Green Space

Green spaces are gorgeous, but require upkeep to maintain their lush looks. Whether you're an avid landscaper or a new homeowner, taking care of your yard is important for lawn health and curb appeal.

Environmentally-Friendly Landscaping

5 Electric Mowers That Will Make Mowing Your Lawn More Enjoyable

From robots to riders, find the battery-powered option that best fits your yard.
Green Landscaping

See how you can take the environment into account when landscaping your yard! These green landscaping ideas cover what to plant in your landscape, how to water it, and tips to reducing chemicals, pollution, and garden waste.
Create a Backyard Wildlife Habitat

Birds and butterflies will flock to your yard when their three main needs -- food, water, and shelter -- are available, no matter how urban the setting. Learn how to satisfy the needs of nature's creatures.
5 Steps to Make a Rain Garden

Rain gardens filter runoff and protect groundwater, especially after big rains. They also add unexpected beauty to low spots that tend to collect water and draw wildlife. Here's how to make a rain garden in your own landscape.
Building a Flowerbed Without Digging

Transform your yard with this easy-to-build, no-till garden bed. You can simply take off the top layer of grass or build on top of the grass for a healthy planting spot.
Energy-Efficient Landscaping Tips

Use these landscaping tips to keep your energy costs down and make your yard more environmentally friendly.
Guide to Organic Gardening

Organic Gardening Benefits and Tips

Relying on environmentally friendly ways to garden is a win-win. You get delicious, chemical-free food, and Mother Nature gets the respect (and protection) she deserves. Best of all, going organic in your garden is an easy process.
What is Organic Gardening?

See our tips, along with the many advantages, of growing a garden organically.
Organic Lawn Care Basics

How Organic Matter Helps Your Soil

How to Make Compost

How to Make More Plants from Cuttings

Green Gardening Equipment and Techniques

6 Ways to Use Less Plastic in the Garden

More and more companies are offering eco-friendly and biodegradable options. Put less plastic in the landfill without sacrificing the health of your garden.

All Green Space

How to Choose the Best Type of Grass for Your Lawn

How to Make a Cold Frame from Old Windows

Kind of easy
How to Provide Drainage for Your Yard

Kind of easy
How to Winterize Your Lawn

Perennials the Test Garden Loves

Easy Ornamental Grasses

5 Ways to Landscape with Ornamental Grass

How to Mow a Lawn That Looks Great

9 Budget-Friendly Backyard Ideas

Your Guide to Lawn Repair

What to Prune When

Selecting Trees for Your Yard

Why Are There Circles of Dead Grass in My Yard?

5 Key Steps to Laying Sod

Winter Landscape Tips from the Test Garden

30 Easy Groundcovers for Your Garden

Lawn Care 101

Picking the Right Grass

Grass Seed

Fall Garden Checklist

What Should I Plant Together?

Smart Backyard Irrigation Systems for Worry-Free Watering

How to Repair Your Lawn

Dogscaping: Create a Dog-Friendly Garden

Start a Lawn from Seed

How to Grow Heathers and Heaths

