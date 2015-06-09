Buying flowers to plant in your garden can be expensive, but you can save money by planting your own flowers from seed. Seeds costs less than the starter plants found at your local nursery. Plus, with seeds, you have more varieties to choose from—just look at any seed catalog to see the numerous options available. And don’t forget the sheer satisfaction you’ll get knowing you literally grew your own flowers from the ground up. To ensure you’ll have the most success growing your own flowers from seed, check out this roundup of the easiest annual flower plants to grow from seed as well as helpful tips to determine when and how to plant flower seeds.