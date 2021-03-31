The 9 Best Lawn Mowers to Keep Your Yard Well-Groomed

This 21-pound robotic lawn mower is basically a Roomba for your yard. The machine cuts up to a quarter of an acre by itself and it can be controlled via an app on your phone. One of the coolest features is the rain sensor, which detects wet grass and prevents the Worx from mowing until the bad weather passes. According to one Amazon reviewer, seeing the robot work its magic is somewhat therapeutic. “I like to sit out on my patio and watch it,” the customer admitted.

Buy It: Worx Landroid 20-Volt Power Share Robotic Lawn Mower ($999, Amazon)