11 Editor-Approved Gardening Essentials You Can Buy on Amazon

Get your outdoor space ready for summer with planters, hoses, garden beds, and more.
By Christie Calucchia
May 25, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is all about getting outside and enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space at home—whether that’s a sprawling backyard, a wrap-around porch, a grassy front lawn, or a cozy balcony—now’s the time to make the most of it. And we found all of the garden tools and outdoor decor you need on Amazon.

The online store is brimming with gardening essentials, including seeds, tools, and planters. While you might think you need to visit a nursery or specialty store to find the gardening products on your list, Amazon has a wide selection of items that make taking care of your yard a breeze. And instead of lugging heavy tools home from a brick-and-mortar store, they’ll conveniently arrive right at your doorstep.

RELATED: The Best Swimming Pool Accessories for Your Coolest Summer Ever

If you’re just getting started, you can shop seed packs, bulb planters, and plant tags to create a customized garden. And if you already have flowers, herbs, or houseplants to care for, you can stock up on weeding tools, garden hoses, pruners, and decorative planters. Amazon even sells shed kits, so you can build your own outdoor storage.

Ready to tackle your next home improvement project? Head to Amazon to shop all of our favorite gardening supplies, or keep scrolling for a look at 11 products you can buy right now.

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Gardguard Expandable Garden Hose

This expandable hose has a nozzle with nine spray patterns.

Buy It: Gardguard Expandable Garden Hose, $37 (originally $46), Amazon

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Nisaku Hori-Hori Weeding and Digging Knife

Weeds are no match for this stainless-steel knife.

Buy It: Nisaku Hori-Hori Weeding and Digging Knife, $19 (originally $26), Amazon

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

ProPlugger 5-in-1 Lawn Tool

Step, twist, pull, and plant with this handy tool.

Buy It: ProPlugger 5-in-1 Lawn Tool, $40 (originally $45), Amazon

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Vita Hudson Garden Bed

Grow vegetables, herbs, and flowers in a classic garden bed.

Buy It: Vita Hudson Garden Bed ($81, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Planters’ Choice Bamboo Plant Tags

Keep your garden organized with these bamboo plant markers.

Buy It: Planters’ Choice Bamboo Plant Tags ($13, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The Gardener’s Friend Pruners

These top-rated shears make pruning easy.

Buy It: The Gardener’s Friend Pruners ($50, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

La Jolie Muse Hanging Flower Pots, Set of 2

A pair of hanging planters instantly upgrades your patio.

Buy It: La Jolie Muse Hanging Flower Pots, Set of 2, ($30, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Home Grown Heirloom Seeds 10 Herbs Seed Pack

You can get 3,000 herb seeds for just $16.

Buy It: Home Grown Heirloom Seeds 10 Herbs Seed Pack ($16, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

2x4 Basics Custom Shed Kit

This shed kit with straight cuts helps eliminate waste.

Buy It: 2x4 Basics Custom Shed Kit, $51 (originally $70), Amazon

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Floret Farm’s Cut Flower Garden Hardcover Book

Learn to grow, harvest, and arrange flowers with this book.

Buy It: Floret Farm’s Cut Flower Garden Book ($21, Amazon)

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

La Jolie Muse Tall Planters, Set of 2

These weather-resistant planters are made from recycled plastic.

Buy It: La Jolie Muse Tall Planters, Set of 2, $83 (originally $99), Amazon

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com