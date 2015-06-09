Let's face it: Even the name of this task sounds scary. But deadheading your plants isn't as morbid as it sounds; it just means trimming off spent flowers. Not only does this help keep your garden looking tidy, but it also encourages your plants to continue making new flowers instead of spending energy on producing seeds. Some gardeners get a little nervous about snipping parts off their plants, but unless you really start whacking away, it's tough to damage or kill a plant just by deadheading. So when your flowering plants have blooms that are fading, brown, curled up, or otherwise looking unattractive, that's your cue to pull out your garden shears and start trimming away the spent blooms.