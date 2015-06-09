Transform your yard with this easy-to-build, no-till garden bed. You can simply take off the top layer of grass or build on top of the grass for a healthy planting spot.

One of the easiest ways to make a new garden bed harnesses the natural forces of the sun, weather, and earthworms to transform bare turf into rich, plantable earth. Once you layer cardboard, newsprint, and compost on top of the turf, and wait several months, the turf decomposes into 6 to 8 inches of topsoil. Build the bed at the beginning of one season and it should be ready for planting by the next season. For example, pile up the layers in early spring; the ground will be plantable by summer. No digging; no sweat.

Image zoom Credit: Brie Passano

Step 1: Outline Garden Bed

Once you've decided where to build a new garden bed, mark the plot's perimeter. You can dig up the top layer of sod or build on top of the grass. Spread corrugated cardboard on top of the lawn. Saturate it, using a garden hose. On top of the cardboard, spread layer of newspaper six sheets thick.

Image zoom

Step 2: Spread Topsoil or Compost

Spread a 3- to 6-inch layer of compost on top of the paper. If you don't make your own compost, find a municipal source, or substitute commercial topsoil. Now let the weather and earthworms do the work, decomposing the layers of newspaper.

Image zoom Credit: Brie Passano

Step 3: Edge Bed