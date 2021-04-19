The 9 Best Compost Bins for Indoor and Outdoor Use, According to Reviews

Designed for outdoor use, this tumbling composter has two chambers that together hold up to 37 gallons of organic waste for a continuous rotation of compost. Its spinning design makes mixing a breeze. Every couple of days, simply shut the door and then turn the tumbler a handful of times to mix the materials inside. The manufacturer claims compost can be ready to use in about two weeks with the right weather conditions and care, and some customers say it can be finished even sooner.

“The compost [is] almost completed in one week,” one reviewer writes. “I live in Texas, and it was over a 100 [degrees] this week. The smell is like earth or wet potting soil if you stick to the rules of composting.” Thousands of five-star-awarding shoppers also note its durable construction, easy assembly, and simple operation.

Buy It: FCMP Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter, $80 (originally $100), Amazon