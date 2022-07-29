The 9 Best Tillers to Prepare Your Garden for Planting

We looked at tine position, power, size, and features to help us determine the best tillers for every type of outdoor gardening work. Our overall choice for the best tiller is the Honda FG110 25cc 9-Inch Front-Tine Tiller because it has removable tines that allow you to work in narrow spaces, and it can both till and cultivate, giving you two tools in one.

"Vegetable gardens and planting beds need rich, loose, drainable soil to ensure root growth and abundant crops," says Gary McCoy , a Lowe's store manager serving the Charlotte, North Carolina, market. "You'll need to properly prepare the soil with a cultivator or tiller to successfully plant it."

A tiller uses metal tines to dig into the soil and turn it over, thereby eliminating hardened clumps of soil, mixing the soil and any added fertilizers or compost, and aerating the ground so plants have greater access to nutrients.

Whether you're looking to create a new garden bed , break up compacted soil, or mix in compost and fertilizer into your existing garden, a tiller can make the task faster and easier than manually working the ground.

Best Overall: Honda FG110 25cc 9-Inch Front-Tine Tiller Courtesy of Lowe's View at Lowe’s ($449) Why You Should Get It: The outer tines can be removed for tilling in tight spaces, and the tiller comes fully assembled. Keep In Mind: With an engine displacement of only 25cc, this tiller is best for established gardens with finer soil. Our overall choice for the best tiller is the Honda FG110 25cc 9-Inch Front-Tine Tiller, which allows you to customize the machine to your ground conditions and space limitations. The four-stroke engine starts easily, and the machine can also cultivate if you remove the drag bar and move the machine back and forth, giving you a two-for-one tool. "The machine's commercial-grade toughness has a heavy-duty drive gear and a front engine guard for adding protection," McCoy says. "In addition, the ergonomically-designed controls are user-friendly for easy operation." Another great feature is the ability to adjust the tine configuration. For larger spaces, you can opt for the regular configuration, which will till with a width of 9 inches. If space is tight, you can remove the outer tines to create a tilling width of just 6 inches—a great option for tilling in between established plants. The machine also arrives fully assembled, which means zero time is needed to assemble it, and it's relatively easy to move since it's compact and weighs less than 30 pounds. It comes with a limited lifetime tine warranty and a two-year residential warranty, in case you run into any hiccups along the way. Keep in mind that this tiller, which has an engine displacement of 25cc, is best for tilling existing gardens with finer soil, not churning up rough ground to create a new bed. But it's a great choice for most gardens since it's easy to maneuver around obstacles, transport from bed to bed, and store in a small garden shed. Product Details: Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 25cc

25cc Weight: 29 pounds

29 pounds Tine position: Front

Front Maximum tilling width: 9 inches

9 inches Maximum tilling depth: 8 inches

Best Budget: Sun Joe TJ604E 16-Inch 13.5 Amp Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($120) Also available at The Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Its wheels adjust to three different heights, and the handle is collapsible for easy storage. Keep In Mind: This electric tiller requires an extension cord and outdoor outlet for power; it does not have a battery. Not every garden requires an extra-large tiller. If you have an established small garden or raised beds, a small electric tiller should meet all of your needs—and at a fraction of the cost. Our choice for the best tiller on a budget, the Sun Joe TJ604E Electric Garden Tiller has a 13.5-amp motor to help you efficiently prepare your beds for planting as well as aerate the soil, all for under $150. Its tilling width of 16 inches is just as wide as the more expensive Earthquake 33970 Victory Rear Tine Tiller below, although it doesn't till quite as deep (just 8 inches). A wider tilling width allows you to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time. We also like that you can adjust the Sun Joe tiller's wheels into three different height positions to accommodate various ground types. For those with small storage spaces, this tiller is relatively compact to store due to its collapsible handle. Keep in mind that this electric tiller needs an extension cord and an outdoor outlet to supply power, so you'll want to make sure that your garden bed is within reach of an extension cord before purchasing. You'll also need to be careful that you don't accidentally run over the cord when tilling. Product Details: Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Motor power: 13.5 amps

13.5 amps Weight: 27.1 pounds

27.1 pounds Tine position: Middle

Middle Maximum tilling width: 16 inches

16 inches Maximum tilling depth: 8 inches

Most Powerful: Earthquake 33970 Victory Rear-Tine Tiller Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($860) Also available at The Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and Walmart Why You Should Get It: It can be used for just about any tilling job, and it has an instant reverse lever so you can back up by simply walking the machine backwards. Keep In Mind: It weighs 163 pounds, so if you need to haul your tiller around your property, you may want to choose a more lightweight machine. If you're looking for a tiller that can do it all, Earthquake's 33970 Victory Rear Tine Tiller is our pick for the best tiller for power. Its versatile design is ideal for both breaking new ground and maintaining established gardens, yet it still manages to be easy to maneuver. Its steel tines can dig up to 10 inches deep and 16 inches wide in one pass. Rear-tine tillers are generally more powerful (and expensive) than front-tine tillers, making them a great choice for preparing new ground or dealing with compact, rocky soil. This tiller has a 212cc engine displacement to break through tough ground and is an ideal choice for medium- to large-size gardens. Keep in mind that this powerful tiller weighs 163 pounds and will require more strength to transport and control than smaller tillers, so make sure your physical ability is a match to this size of tiller. The Earthquake tiller's tires have an aggressive lug pattern that allows them to gain excellent traction for working in a variety of soil types. Plus, the tiller has an instant reverse feature that allows you to back the tiller up with a quick pull of a lever—no shifting required. Its handlebars are also adjustable, allowing you to change the handlebar height to three different height settings to accommodate short and tall users alike. Product Details: Power Source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 212cc

212cc Weight: 163 pounds

163 pounds Tine position: Rear

Rear Tilling width: 16 inches

16 inches Tilling depth: 10 inches

Best Gas: Earthquake 20015 Versa Front-Tine Tiller Cultivator with 99cc 4-Cycle Viper Engine Courtesy of Lowe's View at Lowe’s ($429) Also available at Walmart Why You Should Get It: This tiller is a two-in-one garden tool, converting from a tiller to a cultivator. It also has the widest tilling width of the picks on our list, allowing you to cover more ground in one pass. Keep In Mind: It's 75 pounds and may be a bit heavy to maneuver. If you prefer gas tillers over electric machines, the Earthquake 20015 offers both versatility and an extended reach to help you make the most of your time in the garden. Tillers and cultivators are relatively similar yet work very differently. "A cultivator is good for loosening the soil in an existing planting area, weeding the area during the growing season, or mixing compost into soil," McCoy says. "On the other hand, a tiller is a gasoline-powered machine with a greater working width than a cultivator, which is what makes it a great option for heavier jobs." This particular machine from Earthquake combines both, so you can buy one tool for both tasks. Without any extra tools, the tiller can be converted from a front-tine tiller to a cultivator in just seconds by removing the shields and outer tines. You also have the option to choose between 11-, 16-, or 21-inch tilling widths to cover more ground at once or to navigate between existing rows of plants. The tiller can reach a depth of up to 11 inches. It's worth noting that this tiller offers the widest and deepest reach of all the tillers on our list, but it's also hefty at 75 pounds. It may not be the best choice if you plan to regularly load it into a truck bed to transport it around your property. Product Details: Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 99cc

99cc Weight: 75 pounds

75 pounds Tine position: Front

Front Maximum tilling width: 21 inches

21 inches Maximum tilling depth: 11 inches Related: The 9 Best Wheelbarrows for All of Your Home and Gardening Needs

Best Cordless Electric: Greenworks 40V 10-Inch Cordless Tiller and Cultivator with 4Ah Battery and Charger Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($322) Why You Should Get It: The included 4Ah battery provides up to 40 minutes of runtime. Keep In Mind: Its maximum depth is 5 inches, which is less depth than most of the tillers on this list. If you want an electric tiller option that won't keep you tethered to a cord, the Greenworks 40V 10-Inch Cordless Tiller is our top pick. It allows users to move freely around big or small outdoor spaces and has a battery life of up to 40 minutes, which should be plenty of time to till most small- to medium-size garden beds. But you can also purchase an extra battery for more runtime. The tiller's four durable adjustable rotating tines have a cutting width of 8 to 10 inches and a depth of 5 inches, which, while less than other tillers on this list, should get the job done in established garden beds. It can also till and cultivate, depending on your needs. Other electric benefits this tiller brings to the table include an easy push button start, none of the fumes that come with gas models, and very little required maintenance. The manufacturer says the Energy Star-rated tiller's battery can also recharge for as little as $0.04 per charge, making this a wallet-friendly choice over the long term when compared with the cost of refueling a gas tiller. Plus, its compact size and foldable handle makes it easy to store in a shed or garage. Product Details: Power source: Electric; 40V battery with up to 40 minutes of runtime

Electric; 40V battery with up to 40 minutes of runtime Weight: 21 pounds

21 pounds Tine position: Front

Front Maximum tilling width: 10 inches

10 inches Maximum tilling depth: 5 inches Related: The 9 Best Small Greenhouse Kits You Can Assemble Yourself

Best Corded Electric: Sun Joe TJ603E 16-Inch 12-Amp Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator Courtesy of Home Depot View at The Home Depot ($154) Why You Should Get It: At 10.3 pounds, this is one of the most lightweight tillers on our list, reducing the potential for arm and hand fatigue. Keep In Mind: There isn't a cord lock, so you'll need to be careful to not tangle the cord in the tines. If you're looking for a lightweight electric tiller, a corded model is often your best bet since it doesn't include the added weight of a battery pack. The Sun Joe TJ603E Electric Garden Tiller is one of the lightest on our list, weighing just 10.3 pounds. Using lightweight tools can help you avoid straining your arms and hands, allowing you to work more comfortably for longer spans of time. This Sun Joe tiller has a 12-amp motor for powering through dirt and weeds as well as a maximum tilling width of 16 inches and a depth of 8 inches to get more done in fewer passes. Some other helpful features include its folding handles for easy storage and transport, its three-position wheel adjustment, and its maintenance-free design. Since this is a corded electric model, you'll just want to be careful to keep the cord out of the way as you work, especially since this tiller doesn't have a cord lock feature. Product Details: Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Motor power: 12 amps

12 amps Weight: 10.3 pounds

10.3 pounds Tine position: Middle

Middle Maximum tilling width: 16 inches

16 inches Maximum tilling depth: 8 inches Related: The 10 Best Garden Hoses for Watering All Your Plants

Best Cultivator: Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Garden Cultivator Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($85) Why You Should Get It: It can tackle up to 325 square feet with each charge, so you can maximize its usage. Keep In Mind: This is more of a cultivator than a tiller, so it's best for mixing soil that's already loose as well as adding in fertilizer or compost. Looking for a machine that makes it easy to mix in compost or fertilizer? A cultivator, such as this one from Black+Decker, is your best choice and is a great option if you already have a large tiller in your garden shed and want a quick tool to easily mix your soil or remove small weeds. Created with an ergonomic design, the cultivator has an adjustable, soft-grip handle and telescoping tube to accommodate users of different heights. Its cordless design lets you haul it anywhere around your property, and because it's small and weighs less than 10 pounds, you won't have to worry about straining your hands and arms. However, its best feature is that it can cultivate up to 325 square feet before running out of battery. Note: It does take eight hours to fully recharge, so it's worth checking the machine ahead of using it to make sure it has a full battery. The machine also arrives with a two-year warranty, in case you run into any mishaps, and requires little to no maintenance over time. Product Details: Power source: Electric; 20V battery

Electric; 20V battery Weight: 8.1 pounds

8.1 pounds Tine position: Middle

Middle Maximum tilling width: 7 inches

7 inches Maximum tilling depth: 4 inches Related: The 11 Best Compost Bins for Outdoor, Indoor, and Kitchen Countertop Use

Best Mini: Mantis 7268 25cc 9-Inch Mini Tiller Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($398) Also available at Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This tiller has heavy-duty features yet remains lightweight and compact. Keep It In Mind: The tiller doesn't come with wheels, but you can purchase a wheel kit separately. The Mantis 7268 Mini Tiller is the best tiller for those looking for something mini yet heavy duty. "It's easy to use and feels lightweight when you carry it," McCoy says. With a four-cycle engine, it can handle getting rid of weeds, aerating the soil, weeding in between narrow rows, and digging up garden beds, including those in hard-to-reach areas. It has a maximum tilling width of 9 inches and depth of 10 inches. "The machine is also tough enough to till through sod and stubborn soil, thanks to its curvy tines," McCoy says. In addition, the ergonomic handles fold down for seamless transport and storage. This tiller doesn't include wheels, but you can purchase a wheel kit and add them for an additional cost, if desired. The wheels will allow you to roll the tiller from your storage shed to the garden bed and help the tiller to stand upright without additional support, like a wall. The Mantis tiller has a five-year warranty, so you can rest assured knowing that it can be easily fixed or replaced. Product Details: Power source: Gas

Gas Engine displacement: 25cc

25cc Weight: 21 pounds

21 pounds Tine position: Front

Front Maximum tilling width: 9 inches

9 inches Maximum tilling depth: 10 inches Related: The 8 Best Lawn Mowers to Keep Your Yard Neat and Trim