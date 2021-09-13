The 7 Best Garden Carts on Amazon for Yardwork, Harvesting, and More

Best Mesh Steel: Best Choice Products Steel Garden Cart

No matter the task, a steel cart is up to it. Steel is more durable than plastic and can hold a decent amount of weight. This one from Best Choice can hold up to 400 pounds and is still easy to maneuver, according to customers, thanks to its reliable wheels and comfortable handle. One of the best things about the cart is that its hinge design can fold down the sides, so you can use it as a flatbed. But if you're transporting mulch or compost, Myers says lowering just the back panel can also help dump the contents easily.