The 10 Best Watering Cans for Indoor and Outdoor Plants, According to Reviews

To make sure your houseplants have all the moisture they need, it doesn’t hurt to have a spray bottle on hand in addition to your go-to watering can. Luckily, you can get both for the price of one with this top-rated set. The ergonomic watering can comes with a spray bottle you can use to spritz your indoor plants for extra hydration in between waterings. “The translucent emerald color is beautiful,” one customer said. “The accompanying spray bottle is also very useful. I am misting my herbs a few times a day.”

Buy It: Coka Watering Can With Plant Mister Spray Bottle, $12 (originally $20), Amazon