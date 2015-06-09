Diagnose the Lawn Problem
Before you start trying solutions, it's important to figure out the reason you need to repair your lawn. If you don't know what the problem is, trying to fix it could be a waste of time. For example, if grubs are the problem, you'll need to treat for them before laying a new lawn. But if your lawn is suffering because there's too much shade in your yard, you'll be better off forgetting about grass and investing in low-maintenance ground covers that love shade instead.
Give Your Lawn a Fresh Start
If more than half of your lawn is screaming for help, start from scratch. Spray the lawn with an herbicide containing glyphosate (be sure to follow all directions on the packaging). It kills all vegetation but allows new turf to re-establish quickly.
Mow the Lawn Low
Wait a couple of weeks after applying the herbicide, then mow the turf as short as you can. It may seem counterintuitive to really scalp it as you repair your lawn, but this low mowing leaves the area with short, dead plants to prevent erosion, and keeps the dead plants from shading your new lawn too much.
Rake, Rake, Repeat
Next step in repairing your lawn? Visit your local rental center and get a power rake (The Home Depot might have a few available to rent in your area!). Don't worry, it's not as complicated as it sounds (a lot of models are as easy to handle as the average lawnmower). To save yourself frustration, ask the clerk to show you how to adjust the blades.
Power raking is meant to remove excess organic material and aerate the soil so your new lawn can grow better, so you want to leave just the barest layer (about 1/4 inch) of thatch on the ground. Then rake off the remaining debris and compost it. You'll know you've raked enough when you see equal amounts bare soil and dead grass stems. Then spread a thin layer of compost over the soil and rake it in evenly.
Seed the Lawn
Now it's time to plant your lawn. If you're using seed, follow the instructions on the package to determine how much seed you'll need to use. Planting the right amount of seeds is important because your lawn can be thin and scraggly if you don't use enough. To make the seed application uniform, spread half the seed in a north/south direction, then turn around and apply the other half in an east/west direction (you'll be less likely to end up with bare spots).
If you're installing sprigs or plugs, it's just a matter of digging little holes and plopping the plants in place. Cut a small trench for sprigging and using a transplanter tool for plugs. You can usually buy this little tool from the same place you purchased the plugs.
Deter New Weeds in the Lawn
This is an optional step, but it's pretty easy and usually worth the effort when you repair a lawn. To prevent crabgrass seeds from sprouting, but allow the lawn grass seed to grow, apply a pre-emergence herbicide containing siduron. This step shouldn't be necessary if you're fixing your lawn in the fall, because crabgrass tends to pop up mainly in the spring.
Water a Repaired Lawn Well
Once everything's planted, you'll need to keep your repaired lawn moist. For the first week or so after planting, be sure the soil doesn't go dry. After the grass is up and growing, keep the area just moist (not soggy or dry). This may mean watering a couple of times a day early on (for short, five-minute applications). Over time, you can go to a once-a-day watering for 10 or 15 minutes. It's also important to water evenly so that your seed doesn't wash away, creating bare spots.
Feeding Your Repaired Lawn
When the grass shoots are about an inch tall, apply a starter fertilizer to encourage growth. The same goes for sprigs and plugs: After you see a couple of new shoots, apply fertilizer. But be sure to wait until there's growth -- you can burn roots if you fertilize too early.
Start Mowing Your New, Repaired Lawn
When the grass is about 3 inches tall, give it its first mowing. This will discourage weeds and encourage the spread of your grass. This simple step makes a huge difference in the success of the project!
Be sure the mower blade is sharp the first time you mow; a dull blade could rip the seedlings right out of the ground. Then mow as normal once the grass is the height you want it. For the health of your turf, don't cut off more than a third of the leaf length in any one mowing.