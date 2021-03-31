The 9 Best Lawn Mowers to Keep Your Yard Well-Groomed

When the weather gets warmer, homeowners naturally begin to migrate outdoors. However, higher temperatures also signal that it's time to start thinking about lawn care. A lawn mower is one of those tools that can look very different, depending on the type of yard you have. Whether you need a cordless option, or one that can tackle multiple acres of land, this list of the nine best lawn mowers will help you get the job done, and done well.
When shopping for a new lawn mower, you should be thinking about size, power sources, and functionality. If your home has a small yard, there's no need for you to buy a riding lawn mower, no matter how fun they might be to operate. Most product descriptions on sites like Walmart and Amazon will indicate what size yard the mower is built to handle. For instance, Hart's 40-Volt Cordless Push Mower is designed to mow lawns that are half an acre or less.
As for power sources, the most common types of mowers are gas, electric, and battery-powered. If you're looking for a cordless option, that eliminates electric lawn mowers, but some homeowners would rather deal with a cord than mess with a gas tank. Battery-powered mowers, like Greenworks's 21-inch self-propelled model, solve both of those problems, but require you to charge the machine in between uses.
Before scouring the internet for yard tools, it's important to determine what you want the mower to do. Are mulching capabilities a must-have, or would you prefer a mower that can be converted into a handheld trimmer, like Black+Decker's three-in-one machine? These are questions you should answer ahead of time in order to avoid getting overwhelmed by the amount of choices available.
Prices for lawn mowers vary depending on their size, brand, what type of power source they use, and their various capabilities. A self-propelled machine will cost you more than a regular gas-powered mower—between $300-$600 compared to $150-$400—as will a robotic mower that does the work for you.
Riding lawn mowers tend to be the most expensive because they're meant to cover a lot of ground. A majority cost between $1,200 and $2,000, but you'll see others listed for upwards of $6,500.
This battery-powered mower starts with the push of a button and is best for yards up to half an acre in size. The height of the handle can be easily adjusted and it folds down for compact storage. The machine, which comes with a charger, also has bagging and mulching capabilities.
Buy It: Hart 40-Volt Cordless Brushless 20-Inch Push Mower, $258 (originally $287) Walmart
Featuring a 14-inch steel blade and 12-amp motor, this electric mower is ideal for smaller yards. It also has three manual height adjustment settings and a convenient rear bag that is easy to empty. “This purchase was fantastic! The mower was a breeze to assemble,” one satisfied customer wrote, while another added, “For a little lawn mower, it’s a beast.”
Buy It: Sun Joe 14-Inch Electric Lawn Mower ($110, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Built for convenience, this gas mower has mulching capabilities, side and rear discharge, and a 21-inch cutting deck. The handle can also be folded down, allowing you to store it vertically. “Good machine with a great price,” one five-star review stated, while another said, “If you are in the market for a reasonably priced, simple, solid, easy to assemble, and easy to operate mower, give this one a whirl.”
Buy It: Craftsman Gas-Powered Push Lawn Mower ($250, Amazon)
Needless to say, this mower isn’t meant for your average yard. It has a 48-inch cutting width to tackle large spaces and a brush guard bumper to keep the front of the machine protected. Despite its considerable size, the turn-key start makes it incredibly easy to operate, and the armrests on the cushioned high-back seat add an extra layer of comfort.
Buy It: Husqvarna Kawasaki V-Twin Hydrostatic Garden Tractor ($4,400, Walmart)
This 21-pound robotic lawn mower is basically a Roomba for your yard. The machine cuts up to a quarter of an acre by itself and it can be controlled via an app on your phone. One of the coolest features is the rain sensor, which detects wet grass and prevents the Worx from mowing until the bad weather passes. According to one Amazon reviewer, seeing the robot work its magic is somewhat therapeutic. “I like to sit out on my patio and watch it,” the customer admitted.
Buy It: Worx Landroid 20-Volt Power Share Robotic Lawn Mower ($999, Amazon)
Designed to run two blades simultaneously, this innovative lawn mower is a cut above the rest (no pun intended). Thanks to its push-button start and 60 minutes of battery power, you no longer have to mess with stubborn motors or worry about refilling the gas tank. Plus, the self-propel function lets you control the mower’s speed via a dial on the adjustable handle.
Buy It: Ego Power+ Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower ($499, Amazon)
This old school-style mower has a five-blade system and a five-position adjustable cutting height for hassle-free maneuvering. One happy customer wrote that the machine is “surprisingly easy to push” and pointed out that it’s an “environmentally pleasing option” because it doesn’t use gas, oil, or electricity. Note: assembly is required.
Buy It: Sun Joe 18-Inch Quad-Wheel Push Reel Mower ($158, QVC)
Looking for a low-maintenance lawn mower? This lightweight model from Greenworks is a great option. Because it runs on a battery, the mower starts instantly and can be fully charged in 180 minutes. The machine comes with a mulcher, side discharge attachment, and storage bag. A battery and quick charger are also included.
Buy It: Greenworks 21-Inch 40-Volt Self-Propelled Mower, $400 (originally $500) Walmart
With this machine, you’re getting three yard tools in one for $100. This model can be used as an electric mower, a trimmer, or an edger, and weighs just 13.1 pounds. Plus, the adjustable handle and height positions make it easy to switch functions. “In mower form, this product is incredibly easy to use and feels more like using a vacuum than a lawn mower,” one Amazon review reads. “The results were a low, even, professional mow that does not have the heavy wheel marks of a gas mower or the choppy quality of a push mower.”
Buy It: Black+Decker 3-in-1 Cordless Lawn Mower ($100, Amazon)