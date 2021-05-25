11 Editor-Approved Gardening Essentials You Can Buy on Amazon
Summer is all about getting outside and enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space at home—whether that’s a sprawling backyard, a wrap-around porch, a grassy front lawn, or a cozy balcony—now’s the time to make the most of it. And we found all of the garden tools and outdoor decor you need on Amazon.
The online store is brimming with gardening essentials, including seeds, tools, and planters. While you might think you need to visit a nursery or specialty store to find the gardening products on your list, Amazon has a wide selection of items that make taking care of your yard a breeze. And instead of lugging heavy tools home from a brick-and-mortar store, they’ll conveniently arrive right at your doorstep.
If you’re just getting started, you can shop seed packs, bulb planters, and plant tags to create a customized garden. And if you already have flowers, herbs, or houseplants to care for, you can stock up on weeding tools, garden hoses, pruners, and decorative planters. Amazon even sells shed kits, so you can build your own outdoor storage.
Ready to tackle your next home improvement project? Head to Amazon to shop all of our favorite gardening supplies, or keep scrolling for a look at 11 products you can buy right now.
Gardguard Expandable Garden Hose
This expandable hose has a nozzle with nine spray patterns.
Nisaku Hori-Hori Weeding and Digging Knife
Weeds are no match for this stainless-steel knife.
ProPlugger 5-in-1 Lawn Tool
Step, twist, pull, and plant with this handy tool.
Vita Hudson Garden Bed
Grow vegetables, herbs, and flowers in a classic garden bed.
Planters’ Choice Bamboo Plant Tags
Keep your garden organized with these bamboo plant markers.
The Gardener’s Friend Pruners
These top-rated shears make pruning easy.
La Jolie Muse Hanging Flower Pots, Set of 2
A pair of hanging planters instantly upgrades your patio.
Home Grown Heirloom Seeds 10 Herbs Seed Pack
You can get 3,000 herb seeds for just $16.
2x4 Basics Custom Shed Kit
This shed kit with straight cuts helps eliminate waste.
Floret Farm’s Cut Flower Garden Hardcover Book
Learn to grow, harvest, and arrange flowers with this book.
La Jolie Muse Tall Planters, Set of 2
These weather-resistant planters are made from recycled plastic.
