The 10 Best Leaf Blowers for Clearing Leaves and Debris, According to Reviews

Ah, fall foliage. Those lucky enough to observe the brightly colored leaves from their own backyard know it’s important to soak up every eyeful because it’s no secret what comes next. In the snap of a finger, the stunning scene of fully covered trees turns into every child’s favorite autumnal activity and every lawn caretaker's famous annual chore—clearing fallen leaves.
That’s where leaf blowers come into the picture, providing a solution for tidying up debris-showered yards, sidewalks, decks, and other outdoor areas. Plus, the tools also come in handy all year long, whether it’s removing snow off your vehicle, cleaning out gutters, or sweeping away grass clippings.
Designed with incredible power, leaf blowers are a great alternative to rakes and brooms because they save you a lot of time and energy. Most handheld models are extremely lightweight for easy mobility around small lawns, whereas backpack leaf blowers are a smart choice for those with large yards. While shopping for a design right for you, other factors to keep in mind are noise level, run-time, and fuel type.
The different fuel types you can choose from are gas, electric, and battery-powered models. Gas leaf blowers offer the most power and run-time along with the most noise (not the best choice for quiet neighborhoods), while electric models are lighter and quieter yet more restrictive due to the cord. Battery-powered leaf blowers are cord-free for easy mobility, simple to start, and have a variable run-time depending on the battery life.
Below, we’ve curated a list of the best leaf blowers shoppers say are worth the investment. Whether you’re a budget-conscious consumer searching for one at the right price or looking for a model that clears the most leaves in the shortest amount of time, there’s a leaf blower for you.
Since the brand Dewalt and power tools are basically one in the same, it’s no wonder why this leaf blower is at the top of our list. And with about 2,000 five-star reviews, it’s certainly a favorite among shoppers. The handheld leaf blower can reach a maximum speed of 125 miles per hour and has a peak airflow of 450 cubic feet per minute to help you cover a lot of ground with a fair amount of intensity. Thanks to its brushless motor, its run-time and motor life adjusts for efficient performance. One Amazon reviewer commends the speed control function for sensitive areas like gardens saying, “I like being able to squeeze the trigger to blow debris away without blowing dirt everywhere.”
Buy It: Dewalt Brushless Handheld Blower, ($168.90, Amazon)
Considering it comes with four fast-charging batteries, it’s safe to say this cordless leaf blower is worth the investment. Plus, it has a 4.8-star customer rating for many reasons like its ability to clear heavy debris, dual-battery charger, and low noise volume. At a moderate speed of 15,800 revolutions per minute, this tool provides roughly 30 minutes of run-time using two fully charged batteries. The blower is equipped with six speed settings so you can make adjustments depending on your task.
Buy It: Makita Blower Kit with 4 Batteries, ($329, Amazon)
If you’re looking for a battery-powered model with a long run-time, look no further than this leaf blower. Because it has lower air speeds (ranging from 45 to 98 miles per hour), it offers an impressive load time of about one hour on a full charge. Plus, you can simply press the turbo button for more power whenever you encounter stubborn foliage. The cordless, long-lasting design makes it an ideal choice for chore days when you want to spruce up several outdoor areas without waiting for tools to recharge. “I’m very happy with my purchase,” one Amazon customer said. “It’s so light, powerful, quiet, and does a good job of removing basic yard debris.”
Buy It: Litheli Cordless Leaf Blower, ($180.99, Amazon)
Tackle light loads and heavy-duty tasks with this cordless handheld leaf blower. On its lowest speed it has a run-time of 70 minutes for lighter yet longer projects, while on its highest speed it has a run-time of 12 minutes for fast and powerful debris removal. The blower has a cushioned grip to help your hands feel comfortable and secure while carrying it around the yard. It comes with an 80-volt battery and speedy charger that gets it back up and running in 30 minutes. Many shoppers say it’s easy to operate, extremely versatile, and pleasantly quiet.
Buy It: Greenworks Pro Cordless Blower, $206.53 (originally $249), Amazon
Not only is this leaf blower an affordable option, but it’s also a functional pick. The power tool can be operated at either 60 or 110 miles per hour with the press of button. It has a long electrical cord that comes with a retainer to keep it secure while moving from place to place, plus, it weighs about six pounds for easy lifting. One customer wrote, “I’m amazed at its power and its very low price,” adding, “I have a large, challenging backyard.” Many reviewers also say it works great for vehicle drying after at-home car washes.
Buy It: Worx Turbine Corded Electric Leaf Blower, ($59.99, Amazon)
Large yards call for a superior engine, and this backpack leaf blower can work wonders. It has an impactful top speed of 216 miles per hour and an impressive maximum air volume of 517 cubic feet per minute ideal for spacious commercial and residential outdoor areas. Because of its backpack design, you can stay more comfortable for extensive cleaning sessions with its padded backrest and shoulder pads. It’s also equipped with cruise control, filtration for longevity, and a translucent fuel tank. One reviewer wrote, “The difference is like daylight and dark,” comparing this model’s performance to a handheld leaf blower.
Buy It: Echo Backpack Leaf Blower, ($329, The Home Depot)
With variable speed, a lengthy run-time, and cooling technology, this cordless leaf blower has a noteworthy design. It works well for a range of yard sizes because it can reach a speed of almost 170 miles per hour, deliver between 225 and 580 cubic feet per minute, and run for up to 75 minutes when fully charged. To meet a max power of 580 CFM, press the turbo button and it will provide mind-blowing (pun intended) performance. One Amazon shopper wrote, “I was able to clear my whole yard on one charge and still had enough for a driveway cleaning later in the week.”
Buy It: Ego Power+ Cordless Leaf Blower, ($299.99, Amazon)
Backpack leaf blowers, like this one, are a smart option for those who need more power in their engine and less weight in their arms. Similar to school backpacks, they transfer the weight to your back so it’s much easier to maneuver around for long periods of time. It delivers a compelling speed of 200 miles per hour and an airflow of 475 cubic feet per minute, which enables you to get the job done quickly and efficiently. Designed with adjustable straps, cruise control, and variable speed throttle, it’s an excellent choice for projects that require an hour or more to complete, according to Amazon reviewers.
Buy It: Poulan Pro Backpack Leaf Blower, ($240, Amazon)
Check a variety of cleaning tasks off your to-do list by using this 3-in-1 leaf blower. It can be used as a leaf blower, a car vacuum, and a leaf shredder to help eliminate the hassle of switching out several tools on chore days. When shredding leaves, you can use the included bag that attaches to the machine to collect broken down leaf particles, and then effortlessly dump them into a bin via a bottom zipper. With so many wonderful features, reviewers say they wish they would’ve bought it sooner.
Buy It: Toro UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum, ($124.52, Amazon)
With more than 6,800 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this best-selling combo kit is the real deal. It features a leaf blower and a trimmer that conveniently converts into an edger with a slight manual adjustment. Both tools weigh about five pounds and can use the same included battery and charger. “Who knew that yardwork could be so much easier?” wrote one Amazon shopper, adding, “This product is amazing and very user-friendly.”
Buy It: Worx Turbine Blower Combo Kit, $132.79 (originally $149.99), Amazon