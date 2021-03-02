8 Lawn Sprinklers That Take the Hard Work Out of Having a Green Lawn

It may seem like a real pain to create and maintain a lush lawn, but it doesn't have to be. The first step to a perfectly green field of grass is to get a lawn sprinkler that does all the hard work for you. Maybe you want a portable sprinkler system that you can move to the spots that need to be watered most, or maybe you've put down roots and you're ready to build a permanent system. Maybe you just want to plug in a sprinkler head and let it do the rest. Whatever the size of your yard or your watering needs, there's a sprinkler out there for you.