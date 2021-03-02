8 Lawn Sprinklers That Take the Hard Work Out of Having a Green Lawn

It may seem like a real pain to create and maintain a lush lawn, but it doesn't have to be. The first step to a perfectly green field of grass is to get a lawn sprinkler that does all the hard work for you. Maybe you want a portable sprinkler system that you can move to the spots that need to be watered most, or maybe you've put down roots and you're ready to build a permanent system. Maybe you just want to plug in a sprinkler head and let it do the rest. Whatever the size of your yard or your watering needs, there's a sprinkler out there for you.
A good sprinkler system is half the battle to getting the lawn of your dreams. The other half is knowing when and how much to water. Your lawn may be ready for a drink when the blades are curled in the evening, start to turn a bluish-gray color, or when footprints are making a lasting indent. Water a couple of inches deep in the early morning so soil can really soak up the moisture without any evaporation from the midday heat.
Now that you know the signs of a thirsty lawn, you just have to turn on one of these highly rated lawn sprinklers, and let it do the rest.
If you're going to buy just one sprinkler for the lawn, this one is a good choice. With over 11,000 five-star reviews, it's a customer favorite. It comes in the classic oscillating design, with 20 streams of water that arch back and forth over the grass. It covers up to 4,500 square feet of lawn, and comes with an automatic timer. Just set it for how long you want the grass watered and the device will automatically shut off when it's done. Customers were pleased with its lightweight feel and sturdy design.
Buy It: Melnor Turbo Oscillator Sprinkler with Timer ($30, Amazon)
For people with an odd-shaped lawn who want targeted watering, a sprinkler system is the way to go. This one comes with two hoses and three sprinkler heads to provide water throughout all areas of the lawn, and each sprinkler is adjustable, so you can change the angle, range, and direction of the water to best suit your yard. One of the more than 600 five-star reviewers said that this system is also super easy to set up, and that "assembly takes about 5 minutes."
Buy It: Melnor Multi-Adjustable Above Ground Sprinkler System Kit ($30, Amazon)
If you're looking for a watering system that's a little more permanent and out of the way, an in-ground sprinkler system is the way to go. The hoses are buried under sections of your lawn and the sprinkler heads retract into the ground after watering for a streamlined look. The Rain Bird system bills itself as easy to install in just one afternoon, and many happy customers could attest to that. "This was the easiest system to assemble and adjust the [sprinkler] heads," one five-star review said.
Buy It: Rain Bird Easy to Install In-Ground Automatic Sprinkler System ($127, The Home Depot)
The setup for this water timer couldn't be any easier. It plugs right into your outdoor faucet and can be programmed via the app on your phone or your preferred smart home device — like an Amazon Alexa. You can set a watering schedule that works best for your lawn, and even log into the app to cancel a watering session if you’re expecting rain. This device gives you full control. As one happy customer raved, "Finally... a water timer that is simple to use and program, very high quality, and doesn't drown or dry out your plants and lawn!"
Buy It: LinkTap Wireless Water Timer ($119, Amazon)
For a sprinkler system that requires a bit less commitment than an in-ground one, try this portable system. It comes with two hoses and three sprinkler heads that can be attached and moved around your yard with ease, according to the many happy reviews. This system is really well-suited for an odd-shaped yard, because the sprinklers can be configured in multiple patterns, and the spray diameter is adjustable to fit the layout of your lawn.
Buy It: Orbit Port-A-Rain Above-Ground Sprinkler System ($25, Amazon)
Oscillating sprinklers spray jets of water that move back and forth over an area of grass. This sprinkler in particular has a slimmer head design than most oscillating sprinklers, which makes it ideal for narrow patches of lawn. It also cuts down on water wasted on the edges of a yard — like on driveways or sidewalks. The spray is also adjustable in four directions for targeted watering.
As one of the more than 4,000 five-star reviewers said, "I wanted to be able to water specific areas of my flower gardens without wasting a tremendous amount of water. This works perfectly!"
Buy It: Melnor MiniMax Turbo Oscillating Sprinkler ($20, Amazon)
The best thing about pop up sprinklers is that they have a really low profile. You install them flush with the ground, and they pop up to water and then retract back down when they're done. These ones also come with additional nozzles so you can customize the flow rate based on your watering needs. One happy customer called this item the "best sprinkler on the market."
Buy It: Orbit Voyager II Adjustable Pop-Up Sprinkler Head ($17, Amazon — Originally $20)
This traveling sprinkler does all the work for you. Simply lay out a hose in the area you want watered and this tractor-shaped sprinkler will "mow" its way along the hose line to water the yard. When it finishes the predesigned pattern, it automatically shuts off. One five-star reviewer said they loved how much time this option saved: "It still covers a large area and saves me from having to go move sprinklers every 15 minutes."
Plus, the tractor is so cute, so you'll have a lot of fun watching it work.
Buy it: Melnor Traveling Sprinkler ($68, Amazon)