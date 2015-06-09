Next step in repairing your lawn? Visit your local rental center and get a power rake (The Home Depot might have a few available to rent in your area!). Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it sounds (a lot of models are as easy to handle as the average lawnmower). To save yourself frustration, ask the clerk to show you how to adjust the blades.

Power raking is meant to remove excess organic material and aerate the soil so your new lawn can grow better, so you want to leave just the barest layer (about 1/4 inch) of thatch on the ground. Then rake off the remaining debris and compost it. You'll know you've raked enough when you see equal amounts bare soil and dead grass stems. Then spread a thin layer of compost over the soil and rake it in evenly.