The 7 Best Garden Carts on Amazon for Yardwork, Harvesting, and More
Beautifying your yard, whether that's planting perennials by the front door or gardening in raised beds, is a year-round labor of love. And all that mulching, weeding, watering, and planting can require multiple tools and supplies. But you don't need to lug them around by hand. A sturdy garden cart can help you tackle your gardening tasks and yardwork with ease.
"A cart is a must to make the job faster and simpler," says Nicole Burke, garden consultant and founder of Gardenary, Inc. To prepare for autumn, "I am often pulling loads of leaves, stems, and vines out of the garden in order to plant lettuces, radishes, and peas for the cooler season. Carts are so helpful to carry all that green toward the compost pile and then haul all the new compost back into the garden before planting again."
Best Garden Carts on Amazon
- Best Overall: Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart
- Best Budget: Suncast Resin Multi-Purpose Cart
- Best Collapsible: Mac Sports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon
- Best Caddy: Gardener's Supply Company Mobile Tool Storage Caddy
- Best Mesh Steel: Best Choice Products Steel Garden Cart
- Best Multi-Purpose: Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart
- Best Heavy-Duty: Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Dump Cart
Not only can using a garden cart save your strength and prevent backaches, but Melinda Myers, gardening expert, author, and host of the "How to Grow Anything" DVD series, points out that it also cuts down on trips to and from the shed or garage. "I put on lots of steps every time I forget a tool or have to retrieve plants, mulch, or other items," she says. "Now I have a larger space, so making efficient use of my time and energy is even more critical. Fewer trips means more energy and time for doing the actual gardening tasks."
What to Look for When Choosing a Garden Cart
Whether you're moving heavy containers, mulch, or tools, there are a few things you should consider when shopping for a garden cart. Opt for a model that's easy to maneuver and has a tilt mechanism that allows it to essentially dump its contents with minimal effort. If you have a small yard, look for a slim, compact cart that can move through tight areas. However, if you're tending to an acre or more, a large-capacity option that holds hundreds of pounds might better suit your needs. And while a two-wheeled garden cart is perfect for urban gardening, if you're pulling your cart over rugged terrain, go with a four-wheeled cart that'll provide stability and prevent it from tipping over.
Below, shop the best garden carts on Amazon. They all have expert-approved features and plenty of five-star ratings from customers.
Related Items
Best Overall: Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart
The Gorilla Carts brand is widely known for durability and quality, so it's no surprise that this cart is an Amazon best-seller and has over 8,000 five-star ratings. Its slim build means it can work for urban gardening and small tasks, and regardless of what you throw in it—tools, compost, new plants—this garden cart will work hard. The four-wheel pick has a steel frame that can carry up to 600 pounds and a dump mechanism that tilts the polybed downward, releasing what's inside quickly and easily.
Best Budget: Suncast Resin Multi-Purpose Cart
If you're looking for a smaller garden cart that can carry tools without taking up too much space, consider this lightweight Suncast Resin cart. Made of durable resin plastic, the cart has a smaller footprint but still can hold up to 15.5 gallons of soil, mulch, and compost. It also has an adjustable handle, which Myers points out means you're not bending to pull or push your load, which can lead to muscle strain.
Best Collapsible: Mac Sports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon
A collapsible garden cart is perfect when you have limited storage space because it can still perform just as well as traditional carts, but then fold away and be out of sight. It's why Burke says she loves space-saving foldable canvas carts, like this one from Mac Sports that can fold down to just 8 inches in width. The UV- and mildew-resistant fabric liner can hold potted plants or tools up to 150 pounds. The cart also has an adjustable handle, and it even has two cup holders, so you can stay hydrated while working.
Best Caddy: Gardener's Supply Company Mobile Tool Storage Caddy
Although this isn't technically a garden cart, Myers is a big fan of the Gardener's Supply Caddy, which is what she uses to tote her gardening tools around her yard. The caddy features a multi-compartment fabric pocket organizer lining the outside that can store smaller tools such as trowels, pruning shears, and weeders. The large middle bucket can hold hoes and rakes in place thanks to a ring that's attached to the handle. Plus, there's an additional 5-gallon bucket that Myers uses to toss in weeds or hold harvested vegetables.
Best Mesh Steel: Best Choice Products Steel Garden Cart
No matter the task, a steel cart is up to it. Steel is more durable than plastic and can hold a decent amount of weight. This one from Best Choice can hold up to 400 pounds and is still easy to maneuver, according to customers, thanks to its reliable wheels and comfortable handle. One of the best things about the cart is that its hinge design can fold down the sides, so you can use it as a flatbed. But if you're transporting mulch or compost, Myers says lowering just the back panel can also help dump the contents easily.
Best Multi-Purpose: Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart
This versatile product from Worx can be used as a garden cart, a wheelbarrow, a dolly, a tote, and more. Carrying up to 200 pounds, the Worx Aerocart can hold potted plants, mulch, or tools. The pullout dolly plate helps you with the heavy lifting, the bag holder feature is perfect for collecting leaves and other yard debris, and the cart itself uses wheelbarrow legs to keep it steady while you work.
Best Heavy-Duty: Gorilla Carts Heavy-Duty Poly Dump Cart
To tackle large yards, a heavy-duty garden cart is crucial: There are more weeds and leaves to pick up and more moisture-conserving mulch and nutrient-rich compost to put down. The Gorilla Carts heavy-duty dump cart is just the thing for the job, according to customers. It can hold a whopping 1,200 pounds in its 6-cubic-foot capacity bed, and it's resistant to rust, too. The cart uses the brand's signature dump feature, and it's easy to move around due to its four 13-inch pneumatic wheels.