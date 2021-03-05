The 10 Best Garden Hoses for Watering All Your Plants

For anyone who hates rolling up a hose after watering the lawn, this is the perfect product for you. The hose takes up only a few feet of space when it's not in use, but it can expand to nearly 25, 50, or 75 feet, depending on which one you purchase. It comes in several colors as well. One five-star review raved that even after three years of use, the coils stay tight and the hose works just as well as when they first bought it.

Buy It: Water Right Coil Garden Hose, ($35, Amazon)