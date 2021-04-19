compost bin in backyard
The 9 Best Compost Bins for Indoor and Outdoor Use, According to Reviews
Shop compost bins for every lifestyle and budget.
Composting is extremely beneficial for gardeners because it results in the perfect mixture of organic materials for growing healthy plants. It's also an easy way to reduce the amount of food waste piling up in landfills—more than 30% of what we throw away could be composted, according to the Environment Protection Agency. Simply put: Composting is a win-win for plants and the planet.
The key to at-home composting is investing in the right type of compost bin to fit your needs. Check out our list of the nine best compost bins that are available at The Home Depot and Amazon. Need more information? Keep scrolling to learn about the different types of compost bins and how to use them.
How to Choose a Compost Bin
When choosing a compost bin, consider its location, capacity, material, price, and purpose. Most store-bought compost bins are made of plastic, metal, or wood and cost between $20 and $400. With options available for indoor and outdoor use, there's a compost bin for every type of home and lifestyle. Countertop processors, enclosed bins, and compact tumblers work well for indoor use, while large tumblers and wooden bins are great for outdoor areas. Odorless worm composting bins, like this one, can be placed inside and outside your home.
If you have limited outdoor space, consider an indoor compost bin for your kitchen countertop. This budget-friendly option is great for beginners, while serious food recyclers will love the quick processing time of this high-end compost machine by Vitamix. Those with large gardens should think about adding a dual-chamber composting tumbler, like this one with over 6,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.
What Can You Compost?
Composting requires nitrogen, carbon, and moisture: In other words, food waste, yard scraps, and water. The waste that provides nitrogen is referred to as "green" materials and the waste that provides carbon is labeled as "brown" materials. For green materials, add wet items like food scraps, grass clippings, and even used coffee grounds. Dry ingredients like fallen leaves, shredded newspaper, and straw are examples of brown materials.
How to Use Compost Bins
In addition to a compost bin, make sure you have a tool to stir it with, such as a pitchfork or shovel, and nearby water source. (Note: If you have a tumbling composter, you won't need to use a pitchfork or shovel thanks to its convenient design).
Start by placing your bin in a dry spot close to a water source so you can add moisture to the layers of green and brown materials. As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to combine three parts brown matter and one part green matter into the compost bin, but make sure to follow the directions that came with your specific compost bin. Once you have a good ratio of nitrogen and carbon matter, add water to your compost mixture until it resembles a damp sponge. Too soggy? Add more dry materials. Then, turn the compost with a pitchfork or shovel at least once a week and patiently wait for the process to be complete.
Depending on your compost bin size and the climate you live in, it can take anywhere from a few weeks to a year for the compost to be finished. The compost should be dry and dark brown in color and smell earthy.
Best Overall: FCMP Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter
Designed for outdoor use, this tumbling composter has two chambers that together hold up to 37 gallons of organic waste for a continuous rotation of compost. Its spinning design makes mixing a breeze. Every couple of days, simply shut the door and then turn the tumbler a handful of times to mix the materials inside. The manufacturer claims compost can be ready to use in about two weeks with the right weather conditions and care, and some customers say it can be finished even sooner.
“The compost [is] almost completed in one week,” one reviewer writes. “I live in Texas, and it was over a 100 [degrees] this week. The smell is like earth or wet potting soil if you stick to the rules of composting.” Thousands of five-star-awarding shoppers also note its durable construction, easy assembly, and simple operation.
Buy It: FCMP Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter, $80 (originally $100), Amazon
Best Rated: Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin
An affordable indoor option, this stainless steel kitchen compost bin controls odors and even looks nice on countertops. It holds about one gallon of organic food waste, which makes it an excellent choice for those wanting to donate scraps to a community compost pile or add material to a larger compost bin in their backyard. The small indoor bin includes an activated charcoal filter to prevent odors from seeping out. Each filter lasts about six months and should be cleaned with soap and water when scraps are emptied.
This indoor compost bin has a 4.8-star rating from over 11,000 shoppers, with reviewers saying they have “zero complaints” and would “definitely buy it again.” Many customers say how good it feels to recycle food waste, and one shopper claims, “we use this product and our recycling bins, and now my husband and I have barely half a bag of trash every week.”
Buy It: Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin, ($22, Amazon)
Best for Backyards: Algreen Classic Compost Bin
Made with 100% recycled materials, this plastic compost bin has superior insulation to produce compost quickly. It has a locking lid to keep pests out and small slots to create airflow for faster material breakdown. When the compost is finished, you can easily remove it by opening the sliding doors at the bottom. Note: This outdoor compost bin is best for evenly surfaced gardens and backyards due to its open-bottom design.
“I bought one of these [compost bins] and used it until it fell apart (20 plus years),” one shopper says. “[It’s] sturdy, easy to put together, and provides convenient access to the finished product.”
“We are experienced composters, and this seems the best of the ones we have bought in the past 15 years,” another reviewer writes.
Buy It: Algreen Classic Compost Bin, $82 (originally $100), Amazon
Best for Kitchens: Vitamix Foodcycler
This sleek indoor compost machine can process many types of food waste, including meat bones and dairy, which many other bins can’t handle. The machine includes a compact food recycler and a small grinding bucket with a carbon filter lid. Even though it’s on the pricier side, this kitchen compost bin is well worth the price thanks to how easy it is to use—not to mention, it’ll look great on your countertop or in your pantry.
How does it work? Fill the grinding bucket with kitchen scraps like fruit peels and coffee grounds, insert the bucket into the compact unit, and press the power button to begin the breakdown process. After about four to eight hours, the mixture is ready to add to a larger outdoor compost bin. Don’t have access to an outdoor bin? It’s still a great way to significantly reduce the amount of food waste you throw away.
Buy It: Vitamix Foodcycler, $300 (originally $400), The Home Depot
Best Single Chamber: Miracle-Gro Small Composter
This single-chamber compost bin by Miracle-Gro is great for small balconies and patios thanks to its compact size: The bin stands just 29.5 inches tall and 17 inches wide. It supports 18.5 gallons of organic waste, turning it into rich fertilizer in just 4-6 weeks. Mixing bars and a rotating design allow you to stir the mixture with minimal effort. Bonus: The compost tumbler comes with latex-free gardening gloves to help you tackle a variety of outdoor projects.
“I use it every day, and it’s so much easier to turn the compost than shoveling it over in a pile,” one reviewer says. “Mine is sitting in a spot where it gets sun most of the day as heat is required to break down the materials. It works just great, and stands up great to the sun. I love it and have recommended it to my gardening friends.”
Buy It: Miracle-Gro Small Composter, $63 (originally $69, Amazon)
Best Worm Composter: Nature’s Footprint Worm Factory 360
Designed to fit any lifestyle, this worm compost bin can be used indoors or outdoors for year-round functionality. Worm composting is actually one of the quickest and easiest ways to break down waste. Worms can convert kitchen scraps into ready-to-use compost in about two weeks—and keep the process going during winter. The worms (sold separately) thrive in temperatures between 40 and 80˚F, so it’s a good idea to bring the bin inside on extremely hot or cold days. Hesitant about having worms in your home? Don’t worry, the Worm Factory 360 has a thermosiphon airflow system that makes it an odorless operation.
“Not having raised worms before, this unit made it very easy,” one shopper writes. “The setup was simple. I particularly like that it's elevated a bit and has an easy to reach spigot.”
Buy It: Nature’s Footprint Worm Factory 360, ($132, Amazon)
Best Wooden: Greenes Fence Cedar Wood Composter
Want a stylish outdoor option? Look no further than this cedar compost bin. It features an open-top design that provides superior airflow and makes it easy to mix materials or toss in large batches of waste. Because this wooden compost bin has a large 174-gallon capacity, it takes three to 12 months to produce finished compost, depending on your climate. You may want to order more than one bin to stagger compost production. This compost bin kit includes posts, boards, and spacers—all you need is a rubber mallet for assembly. Customers agree it’s easy to build, looks beautiful, and is overall a high-quality product.
Buy It: Greenes Fence Cedar Wood Composter, ($110, The Home Depot)
Best Countertop: OXO Good Grips Compost Bin
This easy-to-use indoor compost bin is a no-brainer for those looking for a place to toss food waste before taking it to outdoor compost bins. It has a removable soft-seal lid for easy access and odor-free operation, plus a rotating handle for transportation. What’s more, the bin’s smooth interior walls prevent buildup, making it simple to clean. With a 0.75-gallon capacity, it’s a great choice for an under-the-sink cabinet or countertop storage.
“Works as intended—an odor-free food scrap keeper for the countertop,” one shopper writes. “The handle is super convenient and well designed; it's super easy to carry outside and chuck into the compost bin.”
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Compost Bin, ($20, Amazon)
Best Large Capacity: Lifetime Compost Tumbler
Made of high-density, UV-protected plastic that won’t fade, crack, or chip, this 80-gallon tumbler compost bin is built to last. It has a sturdy galvanized steel frame that won’t rust and a dark double-walled structure to retain heat. The large opening and internal mixing bar makes the bin easy to turn, load, and unload, despite its large size.
“This tumbler was just what I have been looking for,” one reviewer says. “I have a large yard, which generates lots of material to recycle. This unit is large enough for my needs and was reasonably priced compared to other units with similar storage capacity. I didn't have any issues with the assembly, and it seems to be holding up well.”
Buy It: Lifetime Compost Tumbler, ($144, Amazon)