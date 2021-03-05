The 10 Best Garden Hoses for Watering All Your Plants

Every home needs a good garden hose. They're handy not only for watering the lawn and garden, but also for hosing off patios, sidewalks, cars, and even pets. Of course, some homeowners have elaborate landscaping ideas that require a hose that can reach all the nooks and crannies. Others need something more compact that isn't going to take up a ton of storage space.
There's also your environment to take into consideration. If you live somewhere that gets really hot in the summer, you need a hose that can withstand high temperatures without warping or cracking. In cold places, it's best to find a hose that can handle those freezing days so you don't have to drag the whole thing into the garage every time the temperature drops.
Whatever watering solution you're seeking, this list has you covered. After you buy one of these garden hoses — many of which are on sale! — you might even want to think about getting an aesthetically pleasing hose wall mount to hang it on. They can quickly boost your home's curb appeal.
Here are the 10 best garden hoses for every watering situation.
Some reviewers praised this 50-foot hose for its durability, saying it could even be dragged over rocky or rough terrain without sustaining damage. It's also extremely lightweight; the flat, soft design of the hose takes shape only when water is running through it. When you're done using it, it goes flat again for easy storage. And although it's tough enough for professional jobs, it also works well for the average user.
Buy It: 5/8 in. x 50 ft. Heavy-Duty Commercial Grade Hose, ($45, The Home Depot)
Made from high-grade rubber, this hose is designed to withstand kinks and cracks while also coiling easily. The material can tolerate both cold and hot climates, and comes with crush-proof, nickel-plated fittings to ensure a long-lasting product. Plus, it's available in multiple colors, lengths, and widths so you can find the perfect match for your watering needs.
Buy It: Dramm 17005 ColorStorm Rubber Garden Hose, ($58, Amazon)
With more than 13,000 five-star reviews, buyers absolutely love this expandable hose. It's made from a durable elastic fabric and latex material, and stretches to three times its size while in use. One happy customer wrote, "I was tired of fighting with our old, heavy 50-foot rubber hose and found I just avoided using it. So far, this one seems to be perfect for my needs: easy to move around, lightweight and easy to store." Plus, it comes with a free multi-use spray nozzle.
Buy It: Flexi Hose Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose, ($50, Amazon)
This reel comes with a 65-foot hose and a seven-pattern nozzle to water anything around your yard. Plus, the retractable system keeps your hose tangle-free and neatly tucked out of the way when you're not using it. Most customers were pleased with how easy it was to install and use. "So handy!!! I wish we had purchased these units years ago," said one of more than 700 five-star reviews.
Buy It: TACKLIFE 5/8'' Wall Mounted Retractable Hose Reel, ($134, Amazon)
With over 700 five-star reviews, this hose is one of The Home Depot's most popular for flexibility. It's made from a lightweight polymer that's both durable and resistant to kinks. Plus, it's safe for drinking out of if you have kids or pets who can't resist a taste of hose water on a hot summer day. As one customer raved, "We have had this hose for around a month now with daily use, and it's far superior compared to just about every other hose out there including heavy solid rubber hoses."
Buy It: 5/8 in. x 100 ft. FlexZilla Green Garden Hose, ($65, The Home Depot)
Don't have a large yard? This nine-foot hose that expands to 25 feet should do the trick.
It has more than 7,000 five-star reviews, with most customers loving how lightweight it is and that its small size keeps it out of the way. But if you do want a longer version, it's also sold in 50, 75, and 100-foot options. And it comes with a bonus, eight-pattern spray nozzle.
Buy It: TheFitLife Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose, $25 (originally $29), Amazon
For anyone who hates rolling up a hose after watering the lawn, this is the perfect product for you. The hose takes up only a few feet of space when it's not in use, but it can expand to nearly 25, 50, or 75 feet, depending on which one you purchase. It comes in several colors as well. One five-star review raved that even after three years of use, the coils stay tight and the hose works just as well as when they first bought it.
Buy It: Water Right Coil Garden Hose, ($35, Amazon)
This hose is made from latex and elastic fabric, so it's much lighter than a standard rubber house. The 25-foot model weighs just about two pounds, the 100-foot hose is only 4.5 pounds. They also start out significantly smaller, expand to cover your yard, and then shrink back, making storage a snap. As one happy customer said, "So nice and light! I like all the different spray choices too. I’m so happy to be rid of my heavy, space taking, ugly regular hose."
Buy It: 25-Foot NGreen Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose, $26 (originally $34), Amazon
For the perfect 50-foot hose, look no further than this rubber model by Briggs and Stratton. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, customers couldn't stop praising how well it handles heat and cold without cracking and its general durability. "Best hose we have ever owned! Flexible but doesn't kink, we have run over it with [the] car a million times without damaging it," said one happy shopper.
Buy It: Briggs and Stratton 50-Foot Premium Heavy-Duty Rubber Garden Hose, ($33, Amazon)
Say goodbye to annoying hose kinks, because this metal hose is made of tough stainless steel that doesn't tangle or crimp. It's also weatherproof while remaining flexible and lightweight. Over 6,000 people have given it five-star reviews, with many lauding its kink-free technology and how easy it is to maneuver around a yard.
Buy It: Bionic Steel 100-Foot Garden Hose, $47 (originally $56), Amazon