Homarden Copper-Colored Watering Can
This copper-colored watering can is as functional as it is stylish. Not only does it add a decorative touch to a home office shelf or kitchen counter, but customers say the long, narrow spout provides precise watering capabilities and makes it easy to care for small indoor plants. “This is a beautiful watering can,” wrote one reviewer. “It has a warm copper hue that looks great sitting out.” Customers also praise the compact size and lightweight design that makes it easy to handle.
Buy It: Homarden Copper Colored Watering Can ($25, Amazon)
Best Plant Mister: Offidix Glass Plant Mister
Perfect for hydrating succulents or sprouting seedlings you may start indoors, this glass plant mister is highly rated among customers. The vintage design and compact size make it a decorative addition by the kitchen sink or on display with your plants. It provides a “wide and soft mist [that’s] perfect for my air plants,” one customer said. The bottle is glass, and even though the spray nozzle and pump are plastic, Amazon shoppers say it feels sturdy and is easy to use.
Buy It: Offidix Glass Plant Mister, $12 (originally $14) Amazon
Best Value: Novelty Indoor Watering Can
This 1-gallon watering can has a simple design, and you can use it both indoors and outdoors. Plus, with a price point under $15, its value can’t be beat. Customers especially love the long spout and the comfortable handle, which is large enough to allow you to control the watering can with both hands. “This nifty little can has made my weekly watering day so much more relaxing,” a reviewer wrote. “This is the very best watering can I have ever used,” said another customer who’s been watering plants for over 50 years.
Buy It: Novelty Indoor Watering Can ($11, Amazon)
Best Splurge: Blomus Limbo Watering Can
Sleek and modern, this stylish watering can is well worth the splurge, according to glowing customer reviews. The tall can features a long, angled spout and comes in three minimalist colors: charcoal, taupe, and white. “The design is beautiful, sleek, and functional,” wrote one Wayfair reviewer. Another reports that this watering can holds enough water to saturate a variety of their plants, including small succulents and a large palm.
Buy It: Blomus Limbo Watering Can, ($53, Wayfair)
Best Set: Coka Watering Can with Plant Mister Spray Bottle
To make sure your houseplants have all the moisture they need, it doesn’t hurt to have a spray bottle on hand in addition to your go-to watering can. Luckily, you can get both for the price of one with this top-rated set. The ergonomic watering can comes with a spray bottle you can use to spritz your indoor plants for extra hydration in between waterings. “The translucent emerald color is beautiful,” one customer said. “The accompanying spray bottle is also very useful. I am misting my herbs a few times a day.”
Buy It: Coka Watering Can With Plant Mister Spray Bottle, $12 (originally $20), Amazon
Most Versatile: Qilebi Watering Can with Detachable Nozzle
Whether you need a watering can for indoor use or for outside in the garden, this versatile watering can is suitable for both. Its detachable nozzle provides you with two watering options: a steady stream or a gentler shower. “The removable spray cap for [the] spout for more delicate plants is great,” a customer wrote.
Buy It: Qilebi Watering Can With Detachable Nozzle ($13, Amazon)
Best Size: August Grove Teebar Metal Watering Can
Sometimes even the best garden hose can’t provide the targeted approach you need to water your outdoor containers and more delicate garden plants. That's when this 3-gallon metal watering can comes in handy. It’s a “great size,” according to one customer. “It’s sturdy, the water comes out as a sprinkle, [and it’s] easy to handle for carrying and pouring.”
To buy: August Grove Teebar Metal Watering Can, $34 (originally $77), Wayfair