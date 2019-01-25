Lawn Care

Your lawn can be a source of pride, a place for your family to play, an oasis for relaxing -- and you can make your lawn lush and beautiful with a few simple actions and regular yard care. Of course, mowing is one of the most important things we do to our lawns; if you mow yourself, you can make it easier by using our guide to choosing the best mower for your landscape.

Most Recent

You Might Want to Skip Cleaning Up Leaves This Fall—Here's Why

You Might Want to Skip Cleaning Up Leaves This Fall—Here's Why

It’s that time of year when fallen leaves are everywhere. But before you start raking and blowing them all away, you may want to keep those leaves around instead to help out your garden and the environment.
Why, When, and How to Dethatch a Lawn

Why, When, and How to Dethatch a Lawn

Restore your grass so it is lush and green for the long-term by learning why, when, and how to dethatch a lawn. These lawn dethatching tips will help you become an expert in no time.
7 Reasons Why I Appreciate the Oft-Dreaded Dandelion

7 Reasons Why I Appreciate the Oft-Dreaded Dandelion

I have plenty of good things to say about the weed America loves to hate. Here's why.
8 Reasons to Not Mow Your Lawn

8 Reasons to Not Mow Your Lawn

We know it sounds crazy, but giving the tractor a break will really help your yard.
Try Hydroseeding to Fill in Your Patchy Lawn

Try Hydroseeding to Fill in Your Patchy Lawn

To quickly transform your lawn's brown patches into lush green grass, try hydroseeding, a landscaping process that makes seeding a lawn a whole lot easier.
5 Best Lawnmowers to Buy This Spring

5 Best Lawnmowers to Buy This Spring

Find out which type of lawn mower is right for your landscape, and which model you should try.
More Lawn Care

These Robots Are the Future of Garden Care

These Robots Are the Future of Garden Care

If you love your Roomba, you’re going to love these new contraptions. Let these yard-care robots do the dirty work for you.
Wake Up Your Yard with Spring Lawn Care

Wake Up Your Yard with Spring Lawn Care

Early spring is the perfect time to get your lawn ready for the hot weather ahead. Here's what you need to do for a healthy, green lawn.
How to Aerate Your Lawn

How to Aerate Your Lawn

How to Winterize Your Lawn

How to Winterize Your Lawn

Lawn Mower Maintenance Guide

Lawn Mower Maintenance Guide

Your Guide to Lawn Repair

Your Guide to Lawn Repair

10 Sustainable Gardening Tips

Sustainable gardening uses resources in a smart and ecologically-minded way. The happy result of gardening this way means you'll have less waste, use fewer chemicals, and overall, gardening will cost less. Here are 10 sustainable gardening practices you can put into action in your own backyard.

All Lawn Care

What Is Well-Drained Soil?

What Is Well-Drained Soil?

Is It OK to Water My Lawn in the Middle of the Day When It's Hot?

Is It OK to Water My Lawn in the Middle of the Day When It's Hot?

Why Are There Circles of Dead Grass in My Yard?

Why Are There Circles of Dead Grass in My Yard?

5 Key Steps to Laying Sod

5 Key Steps to Laying Sod

How to Find the Best Lawn Mower for You

How to Find the Best Lawn Mower for You

Fall Lawn-Care Secrets

Fall Lawn-Care Secrets

Keep Your Landscape Safe from Winter Salt

Keep Your Landscape Safe from Winter Salt

What's the Difference Between Hulled and Unhulled Grass Seed?

What's the Difference Between Hulled and Unhulled Grass Seed?

Can I Spray Weed Killer on a Recently Seeded Lawn?

Can I Spray Weed Killer on a Recently Seeded Lawn?

Are There Any Pet-Friendly Weed Killers for Lawns?

Are There Any Pet-Friendly Weed Killers for Lawns?

Lawn Care Made Simple

Lawn Care Made Simple

Lawn Care 101

Lawn Care 101

Picking the Right Grass

Picking the Right Grass

Grass Seed

Grass Seed

Lawn Care Calendar for the South

Lawn Care Calendar for the South

Lawn Care Calendar for the Midwest

Lawn Care Calendar for the Midwest

Drought-Tolerant Grasses

Drought-Tolerant Grasses

Lay a Sod Lawn

Lay a Sod Lawn

Drought Survival for Your Lawn

Drought Survival for Your Lawn

How to Make a Mowing Strip

How to Make a Mowing Strip

Southwest Lawn-Care Calendar

Southwest Lawn-Care Calendar

Organic Lawn Care Basics

Organic Lawn Care Basics

Garden Soil 101

Garden Soil 101

Pacific Northwest Lawn-Care Calendar and Lawn Maintenance Tips

Pacific Northwest Lawn-Care Calendar and Lawn Maintenance Tips

How to Repair Your Lawn

How to Repair Your Lawn

